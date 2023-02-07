ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it

Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Orioles sending 6 players to 2023 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic returns this spring after a six-year absence after the 2021 games were canceled due to COVID-19. The Baltimore Orioles will have several members compete for teams from across the world facing off to take home the crown. The United States is the defending champion after a...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

8 Phillies to participate as World Baseball Classic rosters are revealed

Rosters for the World Baseball Classic were officially announced Thursday and eight Phillies players will participate. We already knew J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner would play for Team USA, Gregory Soto would pitch for the Dominican Republic and Garrett Stubs would catch for Israel. Taijuan Walker will also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres

The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Camden Chat

Orioles announce minor league coaching and development staffs for 2023 season

For the first time in a number of years, the excitement for the MLB-level Orioles is at least as much as or even greater than the excitement of the coming wave of prospects. With Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson already on the team and Grayson Rodriguez hopefully making it on Opening Day, that’s where to find the hype. The farm remains important, of course, with the Orioles needing to keep developing good prospects if they’re going to be able to continually be competitive.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy