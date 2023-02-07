Read full article on original website
The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released a report on Wednesday examining Apple and Google's app store model. On Wednesday, the Biden administration argued that Apple and Google’s app store model, including how it forces developers to give a 30% cut on any in-app purchases, hurts users and developers. This...
Brand new iPhone 16 ‘Ultra’ rumoured for next year – and it could cost an eye-watering amount
APPLE is reportedly creating a sparkly iPhone 16 'Ultra' which is expected to win over tech fans despite a new lofty price. The intriguing 'Ultra' model comes amid plans to make the difference between its Pro and Pro Max models more obvious, according to Bloomberg. Instead of renaming the 16th...
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
The price of a high-end iPhone has increased 66% since 2009. Tim Cook says people are willing to pay more for 'the best.'
When adjusting for inflation, Apple's most expensive iPhone in 2009 cost around $962. Today, the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,599.
Apple may add ultra high-end iPhone model in 2024, even more expensive than current Pro Max
Apple is reportedly considering ways to push the price of the high-end iPhone even higher. Rather than simply re-branding Pro Max to Ultra, Apple is discussing adding an ‘Ultra’ high-end model above the Pro Max as soon as 2024, or the iPhone 16 lineup. That’s according to Mark...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
morningbrew.com
Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo
Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
The Verge
Apple could introduce a pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024
Apple’s exploring the possibility of launching a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman. The high-end device could arrive as soon as 2024 with the iPhone 16 lineup. Last September, Gurman predicted that an “Ultra” model...
TrustedReviews
What is Samsung TV Plus? The free streaming platform explained
Free-to-view TV has been a staple of home viewing for decades, from public broadcast services such as BBC and Channel 4, to platforms such as Freeview and Freesat, and ad-supported online channels in Pluto TV. TV Plus is Samsung’s entrant into the free-to-view market, with thousands of movies and TV...
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
Apple Insider
Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle
— Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
Apple Insider
Apple retail employees testing 'Buy Now, Pay Later' service
— Apple's upcoming Apple Pay Later feature has entered the next level of testing as the Cupertino tech giant expands the service to its retail employees. Apple Pay Later is a buy now, pay later...
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Apple Insider
Apple-led ARM computer sales resilient, as PC industry declines
— New research says that ARM-based computers including Apple Silicon are doing fairly well in a collapsing global PC market, as the market does a slow shift away from Intel-based processors. Apple began its move...
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says he hopes Google is ready to compete when it comes to A.I. search: ‘I want people to know that we made them dance’
Satya Nadella is well aware of the challenge lying ahead as he looks to upset Google’s search engine dominance.
TechSpot
Google is building a Blink-based iOS browser in violation of Apple's rules
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. The big picture: Regulators and developers have long criticized some of Apple's restrictions on iOS, including requiring all web browsers to use Apple's WebKit engine. As regulators fight the tech giant's policies, some may already be preparing for a less-restricted iOS environment.
Apple Insider
Apple Pay launching in South Korea 'in the coming months'
— Following regulatory approval, South Korean credit card company Hyundai has confirmed that it will be collaborating with Apple to bringApple Pay to its customers. Almost a decade after Apple Pay was first launched in...
Apple Insider
Apple executives explain Apple Silicon & Neural Engine in new interview
— Apple executives recently talked about Apple Silicon in an interview, explaining the Neural Engine and the company's chip design process. Laura Metz, the Director of Product Marketing, Anand Shimpi of Hardware Engineering, and Tuba...
Apple Insider
micro LED supplier says 2025 for Apple Watch Ultra display update
— Apple's is still expected to incorporate micro LED technology into theApple Watch Ultra, but a supplier's revenue projection suggests 2025 for the launch, not 2024. Previous reports from notable analysts and leakers have pointed...
