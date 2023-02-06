Local Roundup: Wyoming Area’s Morgan Janeski scores 1,000th career point

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Morgan Janeski scored her 1,000th career point 1:11 into the game as Wyoming Area rolled past Hanover Area 48-9 Monday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball game.

Janeski, who finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, was among eight players honored on Senior Night.

Halle Kranson scored nine points while Olivia Rome and Jocelyn Williams added eight points each. All are seniors. Also honored were Olivia Allen, Samantha Taylor, Ashley Thomas and Anna Wisnewski along with team manager Madelyn Keating.

Hannah Salwoski scored six points to lead Hanover Area.

Pittston Area 51, Tunkhannock 31

Pittston Area limited Tunkhannock to two field goals in the first half as the Patriots clinched the Division 1 title.

Pittston Area led 21-6 at halftime. Daniella Ranieli led the offense with 19 points. Kallie Booth had 16.

Anna Williams led Tunkhannock with 14.

Berwick 39, Wilkes-Barre Area 31

Raeanna Andres scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the decisive fourth quarter as Berwick upset Wilkes-Barre Area. The game was tied at halftime and after three quarters.

Alyssa Lewis scored nine for Berwick, which won for only the third time this season. Shelby Ardo Boyko had 14 for WBA, which dropped its third in a row.

Hazleton Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 59

Sophia Shults scored 20 points, leading four Cougars in double figures in their victory over Wyoming Valley West.

Alexis Reimold had 16 for Hazleton Area. Brianna Kennedy scored 11 and Olivia Williams had 10.

Mackenzie Perluke had 26 for Wyoming Valley West followed by Claudia Siegfried with 11 and Kiersten Rinehimer with 10.

Holy Redeemer 46, Wyoming Seminary 31

Mia Ashton scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the second half as Holy Redeemer pulled away for a win.

The game was tied 15-15 at halftime.

Jillian DelBalso added 13 for the Royals.

Clare Griffin had 13 for Seminary.

Lake-Lehman 55, MMI Prep 16

Lia Keefe had 10 points and 12 Black Knights figured in the scoring in a victory over MMI Prep.

Bria Kringe had 14 for MMI Prep.

Dallas 66, Crestwood 37

Molly Walsh scored 23 points and Victoria Spaciano added 18 as Dallas scored a season-high 66 points in its win against Crestwood.

Elizabeth Viglone added 14 for the Mountaineers.

Keira Dougherty had 12 for Crestwood.

BOYS SWIMMING

Dallas 108, Wyoming Seminary 61

Wyoming Seminary’s Zhantore Akylbekov set a Dallas pool record with a time of 57.27 seconds in the 100 breaststroke. He also won the 100 butterfly and swam a leg on the 200 medley relay team.

Seminary’s Henry Feng won the 100 backstroke and was on the winning 200 medley relay team.

Dallas’ Maddoc Watkins (50 free, 100 free) picked up two individual wins and also swam on two winning relay teams. Tommy Doran (200 free, 500 free) won two distance races and was on the winning 400 free relay team.

London Daney won the 200 IM and was on two victorious relay teams. Noah Dunbar won the diving.

Wyo. Valley West 128, Wilkes-Barre Area 38

Billy Bartolomei (200 free, 500 free) posted two wins for Valley West.

Other winners for the Spartans were Cole Bolesta (200 IM), Noah Hiedcavage (50 free), Max Weinbrecht (100 free), Matthias Ryder (100 back) and Chris Hummel (100 breast).

Bobby Macko won the 100 butterfly for WBA.

Tunkhannock 111, Holy Redeemer 62

Andrew Lance (100 free, 200 free) and Josh Gaudet (50 free, 100 fly) won two individual races for Tunkhannock. River Strauss (diving), Brayden Christopher (500 free) and Aidan Edwards (100 back) also had wins.

