YOU Season 4 Episode 3 Review: Eat the Rich
Shockingly, it took until YOU Season 4 Episode 3 for Joe to officially murder someone himself. But he hated it the whole time, you guys. He swears!. Rest in peace, Vic. Unfortunately, that hasn't prevented Joe from getting everyone's attention, including the cops. That cliffhanger is nerve-wracking. We got sex,...
Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 10
On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 10, the drama mounted as the looming threat of the villains left everyone questioning everything. Meanwhile, Millie's new security system for the Clubhouse proved helpful when Mary and John found an unexpected guest inside. Elsewhere, Carlos joined forces with Latika when more details about...
Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 14 Review: Valentine's Day
Now that the cat is out of the bag, fans have been wondering if Janine and Gregory will finally reveal their feelings for each other. Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 14 gave us the perfect opportunity with a Valentine's themed episode. When Janine mysteriously gets a Valentine from a secret...
Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Origin Point
Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 3 peeled back the layers of the family dynamic between Garrett, Luna, and Harlan, and truthfully, this family might never be the same again. Garrett found Luna and Harlan as baby wolves, and if his time as a parent has taught him anything, he needs to prepare for the unexpected.
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 6 Episode 3
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 3, the gang embarked on a day filled with boating, drinking, fighting, and lap dancing. However, a shocking revelation about one of the cast members changed the trajectory of the trip. Who dropped the bombshell, and more importantly, was it true?. Use...
Below Deck Shocker: Captain Lee Rosbach Will Not Return for Season 11!
We got our first taste of the original Below Deck without Captain Lee Rosbach this season, and now, it's becoming permanent. Us Weekly reported this week that Rosbach will not return for Below Deck Season 11 on Bravo. Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge has reportedly been drafted to replace...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Furious Over Contestant’s Rookie Mistake
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. A contestant on Wheel of Fortune made a rough mistake earlier this week, forgetting to include a word that was already on the board while taking her stab at guessing the puzzle.
The Night Agent: Netflix Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Action-Thriller
If you're looking for something new to stream on Netflix after The Recruit, you might be interested in The Night Agent. The new drama has a compelling hook that should be enough to get viewers to check out at least the first episode when it drops. All episodes of The...
Wolf Pack Exclusive Clip: Something's Coming
The teenagers appear to be working together on Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 3, and it's about time. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at Thursday's new episode of the supernatural drama. After the end of Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 2, the teenagers were rounded up by Kristin...
TV Ratings: The Flash Sinks, AMLT Returns Steady
The second Tuesday in February brought some long-gone shows back to the night with the debuts of their final seasons. The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 had 512,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating. The superhero drama was down vs. its prior premiere and average. Leading out of that, Kung Fu's...
A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1 Review: The Last Dance
It's back, and it's already challenging to think about saying goodbye. So much of A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1 nestled into that sweet spot that makes this show so good, endearing, and warming to the heart, and there's something to be said about the series finding its footing and leaning heavily into what it does best for its final season.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think
Criminal Minds: Evolution wrapped up its freshman run on Paramount+ this week, and while there was some resolution, there were plenty of questions remaining. Thankfully, a second season of the revival is in the works, and it sounds like we're getting new episodes sooner rather than later. Paget Brewster, who...
And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie and Aidan's Reunion
And Just Like That Season 2 will bring two beloved Sex and the City characters together. That much we've known for a while since John Corbett's return was confirmed. Sarah Jessica Parker, who reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw for the HBO Max sequel, opened up about the news to Extra.
School Spirits: Paramount+ Drops Official Trailer for Peyton List Mystery
School is difficult enough, but it's about to be more difficult for a teenager named Maddie (played by Peyton List), tasked with solving her murder. Paramount+ dropped the official teaser for School Spirits this week, and it looks set to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year so far.
Bosch Universe Expands as Two New Spinoffs Enter Development
If there's one thing we've learned from this week, networks and streamers are big on franchises. Showtime expanded the Dexter franchise, with several spinoffs entering development. That same day, the premium cabler also confirmed spinoffs of Billions -- appropriately titled Millions and Trillions -- were in the works. Now, Amazon...
Luther The Fallen Sun: Idris Elba Returns in Trailer for Netflix Movie
Whenever a TV series ends and we get a movie follow-up years later, there are some concerns. Netflix unveiled the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun on Thursday, and it looks like a solid sequel. The movie drops in select theaters on February 24, before getting a release on Netflix...
