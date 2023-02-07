ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Three possible targets for a potential Khris Middleton trade

Some around the NBA believe the Milwaukee Bucks could use All-Star Khris Middleton as a chip in a potential blockbuster deal before the trade deadline. There is no denying how important Khris Middleton has been to the Milwaukee Bucks’ success over the last seven seasons. In that time, he has made three trips to the All-Star game and helped the team win a championship two years ago. However, his performance this season could open the door to placing him in a potential trade to improve the team’s NBA Finals chances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant traded to Suns in blockbuster deal

Kevin Durant has been hoping for a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets since the summer, and he finally got his wish. The Nets on Wednesday night traded Durant and TJ Warren to the Phoenix Suns for a big haul. The Nets are getting back Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Enes Kanter Freedom Blasts LeBron James After He Became The All-Time Scoring Leader: "0 Morals, 0 Values, 0 Principles, 0 Empathy"

The NBA is a unique sports league across the world in that they have time and again committed to speaking out against social injustice in the world. LeBron James himself is a big advocate for social justice, and many other stars do a lot of philanthropy as well as activism off of the basketball court. But the eyes of the NBA world were all on the court on Tuesday as LeBron James became the all-time leading scorer, much to the chagrin of former player Enes Kanter Freedom.
Yardbarker

Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game

During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama

A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Yardbarker

Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles

Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Celtics pursuing trade for big man

Mo Bamba is readily available as the Orlando Magic are stacked with bigs, while Jakob Poeltl would cost 1st round draft capital. Neither player can play next to Robert Williams, so they would serve as his back-up and insurance if he misses games. Or if Al Horford misses games, the Celtics wouldn't have to play guys like Luke Kornet as the lone big on the court when Time Lord needs a blow.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Knicks, Cam Reddish, Warriors, Raptors

The Nuggets and Pistons are among the teams who are in the mix for forward Cam Reddish, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Both teams have talked to the Knicks about a Reddish deal, Begley added. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been linked to Pistons forward Saddiq Bey for some time, as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Is Another Sweeney Heist Coming? NHL Trade Rumors

Maybe the Boston Bruins don’t have to ransom the future at the NHL trade deadline. Could Don Sweeney pull off another heist?. That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. If the similar situations to that of...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings

Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
DETROIT, MI

