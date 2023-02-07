ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Papa Johns to sell Louisville corporate campus, CEO tells employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Papa Johns International is listing its corporate office in the eastern Jefferson County suburbs for sale about two years following the company’s decision to move many corporate functions to a new headquarters in Atlanta. After the pandemic upended work habits, “the current campus setup...
LOUISVILLE, KY
tourcounsel.com

Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky

Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
CORYDON, IN
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Buffalo Trace holds ribbon-cutting for new stillhouse, launches new tour

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace is stocking more barrels and bottles as part of a $1.2 billion investment and expansion. At 87 feet tall and producing 60,000 gallons a day, Buffalo Trace says its new stillhouse is a product of growing customer demand. On Thursday morning, company representatives for...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

New Albany Floyd County Schools to extend search for new superintendent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools will extend its search for a new superintendent after concerns were raised over the current pool of candidates. One board member said they don't think any are "good enough for their schools." The application portal closed Feb. 1. There are currently...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Metro Council closer to banning NDAs for some businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New rules up for talks in Metro Council take direct aim at businesses making secret agreements. The ordinance proposed would ban companies that receive more than $50,000 in taxpayer money from entering into a non-disclosure agreement related to sexual assault or harassment with an employee. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
xaviernews.org

Top Ten Rappers From Louisville

Over the years, few cities have risen amongst the ranks of countless others as having the greatest rappers emerge from their own respective city. Louisville never happens to be on any of these lists. For this reason, the rappers trying to make it out of woodworks from Louisville get little to no exposure unless it’s coming out of their own pockets. Not that this list will bring unprecedented exposure, but I view some as better than none. I have taken it upon myself to take my personal opinions and put them into a top ten list below:
LOUISVILLE, KY

