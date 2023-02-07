Hans “Chris” Still, 62, of College Springs, IA, passed away at his home on February 2, 2023. He was born to Bobby and Laveta Still on January 12, 1961, in Independence, Missouri. Chris grew up in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School in 1979. While in school, he spent much of his time playing sports and loved wrestling. After high school, Chris had a few different jobs working at IMBP and a local butcher. He then worked for the diaper factory for many years. He was once married and had two children, Ryan Chris and Ashley Nicole whom he loved with all of his heart. They were the light of his life.

COLLEGE SPRINGS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO