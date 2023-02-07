Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
The Los Angeles Lakers most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one that the fans of LeBron James will remember for years to come. Throughout the season, the narrative of James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record was hyped up. The King finally achieved that dream against the...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
Yardbarker
Three possible targets for a potential Khris Middleton trade
Some around the NBA believe the Milwaukee Bucks could use All-Star Khris Middleton as a chip in a potential blockbuster deal before the trade deadline. There is no denying how important Khris Middleton has been to the Milwaukee Bucks’ success over the last seven seasons. In that time, he has made three trips to the All-Star game and helped the team win a championship two years ago. However, his performance this season could open the door to placing him in a potential trade to improve the team’s NBA Finals chances.
Yardbarker
The Failed Three-Team Trade With Ben Simmons Would Have Sent Donovan Mitchell To The Jazz and Bam Adebayo To The Brooklyn Nets
Over the past season and a half, we've seen many big trades across the association. Just over the past 24 hours, we've seen two teams elevate their title chances by sacrificing their future assets in a win-now move. But now that the trade deadline is over, it'll be interesting to...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant traded to Suns in blockbuster deal
Kevin Durant has been hoping for a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets since the summer, and he finally got his wish. The Nets on Wednesday night traded Durant and TJ Warren to the Phoenix Suns for a big haul. The Nets are getting back Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap.
Yardbarker
Enes Kanter Freedom Blasts LeBron James After He Became The All-Time Scoring Leader: "0 Morals, 0 Values, 0 Principles, 0 Empathy"
The NBA is a unique sports league across the world in that they have time and again committed to speaking out against social injustice in the world. LeBron James himself is a big advocate for social justice, and many other stars do a lot of philanthropy as well as activism off of the basketball court. But the eyes of the NBA world were all on the court on Tuesday as LeBron James became the all-time leading scorer, much to the chagrin of former player Enes Kanter Freedom.
Yardbarker
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
Yardbarker
NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama
A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles
Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
Yardbarker
Celtics pursuing trade for big man
Mo Bamba is readily available as the Orlando Magic are stacked with bigs, while Jakob Poeltl would cost 1st round draft capital. Neither player can play next to Robert Williams, so they would serve as his back-up and insurance if he misses games. Or if Al Horford misses games, the Celtics wouldn't have to play guys like Luke Kornet as the lone big on the court when Time Lord needs a blow.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Knicks, Cam Reddish, Warriors, Raptors
The Nuggets and Pistons are among the teams who are in the mix for forward Cam Reddish, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Both teams have talked to the Knicks about a Reddish deal, Begley added. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been linked to Pistons forward Saddiq Bey for some time, as...
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Is Another Sweeney Heist Coming? NHL Trade Rumors
Maybe the Boston Bruins don’t have to ransom the future at the NHL trade deadline. Could Don Sweeney pull off another heist?. That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. If the similar situations to that of...
Yardbarker
Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
Comments / 0