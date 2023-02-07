Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Major retail store chain set to close another location in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
The Tragic Life and Death of Daisy ColemanNikMaryville, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Hans “Chris” Still
Hans “Chris” Still, 62, of College Springs, IA, passed away at his home on February 2, 2023. He was born to Bobby and Laveta Still on January 12, 1961, in Independence, Missouri. Chris grew up in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School in 1979. While in school, he spent much of his time playing sports and loved wrestling. After high school, Chris had a few different jobs working at IMBP and a local butcher. He then worked for the diaper factory for many years. He was once married and had two children, Ryan Chris and Ashley Nicole whom he loved with all of his heart. They were the light of his life.
northwestmoinfo.com
MU Graves-Chapple Center To Add Building
For more than 30 years, the University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center near Rock Port has provided information to help growers increase their profitability and continue to be good stewards of their land and the environment. To meet the growing needs of the center, the Graves-Chapple advisory board...
northwestmoinfo.com
North Harrison School Holding Family Digital Awareness Night
EAGLEVILLE, MO – North Harrison R-III School District will be hosting a Family Digital Awareness night on March 2nd at 6 pm. A School Safety Manager will be at the school to present on the increasing dangers and how to safeguard children on websites, apps, and other digital content. Following the presentation there will be a question and answer time with local law enforcement and a youth specialist.
northwestmoinfo.com
Nebraska Man Injured in Andrew County Crash Thursday
A Nebraska man suffered injuries in an Andrew County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:50 Thursday morning on I-29, at mile marker 63, as 21-year-old Falls City, Nebraska, resident David J. Reynold drove southbound. Troopers say Reynold lost control, went off the...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney schools announce teacher, staff of year
KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney announced 19 employees chosen to receive the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year awards for their schools. “These Kearney School District staff members are a credit to the great work that our entire team does every day,” Superintendent Emily Miller said. “I’m excited to recognize this year’s award winners and I’m grateful for their service on behalf of our community.”
kmaland.com
Nodaway County accident injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were hurt in an two-vehicle accident near Maryville Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 just over five miles south of Maryville shortly after 6:25 a.m. Authorities say a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 20-year-old Sage Scanlan of Bolckow, was traveling northbound when it struck the rear of a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by 72-year-old Galen Gregory of Guilford. The patrol says the Blazer then traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning and striking a sign. Authorities says the Blazer came to rest on its wheels off of the east side of the road facing south, while the Wrangler came to a controlled stop on the shoulder.
northwestmoinfo.com
Brookfield Woman Injured in Livingston County Crash Thursday Morning
A Brookfield woman suffered injuries in a Livingston County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:23 Thursday morning on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, as 49-year-old Caryl A. Martin drove westbound. Troopers say Martin began to skid, went off the north...
kchi.com
Barn Fire South Of Chillicothe
A report of a Barn Fire, south of Chillicothe and east of US 65 near Route JJ, summoned Chillicothe Firefighters Wednesday at about 2:45 pm. The fire crew requested Mutual Aide which was canceled as they arrived on the scene and found the fire was not as bad as described to dispatch. The firefighters found a shed had collapsed and they pulled the unburned pieces away from the fire to extinguish. Chillicothe responded with a pumper, tanker, and brush truck. They used 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire and were on the scene for 45 minutes.
northwestmoinfo.com
MoDot and KDot Hosting Meeting About K-92 Bridge Replacement
State transportation departments from both sides of the state line will be holding a public information meeting about the future replacement of the bridge that connects Platte County, Missouri with Leavenworth, Kansas. The Kansas Department of Transportation, along with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are hosting a public information open...
northwestmoinfo.com
Union Star Driver Killed in Accident Thursday Morning
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Union Star driver was killed in an accident on the snow covered roadway yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Justin Hodge was southbound on Route F in DeKalb County, 4 miles south of Union Star around 5:30 Thursday morning when he lost control on the slick roadway. Hodge’s vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway and off an embankment into a creek bed where the vehicle overturned.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Man Left With Minor Injuries After Collision With Semi Trailer
A Trenton man was left with minor injuries after his vehicle struck the towed unit of a semi Tuesday evening near Farmersville. Troop H of The Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Trenton resident Darwin L. Vanderlindin was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound on U.S. Highway 65 a half mile north of Farmersville at 7 P.M. Tuesday when he attempted to pass another vehicle as it approached a hilltop.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman injured in crash on Highway 190
A Brookfield woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving ran off the road near Chillicothe On Thursday morning, February 9th. Emergency medical services transported 49-year-old Caryl Martin to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The SUV traveled west on Highway 190 before it began to skid...
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
kchi.com
Brush Fire NW Of Chillicothe
A Brush Fire just northwest of Chillicothe was handled by the Chillicothe Fire Department. The call came in Monday afternoon and the department sent a brush truck and two personnel. The owner was burning trash and the fire got out of control, spreading to about 20 acres. An additional brush unit was called and a tanker. Leaf blowers and 200 gallons of water were used to put out the fire that had burned a total of 40 acres. The crews were on the scene for an hour and 20 minutes.
KMZU
Snowy roadway causes crash in Andrew County
ANDREW COUNTY — A snow-and-slush-covered roadway is cited as the reason for an Andrew County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Ford Taurus driven by David Reynold of Falls City, Ne., lost control on I-29. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its top.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s Activity report January 20-26
8:12 a.m.: Stealing (not in progress) on W. Broadway in Plattsburg. 8:43 a.m.: Animal call on Maple in Plattsburg. 10:25 a.m.: Burglary (not in progress) on Plattsburg St. in Lathrop. 10:32 a.m.: Careless and imprudent driving on 116 Highway in Clinton County. 11:20 a.m.: Stealing (not in progress) on SE...
Missouri woman hospitalized after SUV strikes a tree
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Carly A. Martin, 49, Brookfield, was westbound on MO 190 ten miles west of Chillicothe. The SUV began to slide on the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Train Depot Move Discussed By Bethany City Council
Bethany’s Board of Aldermen discussed the move of the Bethany Train Depot during Monday night’s meeting. The move is planned for this fall and will move the Depot from its current site to land located on the north side of the Israel land which was purchased by the city. A meeting was held Friday with Patton Structural, who has been contracted for the move. City Administrator Jacob Taylor told council members that the prep work needed for the floor and footings will be done by the city after the ground is prepared for the building. The city will pay for the concrete for the project. Council members would like to keep the items located inside Depot as period-specific as possible.
Comments / 0