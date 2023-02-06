MATCH 7: No. 69 Washington State at No. 65 Fresno State (2/10/23 • Fresno, Calif.) MATCH 8: No. 70 Cal Poly at No. 65 Fresno State (2/12/23 • Fresno, Calif.) No. 65 Fresno State is set to host No. 69 Washington State on Friday and and No. 70 Cal Poly on Sunday as the Bulldogs open their 2023 spring season by facing eight nonconference opponents, who were ranked in the most recent ITA Top 75 Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis Point.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO