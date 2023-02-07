ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechSpot

Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
morningbrew.com

Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo

Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
The Verge

Apple could introduce a pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024

Apple’s exploring the possibility of launching a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman. The high-end device could arrive as soon as 2024 with the iPhone 16 lineup. Last September, Gurman predicted that an “Ultra” model...
TrustedReviews

What is Samsung TV Plus? The free streaming platform explained

Free-to-view TV has been a staple of home viewing for decades, from public broadcast services such as BBC and Channel 4, to platforms such as Freeview and Freesat, and ad-supported online channels in Pluto TV. TV Plus is Samsung’s entrant into the free-to-view market, with thousands of movies and TV...
Apple Insider

Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle

— Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
Apple Insider

Apple retail employees testing 'Buy Now, Pay Later' service

— Apple's upcoming Apple Pay Later feature has entered the next level of testing as the Cupertino tech giant expands the service to its retail employees. Apple Pay Later is a buy now, pay later...
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Apple Insider

Apple-led ARM computer sales resilient, as PC industry declines

— New research says that ARM-based computers including Apple Silicon are doing fairly well in a collapsing global PC market, as the market does a slow shift away from Intel-based processors. Apple began its move...
TechSpot

Google is building a Blink-based iOS browser in violation of Apple's rules

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. The big picture: Regulators and developers have long criticized some of Apple's restrictions on iOS, including requiring all web browsers to use Apple's WebKit engine. As regulators fight the tech giant's policies, some may already be preparing for a less-restricted iOS environment.
Apple Insider

Apple Pay launching in South Korea 'in the coming months'

— Following regulatory approval, South Korean credit card company Hyundai has confirmed that it will be collaborating with Apple to bringApple Pay to its customers. Almost a decade after Apple Pay was first launched in...
Apple Insider

Apple executives explain Apple Silicon & Neural Engine in new interview

— Apple executives recently talked about Apple Silicon in an interview, explaining the Neural Engine and the company's chip design process. Laura Metz, the Director of Product Marketing, Anand Shimpi of Hardware Engineering, and Tuba...
Apple Insider

micro LED supplier says 2025 for Apple Watch Ultra display update

— Apple's is still expected to incorporate micro LED technology into theApple Watch Ultra, but a supplier's revenue projection suggests 2025 for the launch, not 2024. Previous reports from notable analysts and leakers have pointed...

