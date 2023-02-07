ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals

ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
ATLANTA, GA
'Michael Harris Day' celebrated at Stockbridge high school

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — It was an emotional day for Atlanta Braves centerfielder "Money Mike," as Michael Harris, II was celebrated by his hometown high school. 11Alive Sports was there as signs were unveiled and the introduction for “The National League Rookie of the Year!” boomed over the speakers of Stockbridge High School's field.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Delta Air Lines annoucnes pay bump for employees | Here's how much

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday another pay raise for employees. Delta employees, who are eligible, will receive a 5% pay increase on Saturday, April 1. This comes after eligible employees received a 4% pay bump in May 2022, which makes a 9% total pay raise within the last year, a release stated.
ATLANTA, GA

