7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville woman opens coffee shop in west end with help of Bellarmine University program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is open in west Louisville thanks to a $10,000 grant from Bellarmine University. Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop sits inside the Nia Center at 29th Street and West Broadway in the city's Parkland neighborhood. Its owner, Ausha Hilliman, said it's one of the only coffee shops in west Louisville.
CRAWFORD | After 3rd straight win, Walz hopes for super Sunday crowd for Louisville women
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It seems a little like cruel and unusual punishment, being assigned a start time opposite the Super Bowl, the largest broadcast event in the United States. Yet that’s what the ACC Network thought should happen with the University of Louisville women’s basketball team, which was originally...
Name announced for new Norton Healthcare, Goodwill opportunity campus in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill is celebrating 100 years of serving Kentucky residents by bringing more resources to Louisville, including a multimillion-dollar investment in the city's west end. A year ago, at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Norton Healthcare and Goodwill announced a partnership with a plan to...
Papa Johns to sell Louisville corporate campus, CEO tells employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Papa Johns International is listing its corporate office in the eastern Jefferson County suburbs for sale about two years following the company’s decision to move many corporate functions to a new headquarters in Atlanta. After the pandemic upended work habits, “the current campus setup...
Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky
Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
Robbie Valentine, a member of Louisville’s 1986 NCAA championship team, charged with strangulation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Robbie Valentine, a member of Louisville's 1986 NCAA championship team, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of strangulation. Valentine got into an argument with his girlfriend when she discussed moving out, according to a Louisville Metro Police arrest citation. Valentine slammed her phone down, dumped...
Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
Greenberg Trying To Lure $100 Million ‘Dude Perfect World’ Theme Park To Louisville
If you were clutching your pearls about Topgolf coming to town, avert your eyes. According to an email obtained by LEO Weekly, Mayor Craig Greenberg wants Louisville to be the home of Dude Perfect World, a proposed $100 million theme park envisioned by the creators of one of YouTube’s most subscribed-to channels, Dude Perfect.
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Love is in the air as Bernheim Forest's golden eagle Athena finds new mate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Love soars again at Bernheim Forest. Athena, the female golden eagle, has found a new partner. This comes after Athena lost her former partner, Harper, in 2021. The two became the first tracked pair of golden eagles in eastern North America. Bernheim Forest said Thursday it...
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
Buffalo Trace holds ribbon-cutting for new stillhouse, launches new tour
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace is stocking more barrels and bottles as part of a $1.2 billion investment and expansion. At 87 feet tall and producing 60,000 gallons a day, Buffalo Trace says its new stillhouse is a product of growing customer demand. On Thursday morning, company representatives for...
New Albany Floyd County Schools to extend search for new superintendent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools will extend its search for a new superintendent after concerns were raised over the current pool of candidates. One board member said they don't think any are "good enough for their schools." The application portal closed Feb. 1. There are currently...
Upscale Dining Experiences at the Galt House in Downtown Louisville
Ready to experience the most iconic hotel in Kentucky with epic views of the waterfront? Look no further than The Galt House hotel in Downtown Louisville! There are 7 restaurants on the property and our host Claudia Coffey takes you to 4 of them in this special segment. To check...
JCPS staff injured while breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Jefferson County Public Schools' staff members were injured Thursday while trying to break up a fight. It happened at Fern Creek High School, according to a letter sent home from Principal Rebecca Nicolas. She said two students tried to start a fight with another student....
Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?
For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
Metro Council closer to banning NDAs for some businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New rules up for talks in Metro Council take direct aim at businesses making secret agreements. The ordinance proposed would ban companies that receive more than $50,000 in taxpayer money from entering into a non-disclosure agreement related to sexual assault or harassment with an employee. The...
Tree falls on home in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood during high winds Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree fell on a house Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. Wind gusts took out a tree on South 39th Street, near River Park Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in west Louisville. The tree landed on a home, damaging at least the front of...
Top Ten Rappers From Louisville
Over the years, few cities have risen amongst the ranks of countless others as having the greatest rappers emerge from their own respective city. Louisville never happens to be on any of these lists. For this reason, the rappers trying to make it out of woodworks from Louisville get little to no exposure unless it’s coming out of their own pockets. Not that this list will bring unprecedented exposure, but I view some as better than none. I have taken it upon myself to take my personal opinions and put them into a top ten list below:
