Fresno, CA

Tuck earns MOP in tough meeting with No. 2 TCU

FRESNO, Calif. - The No. 9 Fresno State equestrian team fell 15-4 to the No. 2 ranked TCU on Friday afternoon at the Student Horse Center. Fresno State junior Sara Tuck continued to shine for the Bulldogs, earning her third flat MOP in as many rides on Friday. Tuck secured the MOP honors with a season-high 90 to defeat her TCU opponent's score of 80 in the flat.
'Dogs drop heartbreaker in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – With UNLV riding a 13-game winning streak, Fresno State gave the Lady Rebels all they could handle on Thursday night at Cox Pavilion until a go-ahead 3-pointer with just over 12.7 seconds remaining from Alyssa Durazo-Frescas. Falling 64-63, it was the Bulldogs' third one-point loss of the season.
Bulldogs to host Cougars & Mustangs this weekend

MATCH 7: No. 69 Washington State at No. 65 Fresno State (2/10/23 • Fresno, Calif.) MATCH 8: No. 70 Cal Poly at No. 65 Fresno State (2/12/23 • Fresno, Calif.) No. 65 Fresno State is set to host No. 69 Washington State on Friday and and No. 70 Cal Poly on Sunday as the Bulldogs open their 2023 spring season by facing eight nonconference opponents, who were ranked in the most recent ITA Top 75 Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis Point.
'Dogs open 2023 season at Lynn Russel Miller Classic

Head Coach Stacy May-Johnson enters her second season as head coach. The Bulldogs return seven starters, including 2022 All-MW First Team selection Alesia Denby and 2021 MW Player of the Year Keahilele Mattson. Fresno State adds 17 newcomers, including seven pitchers. The Bulldogs look to make their 35th postseason appearance...
Bulldogs, Pack once again to battle in Reno

Game 24: Fresno State (9-14, 5-7 MW) at Nevada (19-6, 9-3 MW) Feb. 10, 2023 • 8 p.m. PT • Reno, Nev. • Lawlor Events Center. TV/ONLINE: FS1 (Daron Sutton & Bill Herenda) RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler & Marc Q. Jones) SERIES HISTORY: Nevada leads...
Henderson named Preseason All-Mountain West

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Fresno State junior left-handed pitcher Ixan Henderson was tabbed to the 2023 Preseason All-Mountain West team and the Diamond 'Dogs were picked to finish fourth in the 2023 Mountain West preseason coaches poll, the conference announced on Thursday. A first-team All-Mountain West selection last spring, Henderson...
Bulldogs sweep MW weekly tennis honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Fresno State senior Pang Jittakoat was named the Mountain West's Women's Tennis Player of the Week, while teammate Mariya Vyshkina was awarded MW Women's Tennis Freshman of the Week honors, the conference office announced on Wednesday. This is Jittakoat's fourth career MW weekly honor and...
No. 9 'Dogs host No. 2 TCU in Big 12 clash

No. 9 Fresno State (2-6, 1-3 Big 12) vs. No. 2 TCU (7-1, 2-1 Big 12) Friday, Feb. 10 • 11:00 a.m. PT • Fresno, Calif. Last Time: TCU defeats Fresno State 16-1 on Nov. 3, 2022. Watch: MW Network. TEAM NOTES. Fresno State finds itself back in...
Bulldogs rally together for 70-62 win

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State men's basketball team defeated the San Jose Spartans 70-62 on Tuesday night at the Save Mart Center. The win was the second straight triumph for Fresno State (9-14, 5-7 MW) to open the month of February with a 2-0 record. The Bulldogs had three...
'Dogs face MW contenders this week

Game 26: Fresno State (8-17, 1-11 MW) at UNLV (22-2, 12-0 MW) Feb. 9, 2023 • 5 p.m. PT • Las Vegas, Nev. • Cox Pavilion. RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (PxP: Matt Norville) LIVE: SidearmStats. LAST MEETING: UNLV 64-49 in Fresno, Calif. on Jan. 5, 2023. SERIES...
Spring sports television schedule set for CW59

FRESNO, Calif. – A 28-event broadcast schedule will feature the Fresno State baseball, softball and water polo teams on CW59 this spring. Fresno State Athletics and Bulldog Sports Properties teamed up with CW59 for this robust local television package as an extension of the Bulldog Sports Network to complete a year of more than 50 BSN broadcasts on CW59 or FOX26.2.
