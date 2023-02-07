Read full article on original website
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Microsoft calls for ‘coalition’ to improve Congo’s informal cobalt mines
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – Microsoft visited an artisanal cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo in December as part of attempts to jump-start formalisation of the little-regulated and dangerous industry that experts say is key to meeting global demand for the battery material. Congo accounts for three-quarters of the...
China says it declined phone call with U.S. over balloon incident
BEIJING (Reuters) – China declined a proposed phone call with the United States because the U.S. side hadn’t created “an appropriate atmosphere” for the call, a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. The U.S. side’s insistence on shooting down China’s civilian unmanned airship was a...
World should ‘calm down’ about China COVID variants – Chinese scientist
HONG KONG (Reuters) – The world should “calm down” about the possibility of new COVID-19 variants circulating in China, leading Chinese scientist George Gao said. A paper by Gao and colleagues published in the Lancet medical journal on Wednesday showed that no new variants had emerged in the initial weeks of China’s recent outbreak, after the end of its zero-COVID policy saw a huge wave of cases.
UK sanctions more Russian entities and individuals
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Wednesday it has imposed a new round of sanctions “on Russian military and Kremlin elites,” including six entities providing military equipment such as drones for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions also target 8 individuals and 1 entity connected to...
UK says norovirus cases sharply rise in England
(Reuters) – Cases of the vomiting and diarrhoea-causing norovirus have been 66% higher than the average at this time of year in England, official data showed on Thursday. The UK Health Security Agency said the biggest rise in confirmed norovirus infections was seen in those aged 65 years and over, adding that while elevated levels are expected in this age group, the number has not been seen in over a decade.
Poland passes judiciary, wind farm laws in bid to unlock EU funds
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland’s parliament on Wednesday passed two pieces of legislation the government hopes will unblock billions in European Union funds, but doubts remained over whether the president would sign the judicial reform bill into law. Brussels has withheld 35.4 billion euros ($38 billion) in COVID-19 recovery funds in...
Greenpeace to sue EU over ‘green’ label for gas and nuclear
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Greenpeace will take the European Commission to court over its decision to include gas and nuclear energy in the EU’s list of investments that can be labelled as “green”, the campaign group said on Thursday. Greenpeace requested a formal review in September of...
Baltic security risk rising, Estonian intelligence service says
VILNIUS (Reuters) – Estonia’s intelligence service said on Wednesday it believed Russia still has the strength to exert “credible military pressure” on the Baltic region and that the security risk in the region has risen for the medium and long term. “A military attack against Estonia...
Russia: U.S. demands to resume nuclear arms inspections ‘cynical’
(Reuters) -Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that demands from the United States to resume inspections under the New START nuclear arms control treaty were “cynical” given Washington’s support for Ukraine. In remarks published by Russian news agencies, the ministry also warned that Washington’s actions towards...
FBI says Chinese balloon analysis effort is in early stages
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The FBI has only recovered very limited physical evidence from a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down into the ocean on Saturday, and it has not yet been able to get enough information to assess its capabilities, senior bureau officials familiar with the operation said on Thursday.
What we know and don’t know about the Chinese balloon
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The U.S. shooting down of what Washington says was a Chinese spy balloon and Beijing says was a civilian scientific vessel accidentally blown off course has fuelled widespread questions, including about the balloon itself. More is likely to be learned about the balloon after the U.S....
