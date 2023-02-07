Read full article on original website
Columbus police officer charged with dereliction of duty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A long-serving Columbus police officer has been charged with dereliction of duty, the division announced Thursday. Officer Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty following an internal investigation, according to police. She has been a Columbus police officer for 24 years and has worked in the […]
Former Ohio State football players found not guilty of rape, kidnapping
Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning. Officers were alerted to reports of an attempted abduction of a female middle school student this morning near the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road, which is approximately five blocks from Groveport Madison Middle School […]
Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home
NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48
Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lr36Ao. Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies …. Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lr36Ao.
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
How attorneys see Columbus police commander’s racial discrimination lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attorneys representing plaintiffs and defendants in a federal racial discrimination lawsuit filed by Columbus police are at odds. The lawsuit, filed on Feb. 1 by a dozen Black and white Columbus police officers, accuses Melissa McFadden, a Black commander within the division, of treating Black officers differently than white officers under […]
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Man dies a week after being shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday. At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found […]
Victim testifies in rape trial of former Ohio State football players
The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40DJ8Td. Victim testifies in rape trial of former Ohio State …. The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40DJ8Td.
Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects
42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have issued an arrest warrant after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in west Columbus last month. Ron D. Robinson, 42, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the murder of Justin A. Douglas, 33, and the assault of another 33-year-old victim, according to the Columbus Division […]
Columbus police receive report from Justice Department on operations
The U.S. Department of Justice's review on the Columbus police force's operations included recommendations for some changes in the department. https://nbc4i.co/3liECJN. Columbus police receive report from Justice Department …. The U.S. Department of Justice's review on the Columbus police force's operations included recommendations for some changes in the department. https://nbc4i.co/3liECJN.
Body Of Missing Howard County Man Found In Trunk Of Abandoned Tesla In Ohio
Weeks after he was reported missing, the mystery of where Howard County resident Hajid Jordan had gone came to a tragic conclusion several states away. In Ohio, the Columbus Division of Police released surveillance photos and video (see above) this week of two suspects caught on camera who can be seen walking away from a rented Tesla last month, where Jordan’s body was found inside the trunk by investigators.
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
CPD releases images of man suspected of attacking school bus driver
Two survive collision, car fire near Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured, and a car caught fire after a two-car collision in the northside of Columbus Thursday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Thursday a red Chevrolet Camaro was heading west on Schrock Road near Worthington and turned left onto Busch Boulevard. At that time a black Honda Civic was […]
'I'm still shocked': Community wants answers after officer shot man in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People in Columbus are asking for answers from police about a man who was shot over the weekend while running from police during a traffic stop. Michael Cleveland, 66, was shot at least once Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue. In an interview...
