Deadspin
The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it
Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
Astros Sign Garcia To Minor League Deal
Bryan Garcia has been added to the Houston Astros family with the signing of a Minor League deal.
Angels Rumors: Writer Thinks LA Should Trade Jo Adell for This Young Shortstop
Could this trade convince the Angels to move on from Adell?
Dodgers News: Second Base is Miguel Vargas's to Lose
Dodgers manager shared his thoughts on placing the young prospect in a new position.
Dodgers News: Baseball Analyst Believes Mookie Betts Won't Be Changing Positions
With the question of who will be the starting center-fielder, there are differing opinions on whether that role is best suitable for the six-time Gold Glove winner.
Dodgers: Best 'Under-the-Radar' Move for LA this Offseason was a Starting Pitcher
Dodgers beat writer Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic says signing pitcher Noah Syndergaard was LA's best under-the-radar move from this winter.
Dodgers Rookie Is Spending Time with 3B Coach to Get Better at Second Base
The young prospect working hard to become more comfortable in his new position.
Wbaltv.com
Orioles sending 6 players to 2023 World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic returns this spring after a six-year absence after the 2021 games were canceled due to COVID-19. The Baltimore Orioles will have several members compete for teams from across the world facing off to take home the crown. The United States is the defending champion after a...
Ex-Yankees Star Could Be Final Piece Of Puzzle For Red Sox To Solidify New-Look Bullpen
Should the Red Sox look into signing the former Yankees hurler?
Seattle Mariners' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
Over the offseason, the Mariners added Kolten Wong, Tommy La Stella, Teoscar Hernandez and AJ Pollock to their roster. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Mariners for the 2023 MLB season.
Yankees GM Praises Cubs New Acquisition Taillon
The New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman was not shy with praise for Chicago Cubs new addition Jameson Taillon.
Phillies Agree to Deal with Alvarado
The Philadelphia Phillies have avoided arbitration by entering into a one-year deal with relief pitcher José Alvarado.
NBC Sports
8 Phillies to participate as World Baseball Classic rosters are revealed
Rosters for the World Baseball Classic were officially announced Thursday and eight Phillies players will participate. We already knew J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner would play for Team USA, Gregory Soto would pitch for the Dominican Republic and Garrett Stubs would catch for Israel. Taijuan Walker will also...
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres
The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
Camden Chat
Orioles announce minor league coaching and development staffs for 2023 season
For the first time in a number of years, the excitement for the MLB-level Orioles is at least as much as or even greater than the excitement of the coming wave of prospects. With Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson already on the team and Grayson Rodriguez hopefully making it on Opening Day, that’s where to find the hype. The farm remains important, of course, with the Orioles needing to keep developing good prospects if they’re going to be able to continually be competitive.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
Angels Rumors: Halos Listed Among Potential Landing Spots for Free Agent Reliever
He could be a good addition to the pen.
Dodgers News: Coaching Roster for Minor League Teams Announced
The press release detailed the various managers, coaches, and trainers for each team.
Bo Bichette, Blue Jays Agree to Extension
Inside the Rangers keeps up with MLB news as baseball gets closer to the 2023 regular season.
