'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals
ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
Clayton County mom pays off $75k debt in 3 years. Here's how she did it
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County mother of two paid off $75,000 in debt in three years and wants to share what she's learned. The average person is in more than $96,000 of debt, according to 2021 tax data. The cost of mortgages, auto loans, and daily expenses continue to increase as inflation remains high.
'Michael Harris Day' celebrated at Stockbridge high school
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — It was an emotional day for Atlanta Braves centerfielder "Money Mike," as Michael Harris, II was celebrated by his hometown high school. 11Alive Sports was there as signs were unveiled and the introduction for “The National League Rookie of the Year!” boomed over the speakers of Stockbridge High School's field.
Delta Air Lines annoucnes pay bump for employees | Here's how much
ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday another pay raise for employees. Delta employees, who are eligible, will receive a 5% pay increase on Saturday, April 1. This comes after eligible employees received a 4% pay bump in May 2022, which makes a 9% total pay raise within the last year, a release stated.
