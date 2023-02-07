ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
COLUMBIA, SC
tourcounsel.com

Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Summerton fire destroys local family's home

Chinetta Robinson and family lost their home in Summerton last Sunday evening in the latest residential fire in Clarendon County. First responders were on the scene soon after the fire started. Thankfully, Robinson and her children were at her mother’s house next door eating dinner when it first broke out. The fire department spent nearly 3 hours extinguishing the fire, which only a pile of clothing survived. The family is actively accepting donations of clothes, food, personal items, and other necessities. When asked if the family needed anything specific, Robinson said, “We basically kind of need everything, so every little bit helps.”
SUMMERTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Mall development plans announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Plans to update the Richland County Mall property are in the works. The site in Forest Acres was purchased by Southeastern Developers about a month ago. During a community breakfast yesterday, developers said phase one could take a few years, but will start within the next...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
PhillyBite

8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Carolina

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but some stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in SC. South...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Spring is arriving early again

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The calendar might say we are in winter but the weather has felt more like spring lately. Outside of the extreme cold we saw ending last year, 2023 has been off to a warm start. This year ranks near the top 10 warmest starts on record. While this has resulted in no snowy weather, we are now starting to see the signs of Spring in early February. These photos from Sharon one of our WLTX Weather Watchers shows trees in the Midlands already beginning to flower.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cracker Barrel offers Valentine’s Day giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Forget roses, nothing says love like Cracker Barrel. The restaurant chain is offering a Valentine’s Day giveaway this year. Five lucky couples have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year. Here’s the catch: to have a shot at the tantalizing prize, each...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington

Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
LEXINGTON, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Prosperity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—One lucky person in Prosperity is a little richer!. A customer at the TJ Xpress in Prosperity, SC won $10,000 in last night’s Mega Millions drawing say lottery officials. The lucky player matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball. The winning digitis were 9-15-46-55-57...
PROSPERITY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Elgin will soon have its first left turn light on the only stop light in town

ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin community continues to explode in population and with more people comes more traffic and plenty of frustrations from residents. "We see a lot of traffic here in Elgin," resident William Pates said. "You wouldn't think it would be for such a small town, but there is a lot of traffic at this four-way. Sometimes only 1-2 cars can normally take this left."
ELGIN, SC
manninglive.com

Dateline covers one of Clarendon's own

Born on May 8, 1975 in Summerton, Mason Moore was the son of Mary Anne Grayson and Nebraska E. Moore II. Moore grew up in Clarendon County, attending Clarendon Hall in Summerton and graduating from Manning High School. He went on to complete his education from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor

Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC

