The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
SK Innovation battery unit SK On aims to raise up to $2.4 billion -sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) -The electric vehicle (EV) battery business of South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd, SK On, has begun a new funding round, targeting 2 trillion to 3 trillion won ($1.6 billion to $2.4 billion), said two people with knowledge of the matter. The fundraising will mainly target...
Exclusive-Peru mines on power despite protests, though halt risk looms
ESPINAR, Peru (Reuters) – Peru’s biggest copper mines have been able to maintain production despite road blockades, attacks and protests that have roiled the Andean nation for over two months and led to warnings of production halts, an analysis showed on Wednesday. The analysis of power usage data...
Microsoft calls for ‘coalition’ to improve Congo’s informal cobalt mines
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – Microsoft visited an artisanal cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo in December as part of attempts to jump-start formalisation of the little-regulated and dangerous industry that experts say is key to meeting global demand for the battery material. Congo accounts for three-quarters of the...
India cenbank hikes rates 25 bps as expected, hints at more tightening
MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Reserve Bank of India hiked its key repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday as expected but surprised markets by leaving the door open to more tightening, saying core inflation remained high. The central bank said that its policy stance remains focused on the withdrawal of...
Yellen wants bolder World Bank steps on climate change, global issues
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged the World Bank to map out “bolder and more imaginative” steps on Thursday to address global challenges such as climate change even as it continues to aid individual developing countries. Yellen said countries urgently needed the World Bank and other...
Equinor raises energy trading forecast on volatility, flexibility
LONDON (Reuters) – Norway’s Equinor raised its energy trading division’s outlook on Wednesday, saying it expects the business to profit from a more flexible asset portfolio and market volatility. Equinor earlier posted record overall profits for 2022, driven by soaring gas prices, sending its shares up 7%.
U.S. demand boosts L’Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs
PARIS (Reuters) -L’Oreal posted 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, a touch slower than in the previous three months, with firm demand in the United States and Europe helping to offset the dent from coronavirus disruptions in China. The cosmetics company, which sells Maybelline mascara and CeraVe skincare,...
Brazil police launch fresh operation to combat wildcat mining in Yanomami lands
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s federal police said on Friday they had launched a fresh operation to fight wildcat mining in the Yanomami indigenous territory amid a humanitarian crisis blamed on illegal gold miners. The police operation adds to enforcement raids launched earlier this week by Brazil’s environmental...
Yellen says China should delay some debt demands, move faster on restructurings
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she wants China to move more quickly to support specific debt restructurings for developing countries, especially for Zambia, while leaving broader debt restructuring questions to separate talks. Yellen told an event at the Center for Strategic and...
Poland passes judiciary, wind farm laws in bid to unlock EU funds
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland’s parliament on Wednesday passed two pieces of legislation the government hopes will unblock billions in European Union funds, but doubts remained over whether the president would sign the judicial reform bill into law. Brussels has withheld 35.4 billion euros ($38 billion) in COVID-19 recovery funds in...
South Korea’s think tank warns of steeper economic slowdown in H1
SEOUL (Reuters) – The rising cost of living is likely to hurt South Korea’s economy much more significantly in the first half of this year than previously thought, its top government research agency said on Thursday. The Korea Development Institute (KDI) cut its economic growth forecast for the...
Japan govt to present BOJ nominees to parliament on Feb 14 -lawmaker
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will present its nominees for the new central bank governor and two deputies to parliament on Feb. 14, Tsuyoshi Takagi, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s parliament affairs chief for the lower house, said on Friday. The nomination needs approval by both houses...
China says it declined phone call with U.S. over balloon incident
BEIJING (Reuters) – China declined a proposed phone call with the United States because the U.S. side hadn’t created “an appropriate atmosphere” for the call, a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. The U.S. side’s insistence on shooting down China’s civilian unmanned airship was a...
What we know and don’t know about the Chinese balloon
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The U.S. shooting down of what Washington says was a Chinese spy balloon and Beijing says was a civilian scientific vessel accidentally blown off course has fuelled widespread questions, including about the balloon itself. More is likely to be learned about the balloon after the U.S....
