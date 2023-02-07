Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia tells Gervonta Davis: “No rematch clause, winner takes all, coward”
By Sean Jones: Ryan Garcia sent a message to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis tonight on social media, addressing him with the label “Coward” and suggesting they should eliminate the rematch clause in their contract so they end the impasse to get the fight made for April 15th.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn explains why Franklin chosen for Joshua to fight
By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn says the choice of Jermaine Franklin as the April 1st opponent for Anthony Joshua was done by AJ’s new training team, who liked what they saw of the American fighter in his recent questionable decision loss to Dillian Whyte last November. Hearn said that...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia vs. Regis Prograis planned if Tank Davis talks collapse
By Adam Baskin: Ryan Garcia could be fighting WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis next if PBC & Showtime, the promoter/network of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis choose not to yield on the rematch clause dispute that is currently holding up the fight from being made for April 15th. According...
BoxingNews24.com
“GGG vs. Jaime Munguia: Who wins?” asks Oscar De L Hoya
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya hasn’t given up attempting to set up a fight between his fighter Jaime Munguia and Gennadiy Golovkin. Oscar would like a massive amount of pressure to be exerted on Golovkin by the boxing public to fight Munguia, but that’s not going to happen due to the flimsy resume of his fighter.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol back in gym training: Will it be Canelo or Beterbiev?
By Craig Daly: Dmitry Bivol is back in the gym training for his next fight in April or May against an opponent still to be determined. Unless Bivol has someone else in mind for his next fight, such as Eddie Hearn’s fighter, Joshua Buatsi, he might end up sitting idle until late summer.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson – Shuichiro Yoshino meet in WBC lightweight eliminator on April 8th
By Brian Webber: Shakur Stevenson – Shuichiro Yoshino will be squaring off in a WBC lightweight title eliminator two months from now on April 8th in the main event to force their way to a title shot against undisputed champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Stevenson-Yoshino will headline...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia would knockout Golovkin says Erik Morales
By Sean Jones: Trainer Erik Morales says his fighter Jaime Munguia will not only defeat IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin but also knockout him out when the time comes for the two to mix it up. Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has been pushing for the fight against Golovkin (42-2-1, 37...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua sends “good luck” message to Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk for their April fight
By Sam Volz: Anthony Joshua sent a “good luck” message to heavyweight champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury today ahead of their potential April 29th undisputed fight. Instead of being bitter about being eliminated from the possibility of fighting for the undisputed championship in his two losses to Usyk, Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) is courteous, wishing him and Fury luck.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury frustrated with Oleksandr Usyk fight not getting made
By Craig Daly: Tyson Fury is beginning to lose patience with the slow progress of his negotiations for an undisputed heavyweight match against IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk on April 29th. Despite Fury’s promoter Frank Warren saying the fight is definitely happening in April, the contest still hasn’t...
BoxingNews24.com
Gareth A. Davies: “Joshua needs a highlight reel viral knockout” of Jermaine Franklin
By Charles Brun: Gareth A. Davies says Anthony Joshua must get a “highlight reel” knockout against Jermaine Franklin on April 1st to get his “killer mentality” back that he’s somehow lost after getting beaten twice in a row by Oleksandr Usyk in the last two years.
BoxingNews24.com
Lawrence Okolie defends against David Light on March 25th in Manchester
By Adam Baskin: Lawrence Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) will defend his WBO cruiserweight belt against his little-known mandatory challenger David Light (20-0, 12 KOs) next month on March 25th at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. It’s another example of the 30-year-old Okolie fighting an obscure opponent that will do...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk reminds Tyson Fury: “I’m here”
By Jack Tiernan: In his latest social media message to WBC heavyweight champion, a fatigued-looking Oleksandr Usyk reminded the giant 6’9″ champ that “I’m here.”. It’s potentially a tricky fight for the 34-year-old Fury because he’s slowed with age, and he isn’t the young, energetic fighter he’d been many years ago.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua says “Money” is his motivation for Jermaine Franklin fight
By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua has revealed that his motivation for his fight with Jermaine Franklin is based on the “money” that he’ll make for that 12 round contest on April 1st on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London, England. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) points out...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermain Franklin: “I’ve got to make a statement” against Anthony Joshua
By Jim Calfa: Jermain Franklin feels that he’s got to really make a statement against Anthony Joshua to come away with a victory on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London, England. Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) believes he was the victim of boxing politics in his last fight,...
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Harrison says Tim Tszyu was put in his spot by money-people
By Adam Baskin: Tony Harrison said today at the press conference that Tim Tszyu hasn’t earned his spot to fight for a world title at 154, and he’s been put in the position he’s currently in as the WBO mandatory to undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo by people with money that put him there.
BoxingNews24.com
Denis Douglin previews Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Dan Ambrose: Denis Douglin says he feels that David Benavidez will be making a mistake by fighting angry against Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant because he’ll be tensing up and he’ll make mistakes in their fight next month on March 25th on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
WBA orders Gennadiy Golovkin to defend against Erislandy Lara next
By Craig Daly: Gennadiy Golovkin has been ordered by the WBA to defend his middleweight title against ‘regular’ champion Erislandy Lara in his next fight. Earlier today, Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) vacated his IBF title after he’d been ordered by the sanctioning to defend against his mandatory Esquiva Falcao.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero to challenge Alberto Puello for WBA 140-lb title in April
By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) will be challenging unbeaten Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) for his WBA light welterweight title in his first fight in the 140-lb division in April. Rolly is ranked #7 with the World Boxing Association at light welterweight, and it’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Leigh Wood taking “dangerous one” against Mauricio Lara says Tony Bellew
By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) will be putting his WBA featherweight title on the line against the “dangerous” #10 ranked contender Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) next week on February 18th on DAZN at the Motorpoint Arena, in Nottingham, England. The 34-year-old Wood didn’t need...
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Joshua Vs. Franklin First Press Conference Livestream
By Barry Holbrook: Can Anthony Joshua win another world title? Anthony Joshua has his work cut out for him to try and become a three-time heavyweight champion at this stage in his ten-year career. Joshua vs.Franklin launch press conference live on DAZN from London, United Kingdom:. Assuming Joshua (24-3, 22...
