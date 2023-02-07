Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
YOU Season 4 Episode 3 Review: Eat the Rich
Shockingly, it took until YOU Season 4 Episode 3 for Joe to officially murder someone himself. But he hated it the whole time, you guys. He swears!. Rest in peace, Vic. Unfortunately, that hasn't prevented Joe from getting everyone's attention, including the cops. That cliffhanger is nerve-wracking. We got sex,...
TV Fanatic
Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 10
On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 10, the drama mounted as the looming threat of the villains left everyone questioning everything. Meanwhile, Millie's new security system for the Clubhouse proved helpful when Mary and John found an unexpected guest inside. Elsewhere, Carlos joined forces with Latika when more details about...
TV Fanatic
Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Origin Point
Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 3 peeled back the layers of the family dynamic between Garrett, Luna, and Harlan, and truthfully, this family might never be the same again. Garrett found Luna and Harlan as baby wolves, and if his time as a parent has taught him anything, he needs to prepare for the unexpected.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
tvinsider.com
‘Survivor’ Season 44 Cast: Meet the Newest Castaways (PHOTOS)
It’s time to meet the 18 new castaways vying for the title of Sole Survivor. CBS has officially announced the Survivor Season 44 cast, whom fans saw a glimpse of in the trailer for the season at the end of the Survivor Season 43 finale. This season promises to...
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
tvinsider.com
9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale
Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement following news breaking of the upcoming farewell, “we look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters,” so we think the CBS procedural will deliver on at least some fronts.
‘The Rookie’ Dedicates Future Episode to Annie Wersching Following Her Death
The cast and crew of ABC‘s The Rookie are mourning the loss of one of their most prominent guest stars — Annie Wersching. The actor played Rosalind Dyer in The Rookie until her character’s death early in season 5. And now, the procedural series is honoring Wersching in a future season 5 episode.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Furious Over Contestant’s Rookie Mistake
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. A contestant on Wheel of Fortune made a rough mistake earlier this week, forgetting to include a word that was already on the board while taking her stab at guessing the puzzle.
Quantum Leap’s Writer And Director Breaks Down Ian’s Emotional Monologue And That Major Reveal
Quantum Leap's Shakina Nayfack broke down the major moments for Mason Alexander Park's Ian in the latest episode.
TV Fanatic
The Night Agent: Netflix Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Action-Thriller
If you're looking for something new to stream on Netflix after The Recruit, you might be interested in The Night Agent. The new drama has a compelling hook that should be enough to get viewers to check out at least the first episode when it drops. All episodes of The...
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think
Criminal Minds: Evolution wrapped up its freshman run on Paramount+ this week, and while there was some resolution, there were plenty of questions remaining. Thankfully, a second season of the revival is in the works, and it sounds like we're getting new episodes sooner rather than later. Paget Brewster, who...
7 best new movies to watch on HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video and more (Feb. 7-13)
The biggest movies of the week include a Netflix Original starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.
TV Fanatic
Below Deck Shocker: Captain Lee Rosbach Will Not Return for Season 11!
We got our first taste of the original Below Deck without Captain Lee Rosbach this season, and now, it's becoming permanent. Us Weekly reported this week that Rosbach will not return for Below Deck Season 11 on Bravo. Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge has reportedly been drafted to replace...
tvinsider.com
‘Abbott’s Valentine Romcom, ‘Not Dead Yet,’ Beginning of End for ‘Million’ and ‘Flash,’ ‘South Park’ Returns
Abbott Elementary goes all in on romcom twists for Valentine’s Day. The trend of comedic ghosts finds new voice in ABC’s spirited sitcom Not Dead Yet. The final seasons get underway for ABC’s weepy A Million Little Things and The CW’s turbocharged The Flash. Comedy Central’s South Park is back for a 26th season of hilarity, joined by the Beavis and Butt-Head reboot seen earlier on streaming.
TV Fanatic
And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie and Aidan's Reunion
And Just Like That Season 2 will bring two beloved Sex and the City characters together. That much we've known for a while since John Corbett's return was confirmed. Sarah Jessica Parker, who reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw for the HBO Max sequel, opened up about the news to Extra.
Quantum Leap Writer Says Trans Episode Counters Anti-LGBT Messaging With 'Care Bear Stare of Joy'
Next week’s episode of Quantum Leap asks one thing: Give a trans girl a shot. Ben’s latest leap puts him in the body of a basketball coach whose trans daughter Gia (played by Josielyn Aguilera) dreams of playing on the team. It’s up to Ben to convince the coach’s colleagues, fellow parents and even his own family to welcome her to the team or risk losing her for good. The episode, titled “Let Them Play,” was written and directed by trans activist Shakina Nayfack, who originally pitched it as part of her interview for the Quantum Leap writers’ room. Having previously starred...
