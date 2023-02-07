Read full article on original website
Related
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan
A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Files For Divorce From Husband James Fletcher, Two Years After Leaving Network
Nearly two years since she left her post at CNN, former anchor Brooke Baldwin filed for divorce from her husband James Fletcher, RadarOnline.com has learned. In May 2018, Baldwin, 43, married the British producer and director when she was a featured anchor on the cable news network. According to court documents, the former anchor filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. Baldwin issued a statement on her decision to end her marriage. "After nearly five years of marriage, with love and respect, James and I have decided to go our separate ways," Baldwin told The Post. Baldwin added...
Comments / 0