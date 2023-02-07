Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter NelsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in springThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Daily Nebraskan
Another fourth quarter collapse dooms Nebraska women’s basketball in loss to Illinois
The fourth quarter has not been kind to Nebraska lately. Leading 51-41 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter on Wednesday, the Huskers looked primed to add an impressive victory to their NCAA Tournament resume. Nebraska led comfortably throughout over a strong Illinois team knocking on the door of a top-25 ranking.
Daily Nebraskan
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 11: Nebraska women's basketball bubble watch
Nebraska women's basketball beat writer Ben Drozd joins the show to talk the Huskers' tournament chances as they enter the home stretch of the regular season. Sports editors Gavin Struve and Joseph Maier also discuss Nebraska men's basketball's big win over Penn State and the latest in Husker Track and Field.
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs Illinois
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-6) with a final score of 72-64. The Huskers led at half, but an Illinois run in the third quarter opened up a gap that Nebraska was unable to close, despite a valiant effort from Sam Haiby in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn Hampton
Nebraska football was able to make the cut for four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. The wide receiver put Nebraska football in his top seven. This was first reported by ON3's Hayes Fawcett.
2023 Husker Signee Analysis: Edge Defenders
Veterans’ departures left position group thin
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Another baseball commit, women’s bball anoter ‘w,’ more
While the Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team has just a few days until their season starts, Will Bolt and his staff are doing some real work when it comes to recruiting. It looks as though the 2024 class is going to be one that is once again pretty special. The Nebraska...
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
Daily Nebraskan
Freshman Gena Jorgenson bookends regular season with record-setting
It’s an intense 1,000-yard freestyle race at the Devaney Center Natatorium in mid-January. One freshman leads the field as she enters the final lap. When she touches the wall to claim victory, a much bigger achievement is earned as well — a new pool record at her college home.
Nebraska Football's Newest Assistant Coach Reveals No. 1 Priority
Matt Rhule made a new staff hire just over a month ago and it was an unorthodox one. Bob Wager, who was hired to be the program's tight ends coach, used to be a high school coach before accepting this gig. He coached high school football in texas for 20 years and had plenty of opportunities ...
Daily Nebraskan
Jamaican transfers add to promising future of men’s track and field program
Vincent Johnson didn’t know if he wanted to go to the Caribbean. He’d never been out of the country, after all. But he had a job to do — travel to Barbados on a recruiting visit in the first year of his role as Kansas State’s track and field recruiting coordinator. So he thought he might as well check Jamaica out in the process. Already thousands of miles away from his new home in Manhattan, Kansas, Johnson extended his stay in the tropics by two weeks.
Rhule on podcast: 'You know that there's an expectation. This fan base, they've seen it.'
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to make some media appearances, checking in on "The Next Round" podcast out of Birmingham, Alabama. What's the connection there, you ask? It was explained that Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield started listening to that podcast when he was making recruiting trips while coaching at Chattanooga. He apparently kind of got Rhule hooked on it as well. So Rhule popped in for a chat on Tuesday. He was enthusiastic about the passion surrounding the program in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 7
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here are some highlights and scores from Tuesday night high school basketball action. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Fremont Archbishop Bergan 57.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
KSNB Local4
York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level
Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
KETV.com
Villanova fan allegedly hit in head by beer can that was thrown at him during Creighton game
OMAHA, Neb. — Related coverage above: Creighton-Villanova recap. A Villanova fan was hit in the head by a beer can that was allegedly thrown at him during Saturday's Creighton game, according to an Omaha police report. The 53-year-old man, who is from Pennsylvania, told officers that an aluminum Bud...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse pursues nuisance abatement, volleyball court
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council authorized attorney Jerry Stilmock Wednesday to pursue nuisance abatement for properties at 680 Fifth Street and 420 Fourth St. LuRae and Bob Hallstrom presented a plan for a sand volleyball court and shelter to be constructed at the Syracuse complex in memory of their daughter Morgan. The Hallstroms raised $11,500 and were granted matching keno funds toward the project. The remainder amount was given by the economic growth fund.
Comments / 0