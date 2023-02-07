Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
manninglive.com
Summerton fire destroys local family's home
Chinetta Robinson and family lost their home in Summerton last Sunday evening in the latest residential fire in Clarendon County. First responders were on the scene soon after the fire started. Thankfully, Robinson and her children were at her mother’s house next door eating dinner when it first broke out. The fire department spent nearly 3 hours extinguishing the fire, which only a pile of clothing survived. The family is actively accepting donations of clothes, food, personal items, and other necessities. When asked if the family needed anything specific, Robinson said, “We basically kind of need everything, so every little bit helps.”
abccolumbia.com
Richland Mall development plans announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Plans to update the Richland County Mall property are in the works. The site in Forest Acres was purchased by Southeastern Developers about a month ago. During a community breakfast yesterday, developers said phase one could take a few years, but will start within the next...
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
PhillyBite
8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Carolina
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but some stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in SC. South...
WLTX.com
Spring is arriving early again
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The calendar might say we are in winter but the weather has felt more like spring lately. Outside of the extreme cold we saw ending last year, 2023 has been off to a warm start. This year ranks near the top 10 warmest starts on record. While this has resulted in no snowy weather, we are now starting to see the signs of Spring in early February. These photos from Sharon one of our WLTX Weather Watchers shows trees in the Midlands already beginning to flower.
Built by slaves, railroad line in St. Matthews could get on National Register of Historic Places
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A railroad cut that runs through the Calhoun County town of St. Matthews is rooted in state history. According to the Calhoun County Museum, oral history indicates it was hand dug in 1840 by enslaved African Americans contracted from local plantations. “I think it’s very...
abccolumbia.com
Cracker Barrel offers Valentine’s Day giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Forget roses, nothing says love like Cracker Barrel. The restaurant chain is offering a Valentine’s Day giveaway this year. Five lucky couples have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year. Here’s the catch: to have a shot at the tantalizing prize, each...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
coladaily.com
Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington
Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
Darlington County man shot to death after meeting someone to sell French Bulldog at Bishopville KFC
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 76-year-old Darlington County man was shot and killed at a KFC restaurant in Lee County, according to Sheriff Daniel Simon. Lonnie Ray of Lamar died after being shot multiple times, Simon said. Multiple bullets also hit the restaurant located on Sumter Highway in Bishopville. Simon said Ray was at the […]
abccolumbia.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Prosperity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—One lucky person in Prosperity is a little richer!. A customer at the TJ Xpress in Prosperity, SC won $10,000 in last night’s Mega Millions drawing say lottery officials. The lucky player matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball. The winning digitis were 9-15-46-55-57...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
Elgin will soon have its first left turn light on the only stop light in town
ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin community continues to explode in population and with more people comes more traffic and plenty of frustrations from residents. "We see a lot of traffic here in Elgin," resident William Pates said. "You wouldn't think it would be for such a small town, but there is a lot of traffic at this four-way. Sometimes only 1-2 cars can normally take this left."
manninglive.com
Dateline covers one of Clarendon's own
Born on May 8, 1975 in Summerton, Mason Moore was the son of Mary Anne Grayson and Nebraska E. Moore II. Moore grew up in Clarendon County, attending Clarendon Hall in Summerton and graduating from Manning High School. He went on to complete his education from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
wach.com
Tenants forced out of their apartment due to bat infestation demanding help
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — On January 29th a local West Columbia family says they were forced to pack up and move because of a bat infestation in their apartment and their property management company's refusal to give them a safe environment. Cheryl and Samantha Flanagan say their family...
