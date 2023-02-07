ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Denfeld & Rock Ridge Boys Hockey Moving to Class 7AA in 23-24

DULUTH, Minn.- The landscape of section 7A and 7AA boys hockey continues to change. After it was announced over two weeks ago that Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was switching to Class A. Two teams from Class A are now on the move. Those teams being Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge as they will...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prep Hockey: Duluth Marshall Girls Advance to Section 7A Semifinals

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls hockey team is onto the section 7A semifinals after defeating North Shore 10 to 1 in the quarterfinals. The Hilltoppers will next play Moose Lake Area in the semifinals on Saturday in Cloquet at 4 PM. In the other semifinal it will be Proctor/Hermantown...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Ben Steeves Named to Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD freshman forward Ben Steeves has been named to the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List. The award has been given annually to the top rookie in men’s NCAA Division 1 hockey since the 2006-07 season. Steeves has had a season to remember so far...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Cyclist Receives Send Off Party Before Iditarod Race

DULUTH, Minn. – A sendoff party and fundraiser were held for Duluth Cyclist Leah Gruhn before she embarks on the world’s longest winter marathon, the Iditarod Trail Invitational. Held at Hoops Brewing, friends and members of the cycling community came together for food, drinks, and a silent auction.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Robot Team Gears Up for State Competition

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The Two Harbors Robotics team is gearing up for the big State Competition happening this weekend. Team ‘Robo Dweebs’ as they call themselves, is a first Lego league, meaning they build robots out of Legos. They’ve been working on their robots since August, with focus on design, programming and project.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For

A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Valentine’s Weekend Lake Superior Helicopters Tours

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Helicopter’s is offering a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend from the skies above Duluth’s historical landmarks. You can spend Valentine’s weekend sipping champagne and taking flight over sites such as the Aerial Lift Bridge, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion, and more with LSH’s romantic tours.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior School Dist. Considers Consolidating Middle Schools

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior School District is beginning discussions to potentially consolidate its middle schools from six to five. Superintendent Amy Starzecki said a 2022 district study showed the elementary schools are being underutilized — sitting at only 71 percent capacity. So because of that and a...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Hardware Stores In Duluth Sell Tree Tapping Supplies

DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love authentic northern maple syrup from our forests, this weather is the perfect opportunity to learn about tree tapping so you can collect your own sap. Supplies are available at many stores so anyone can make their own syrup. Denny’s Ace Hardware has...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Virginia Man Charged In Double Stabbing

VIRGINIA, Minn. — The man who seriously injured 2 people after stabbing them Monday evening has been formally charged. Police say 63-year-old Ray Charles Brantley of Virginia has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Assault with Dangerous Weapon and Threats of Violence-Reckless Disregard Risk. The stabbing happened...
VIRGINIA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Public Health Innovation Project Showcase

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County hosted its first ever Public Health Innovation Project Showcase, highlighting the success of five local projects over the past couple years. In 2020 the county distributed more than $360 thousand dollars to five community organizations devoted to addressing health wellness and support, substance use, and food insecurity.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy