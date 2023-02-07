Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation’s largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada’s border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law. It’s the latest development in a series of high-stakes legal battles that pit environmentalists and others against so-called “green energy” projects President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing to help speed the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The White House says the mine on the Nevada-Oregon line is critical to ramped up efforts to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
The Incredible Buffet In Nevada With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Las Vegas, Nevada is a place that gushes excitement in excess. Whether it’s the epic casinos and hotels or the rides and world-class shows, visitors to the famous city expect more of everything. Nowhere is this dream fulfilled more than at the largest buffet in Nevada, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace! Not only does this massive buffet have just about anything a hungry diner can think of, they have just as many desserts to choose from, too! Take a sugary trip down The Strip and explore the desserts at Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace for a dining experience like no other.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Latino lawmakers want to expand Medicaid to undocumented Nevadans
The Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus wants to increase access to health care services by expanding Medicaid to Nevadans regardless of citizenship or immigration status. The post Latino lawmakers want to expand Medicaid to undocumented Nevadans appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits
The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
China says it declined phone call with U.S. over balloon incident
BEIJING (Reuters) – China declined a proposed phone call with the United States because the U.S. side hadn’t created “an appropriate atmosphere” for the call, a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. The U.S. side’s insistence on shooting down China’s civilian unmanned airship was a...
Exclusive-Peru mines on power despite protests, though halt risk looms
ESPINAR, Peru (Reuters) – Peru’s biggest copper mines have been able to maintain production despite road blockades, attacks and protests that have roiled the Andean nation for over two months and led to warnings of production halts, an analysis showed on Wednesday. The analysis of power usage data...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Russia: U.S. demands to resume nuclear arms inspections ‘cynical’
(Reuters) -Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that demands from the United States to resume inspections under the New START nuclear arms control treaty were “cynical” given Washington’s support for Ukraine. In remarks published by Russian news agencies, the ministry also warned that Washington’s actions towards...
GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips
OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic. GlobalFoundries said the agreement for at...
Analysis-Biden team shrugs off polls, targets key voters ahead of 2024 run
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Joe Biden’s aides and Democratic allies are shrugging off polls showing doubts about his age and leadership as they plot his expected re-election campaign, and point instead to the U.S. president’s flinty State of the Union speech to Congress this week as a sign of his political resiliency.
FBI says Chinese balloon analysis effort is in early stages
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The FBI has only recovered very limited physical evidence from a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down into the ocean on Saturday, and it has not yet been able to get enough information to assess its capabilities, senior bureau officials familiar with the operation said on Thursday.
Vegas tax preparer charged with filing false returns
According to the indictment Jessica Avras allegedly prepared and filed materially false federal income tax returns for clients that fraudulently reduced their federal income tax liability and/or inflated their tax refunds.
Contractor to pay $3.6M to settle unpaid shifts claim
Unforgettable Coatings, Inc. (UCI), a Las Vegas-based commercial and residential painting contractor, agreed to pay $3,686,592 to settle a U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit alleging it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, DOL announced Jan. 30. According to a consent judgment, UCI will pay $1,809,249 in alleged unpaid overtime compensation, an equal amount in damages and more than $18,000 in interest to 592 employees at UCI facilities in Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Utah. It will also pay $50,000 in civil penalties. (Walsh v. Unforgettable Coatings, Inc., No. 20-00150 (D. Nev. Jan. 18, 2023)).
WATCH: Fighter jets refuel in midair in skies above Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A large, foreign aircraft could be spotted above the skies of Nevada on Wednesday, but it wasn't an adversarial spy balloon. It was the Royal Air Force Voyager plane, conducting a joint mission with US military, United Kingdom, and Australian air forces. The mission was...
