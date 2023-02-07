Read full article on original website
World should ‘calm down’ about China COVID variants – Chinese scientist
HONG KONG (Reuters) – The world should “calm down” about the possibility of new COVID-19 variants circulating in China, leading Chinese scientist George Gao said. A paper by Gao and colleagues published in the Lancet medical journal on Wednesday showed that no new variants had emerged in the initial weeks of China’s recent outbreak, after the end of its zero-COVID policy saw a huge wave of cases.
What we know and don’t know about the Chinese balloon
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The U.S. shooting down of what Washington says was a Chinese spy balloon and Beijing says was a civilian scientific vessel accidentally blown off course has fuelled widespread questions, including about the balloon itself. More is likely to be learned about the balloon after the U.S....
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
U.S. House votes 419-0 to condemn ‘brazen’ Chinese spy balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously backed a resolution condemning the incursion of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week as “a brazen violation of United States sovereignty.”. The House voted 419-0 for the resolution, five days after the U.S. Air Force shot...
Exclusive-Peru mines on power despite protests, though halt risk looms
ESPINAR, Peru (Reuters) – Peru’s biggest copper mines have been able to maintain production despite road blockades, attacks and protests that have roiled the Andean nation for over two months and led to warnings of production halts, an analysis showed on Wednesday. The analysis of power usage data...
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou to take over as rotating chairperson -report
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – Meng Wanzhou will begin her term as the rotating chairperson of Huawei Technologies on April 1, Shanghai Security News reported on Wednesday. Meng returned to China in September 2021 after nearly three years detention over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions.
Russia: U.S. demands to resume nuclear arms inspections ‘cynical’
(Reuters) -Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that demands from the United States to resume inspections under the New START nuclear arms control treaty were “cynical” given Washington’s support for Ukraine. In remarks published by Russian news agencies, the ministry also warned that Washington’s actions towards...
Olympics-IOC president Bach urges Ukraine to drop Paris boycott threat
(Reuters) – International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has called on Ukraine to drop threats of a boycott of the 2024 Olympics over the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. Ukraine hopes to secure widespread international support for a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes after the IOC...
Berkshire Hathaway sells $138.9 million of shares in China’s BYD
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 4.235 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.09 billion ($139 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale on February 3 lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 11.87%...
UK sanctions more Russian entities and individuals
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Wednesday it has imposed a new round of sanctions “on Russian military and Kremlin elites,” including six entities providing military equipment such as drones for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions also target 8 individuals and 1 entity connected to...
Zelenskiy laments need to “convince” Germany to help Ukraine – Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described his relationship to Germany as up and down in an interview with Spiegel, saying he was “constantly having to convince” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to help Ukraine for the sake of Europe. “I have to exert pressure to help...
Amid rows of bodies, Turks check for relatives one by one after earthquake
ANTAKYA/KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey (Reuters) – Turks stepped over hundreds of bodies in stadiums and parking lots on Wednesday, carefully lifting blankets from their faces to try to identify dead relatives after a once-in-a-generation earthquake devastated the region. Nada, a Syrian woman, and her Turkish husband asked a staff member how...
