Lincoln, NE

Daily Nebraskan

Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 11: Nebraska women's basketball bubble watch

Nebraska women's basketball beat writer Ben Drozd joins the show to talk the Huskers' tournament chances as they enter the home stretch of the regular season. Sports editors Gavin Struve and Joseph Maier also discuss Nebraska men's basketball's big win over Penn State and the latest in Husker Track and Field.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs Illinois

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-6) with a final score of 72-64. The Huskers led at half, but an Illinois run in the third quarter opened up a gap that Nebraska was unable to close, despite a valiant effort from Sam Haiby in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Freshman Gena Jorgenson bookends regular season with record-setting

It’s an intense 1,000-yard freestyle race at the Devaney Center Natatorium in mid-January. One freshman leads the field as she enters the final lap. When she touches the wall to claim victory, a much bigger achievement is earned as well — a new pool record at her college home.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Jamaican transfers add to promising future of men’s track and field program

Vincent Johnson didn’t know if he wanted to go to the Caribbean. He’d never been out of the country, after all. But he had a job to do — travel to Barbados on a recruiting visit in the first year of his role as Kansas State’s track and field recruiting coordinator. So he thought he might as well check Jamaica out in the process. Already thousands of miles away from his new home in Manhattan, Kansas, Johnson extended his stay in the tropics by two weeks.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Rhule on podcast: 'You know that there's an expectation. This fan base, they've seen it.'

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to make some media appearances, checking in on "The Next Round" podcast out of Birmingham, Alabama. What's the connection there, you ask? It was explained that Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield started listening to that podcast when he was making recruiting trips while coaching at Chattanooga. He apparently kind of got Rhule hooked on it as well. So Rhule popped in for a chat on Tuesday. He was enthusiastic about the passion surrounding the program in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level

Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
HASTINGS, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse pursues nuisance abatement, volleyball court

SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council authorized attorney Jerry Stilmock Wednesday to pursue nuisance abatement for properties at 680 Fifth Street and 420 Fourth St. LuRae and Bob Hallstrom presented a plan for a sand volleyball court and shelter to be constructed at the Syracuse complex in memory of their daughter Morgan. The Hallstroms raised $11,500 and were granted matching keno funds toward the project. The remainder amount was given by the economic growth fund.
SYRACUSE, NE