Redeemer’s John Evans won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 100, Wyoming Seminary 83

Wyoming Seminary’s Ryleigh Collins set the Dallas pool record in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 1:53.87. She also won the 50 freestyle and was on the first-place 200 free relay team.

Cara McCall (100 fly, 100 back) won two individual races and was also on the 200 free relay team. Alyssa Kelly (200 IM, 100 free) posted two wins.

Wyo. Valley West 82, Wilkes-Barre Area

The Wyoming Valley West relay team of Margaret Elmir, Kali Piczon, Zoe Ratchford and Dinah Lazinsky closed the meet with a win in the 400 free relay to give the Spartans the win. The four also won the 200 medley relay.

Piczon (100 back, 200 free) also had two individual wins. Lazinsky won the 100 breaststroke.

Kyara Pena (50 free, 500 free) and Nicole Cartillo (100 fly, 200 IM) won two events each. Aralynn Mbaye won the 100 freestyle.

Tunkhannock 115, Holy Redeemer 17

Julianna Roote (200 free, 500 free), Emma Holdredge (200 IM, 100 back), Noelle Alguire (50 free, diving) and Samantha Roerig (100 free, 100 breast) won two events each for Tunkhannock. Eliza Talcott (100 fly) also had a victory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 48, Hanover Area 9

HANOVER AREA (9) — Malacarne 0 0-0 0, Elick 0 0-2 0, Schlingman 0 0-2 0, Salwoski 2 0-0 6, Benattia 0 0-0 0, Roman Morillo 0 0-0 0, Hughes 1 0-0 2, Vigorito 0 0-0 0, Zyskowski 0 0-0 0, Tirdao 0 1-4 1. Totals 3 1-8 9.

WYOMING AREA (48) — Slusser 0 0-0 0, Allen 2 0-0 4, Bonita 0 0-0 0, Kranson 4 0-1 9, Hallman 0 0-0 0, Rome 4 0-1 8, Williams 3 2-3 8, Dyermin 0 0-0 0, Dhanecha 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 1-4 1, Knepper 0 0-0 0, Day 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Janeski 7 0-0 14, M.Gecek 0 0-0 0, Gilligan 0 0-0 0, A. Gacek 0 0-0 0, Wisnewski 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-9 48.

Hanover Area`0`1`2`6 — 9

Wyoming Area`24`7`16`1 — 48

Three-point goals — HA 2 (Salwoski 2). WA 1 (Kranson).

Pittston Area 51, Tunkhannock 31

PITTSTON AREA (51) — Ranieli 6 6-7 19, Booth 4 7-7 16, Karp 3 0-0 6, Lizza 0 0-0 0, Butcher 0 0-0 0, A.Callahan 2 0-1 6, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Hintze 0 0-0 0, Baiera 1 0-3 2, G.Callahan 1 0-0 2, K.Chenouskas 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-18 51.

TUNKHANNOCK (31) — Iddings 0 1-2 1, Corby 1 1-2 3, Williams 5 2-2 14, Stephens 3 0-2 6, Van Ness 0 0-0 0, Alguire 20-0 5, Alston 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 6-10 31.

Pittston Area`15`6`16`14 — 51

Tunkhannock`4`2`8`17 — 31

Three-point goals — PA 4 (Ranieli, Booth, A.Callahan 2). TUN 4 (Corby, Williams 2, Alguire).

Berwick 39, Wilkes-Barre Area 31

WBA (31) — Credle 0 0-0 0, Thornton 3 1-4 7, Evans 0 1-2 1, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Aiken 1 1-2 3, Ard Boyko 7 0-0 14, Krawczeniuk 1 0-0 2, Brito 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 3-8 31.

BERWICK (39) — Andreas 6 2-2 17, Ochs 1 2-2 5, Whitenight 1 3-4 5, Lewis 3 0-0 9, Knorr 0 0-0 0, Klinger 1 0-0 3, Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-8 39.

Wilkes-Barre Area`10`15`8`8 — 31

Berwick`8`7`8`16 — 39

Three-point goals — BER 8 (Andreas 3, Ochs, Lewis 3, Klinger).

Hazleton Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 59

WYO. VALLEY WEST (59) — Novitski 0 0-0 0, Marsola 0 0-0 0, Perluke 9 4-4 26, Oliphant 1 0-0 2, Siegfried 5 0-0 11, Irizarry 1 0-0 2, Richet 4 0-2 8, Rinehimer 4 2-2 10. Totals 24 6-8 59.

HAZLETON AREA (62) — Macko 0 0-0 0, Yost 0 1-2 1, Williams 5 0-2 10, E.Shults 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 2 0-0 4, Reimold 7 1-2 16, S.Shults 9 2-2 20, Kennedy 3 5-6 11. Totals 26 9-14 62.

Wyo. Valley West`10`16`18`15 — 59

Hazleton Area`15`15`17`15 — 62

Three-point goals — WVW 5 (Perluke 4, Siegfried). HA 1 (Reimold).

Holy Redeemer 46, Wyoming Seminary 31

HOLY REDEEMER (46) – Quinn 0 0-0 0, Cegelka 0 0-0 0, Albrecht 2 3-4 7, Boylan 1 0-0 2, Kroptavich 0 0-0 0, Racicky 1 0-0 2, Ashton 7 5-7 19, DelBalso 6 1-6 13, Karnes 0 0-0 0, Chimoch 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 9-17 46.

WYOMING SEMINARY (31) – Skoranski 3 0-0 8, Olshemski 2 2-2 8. Lichenstein 0 0-0 0, Luksic 0 0-0 0, Griffin 4 3-7 13, Ziegler 0 0-0 0, Parra 1 0-0 2, Smeraldi 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-10 31.

Holy Redeemer`9`6`17`14 – 46

Wyoming Seminary`8`7`11`5 – 31

Three-point goals – WS 6 (Skoranski 2, Olshemski 2, Griffin 2). HR 1 (Chimoch).

Lake-Lehman 55, MMI Prep 16

LAKE-LEHMAN (55) — Chipego 1 0-0 3, Biscotto 0 0-0 0, Kline 3 0-0 6, Hunt 2 0-0 5, Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Wilson 3 0-0 8, Keefe 5 0-0 10. Molly Jenkins 3 0-0 6, Morgan 1 0-0 2, James 1 0-0 2, Battin 2 0-0 4, Oliver 2 0-0 4, Wallace 1 0-0 3, Perlis 1 0-0 2, Makarewicz 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 0-0 55.

MMI PREP (16) — Putnam 0 0-0 0, Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Kringe 4 4-5 14, Allen 0 0-0 0, Abdulrahmah 0 0-0 0, Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Washko 1 0-2 2, Young 0 0-0 0, McDermott 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 4-7 16.

Lake-Lehman`23`7`13`11 — 55

MMI Prep`5`1`3`8 — 16

Three-point goals — LL 5 (Chipego, Hunt, Wilson 2, Wallace). MMI 2 (Kringe 2).

Dallas 66, Crestwood 37

CRESTWOOD (37) — Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Glowacki 2 0-0 6, Andrews 3 1-2 7, Petrosky 3 0-0 6, Hiller 1 0-0 2, Gallagher 2 0-2 4, Felcheck 0 0-0 0, Babato 0 0-0 0, Dougherty 4 1-2 12, Seifert 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-6 37.

DALLAS (66) — DelGaudio 1 0-2 3, Porasky 00-0 0, Strobel 0 0-0 0, Bryk 2 1-1 5, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Viglone 4 5-6 14, Walsh 7 8-11 23, Spaciano 8 2-2 18, Ricardo 1 0-0 3, Comitz 0 0-0 0, Pevear 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 16-20 66.

Crestwood`2`16`13`6 — 37

Dallas`13`14`16`23 — 66

Three-point goals — CRE 5 (Glowacki 2, Dougherty 3). DAL 4 (Bryk, Viglone, Walsh, Ricardo).