Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous food chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersKing, NC
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of Clemson’s Visit to UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis met with reporters Friday afternoon as part of a media availability ahead of the Tar Heels’ ACC basketball game Saturday afternoon against ACC co-leader Clemson (2 p.m., ESPN2). UNC (15-9 overall, 7-6 ACC) is coming off its 92-85 loss...
Preview: Duke (17-7, 8-5) will look for biggest win of the season on Saturday at Virginia (18-4, 10-3)
The up and down nature of Duke's first season in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era continued earlier this week when the Blue Devils were seemingly ready to solidify there positive momentum after winning three straight games including a rivalry win over North Carolina. But then Duke travels to Miami on a...
Wake Forest Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Preview
The win Tuesday night over North Carolina put the Deacs back in at least distant consideration in terms of NCAA Bubble talk (currently the seventh team out according to.
Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
College basketball bracketology: Kentucky, UNC on thin ice in Joe Lunardi's 2023 NCAA Tournament projection
North Carolina was the No. 1 team in the country in the first AP Top 25 poll. Kentucky opened the season as KenPom's top-rated club. Joe Lunardi updated his 2023 NCAA Tournament projections, and both Kentucky and UNC are on thin ice with the Big Dance right around the corner.
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
BREAKING: Georgia defensive tackle Justin Terrell commits to Wake Forest
Wake Forest continued their quest to restock the cupboard on the defensive line and got good news when defensive tackle Justin "JT" Terrell announced his commitment to the Demon Deacons. Terrell chose the Deacs over offers from ECU, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Memphis, and Troy. During his junior season he amassed...
Rebel Softball opens season tonight opposite North Carolina in Mexico
Ole Miss softball opens its season tonight at Puerto Villarta College Challenge in Mexico. The Rebels face the North Carolina Tar Hells at 8:30 p.m. CT. All told, Ole Miss will playm10 games in Mexico to beging their 2023 season. The Rebels will then turn around and face Oregon and...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0