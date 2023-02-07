Read full article on original website
Fed’s Waller sees no sign of ‘quick’ decline in inflation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Inflation seems poised to continue slowing this year but the U.S. central bank’s battle to reach its 2% target “might be a long fight” with monetary policy kept tighter for longer than anticipated, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday. “There are...
South Korea’s think tank warns of steeper economic slowdown in H1
SEOUL (Reuters) – The rising cost of living is likely to hurt South Korea’s economy much more significantly in the first half of this year than previously thought, its top government research agency said on Thursday. The Korea Development Institute (KDI) cut its economic growth forecast for the...
ECB to zero in on soured loans this year as economy slows
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank supervisors will zero in on bad loans this year after finding that some euro zone banks had set too little money aside for them or were slow in recognising the problem, the ECB said on Wednesday. Presenting its annual review of the sector, the ECB...
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Coty raises profit forecast on resilient demand, price hikes
(Reuters) – Coty Inc raised full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on price hikes and resilient demand for its fragrances and cosmetics even as inflation pinches consumer wallets. Even with the United States on the edge of a potential recession, the beauty market’s post-pandemic rebound thrives as wealthy consumers...
Some European firms may reverse last year’s big price hikes
LONDON (Reuters) – Some companies in Europe have said they may unwind price hikes introduced in recent years as soaring costs of energy and other raw materials have eased, potentially providing some relief to consumers. The projected cuts are the latest sign that inflation in the euro zone has...
JPMorgan to hire more than 500 small-business bankers over 2 years
MIAMI (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank’s workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. “Small...
Equinor raises energy trading forecast on volatility, flexibility
LONDON (Reuters) – Norway’s Equinor raised its energy trading division’s outlook on Wednesday, saying it expects the business to profit from a more flexible asset portfolio and market volatility. Equinor earlier posted record overall profits for 2022, driven by soaring gas prices, sending its shares up 7%.
Berkshire Hathaway sells $138.9 million of shares in China’s BYD
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 4.235 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.09 billion ($139 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale on February 3 lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 11.87%...
Volkswagen meets expected earnings forecast for 2022, net cash flow below target
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen reported a return on sales of 22.5 billion euros ($24.10 billion) in 2022 off sales of 279 billion euros, yielding an earnings margin of 8.1%, in line with the carmaker’s forecast. Net cash flow was significantly below target at 5 billion euros, down from...
Entain’s shares tumble as MGM scraps buyout plan
(Reuters) – Shares of Entain plc tumbled up to 13% on Thursday after the U.S-based MGM Resorts International said it had “moved on” from pursuing an offer for the British gambling firm. MGM Chief Executive William Hornbuckle said in a post-earnings call on Wednesday that although it...
SK Innovation battery unit SK On aims to raise up to $2.4 billion -sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) -The electric vehicle (EV) battery business of South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd, SK On, has begun a new funding round, targeting 2 trillion to 3 trillion won ($1.6 billion to $2.4 billion), said two people with knowledge of the matter. The fundraising will mainly target...
Yellen says China should delay some debt demands, move faster on restructurings
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she wants China to move more quickly to support specific debt restructurings for developing countries, especially for Zambia, while leaving broader debt restructuring questions to separate talks. Yellen told an event at the Center for Strategic and...
U.S. demand boosts L’Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs
PARIS (Reuters) -L’Oreal posted 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, a touch slower than in the previous three months, with firm demand in the United States and Europe helping to offset the dent from coronavirus disruptions in China. The cosmetics company, which sells Maybelline mascara and CeraVe skincare,...
Exclusive-Peru mines on power despite protests, though halt risk looms
ESPINAR, Peru (Reuters) – Peru’s biggest copper mines have been able to maintain production despite road blockades, attacks and protests that have roiled the Andean nation for over two months and led to warnings of production halts, an analysis showed on Wednesday. The analysis of power usage data...
Expedia profit misses as severe weather weighs on holiday quarter
(Reuters) – Online travel booking company Expedia Group Inc missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as severe weather conditions toward the end of the year hurt its business despite strong travel demand. Expedia reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit of $1.26 per share, missing analysts’ average estimate of...
Japan govt to present BOJ nominees to parliament on Feb 14 -lawmaker
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will present its nominees for the new central bank governor and two deputies to parliament on Feb. 14, Tsuyoshi Takagi, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s parliament affairs chief for the lower house, said on Friday. The nomination needs approval by both houses...
China says it declined phone call with U.S. over balloon incident
BEIJING (Reuters) – China declined a proposed phone call with the United States because the U.S. side hadn’t created “an appropriate atmosphere” for the call, a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. The U.S. side’s insistence on shooting down China’s civilian unmanned airship was a...
