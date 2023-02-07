ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

TN woman wins UPSP Hero Award

The United States Postal Service is going to honor an East Tennessee postal worker with an award for going above and beyond her regular duties. The Postal Service will be presenting Katrenia Foster, who works in Dandridge, with the prestigious Postmaster General Hero Award Friday morning. TN woman wins UPSP...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Two kids injured in Magnolia Ave. crash recovering

The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue are taking major steps in their recovery. Two kids injured in Magnolia Ave. crash recovering. The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting

Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting. Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting. Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee …. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. http://bit.ly/3JXNjn9. How to avoid falling victim to romance scams. How...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Family owned fencing company

Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Neil's Dining Dash: Feb. 9, 2023

TN teen now off ventilator one month after nearly …. A Robertson County teen that nearly drowned last month is slowly making progress, according to her family. March 18, 2023, is "Tennessee Tree Day" — a statewide tree-planting event organized each year by the Tennessee Environmental Council. You and your family can participate in planting trees together, and then, watch them grow for years to come.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Man arrested after slow speed chase

A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at...
KODAK, TN
WKRN

Plant a tree (cheaply) for Tennessee Tree Day

March 18, 2023, is "Tennessee Tree Day" — a statewide tree-planting event organized each year by the Tennessee Environmental Council. You and your family can participate in planting trees together, and then, watch them grow for years to come. Plant a tree (cheaply) for Tennessee Tree Day. March 18,...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Gender-affirming treatment for trans kids

The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly. Gender-affirming treatment for trans kids. The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. TN Songwriters Festival. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tennessee Songwriters Festival kicked off in Sevier County on Tuesday. Could commuter trains be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Tennessee state legislature works during the 2023 session, bills are piling up in committees. The transportation committee is looking at Senate Bill 373 which would, among other things, start the process of having a portion of the Department of Transportation focus on commuter rail service in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
tnledger.com

Backyard solution to housing shortage

But Tennessee cities have varied tolerances for detached rentals. Call them DADUs or ADUs – just don’t call them STVRs. Also, are they a property, a use or both?. Welcome to the often-confusing state of play when it comes to adding a second dwelling to residential property in Tennessee’s urban cores.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy