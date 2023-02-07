Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau
If you are 21 years or older in Missouri, there is not a law against distracted driving, and lawmakers are looking to change that.
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
KFVS12
Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction began at the site of LifeHouse Cape Girardeau. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. The group will serve homeless pregnant women of southeast Missouri over the 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
KFVS12
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 2/9/23
Du Quoin holds special school board meeting about head football coach.
KFVS12
Veterans Airport in Marion recommends Contour Air service
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Air could be soon flying out of another Heartland airport. This time in Marion, Illinois. Officials at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois say the board voted unanimously to recommend Contour take over services. Contour already serves airports in Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Contour is...
KFVS12
Crews begin tearing down walls after church building fire/Carbondale, Ill.
Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it's already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state.
KFVS12
Metzger sisters impacting Jackson girls wrestling
Former Advance Basketball star Michael Hood has signed a professional basketball contract. Coach Dayna Powell's team had three swimmers tie for MVP honors. The industry reports a 10 percent spike last year in the sale of edibles.
KFVS12
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri's amendment makes clear, it's not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles.
KFVS12
‘Godmother of Soul’ Patti LaBelle coming to Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Godmother of Soul” is coming to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in May. The event center announced on its Facebook page Friday, February 10 that tickets to see Patti LaBelle will go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online here.
westkentuckystar.com
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
KFVS12
Wind causes power outages in the Heartland
Police in Cape Girardeau sat down with city leaders this afternoon to lay out the challenges facing that department. A Cape Girardeau man will do 9 years in federal prison on gun charges. Mark Brand, 33, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to prison on gun charges
A large tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau on Rand Street last night during a heavy storm. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also released its year-to-year crime report this week.
KFVS12
Dozens show up to support Du Quoin athletic director, football coach at special school board meeting
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A special school board meeting was held in Du Quoin Thursday evening, February 9 with the high school’s athletic director and football coach at the center of attention. Plenty of people were in attendance at the meeting, although none of them are exactly sure...
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: K-9s and your vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the questions we’ve been asked most often as we looked into your rights and Missouri’s Amendment 3 - what about police K-9s? Finding illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau often falls to one of the department’s four K-9 teams.
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
wsiu.org
Plans remain the same for a City of Carbondale owned property which was the site of a fire this week
The City of Carbondale says a fire at a property it owns near City Hall does not change its plans for the property that housed the old Walnut Street Baptist Church. A fire at the vacant church Monday is still under investigation. City spokesperson Roni LeForge says the site was...
KFVS12
New details about standoff in Sikeston
Recreational marijuana in Missouri.
KFVS12
U.S. 51 reopened at south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard Co. after crushed vehicles rolled off truck
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 reopened at the south edge of Wickliffe after crushed vehicles rolled off a truck onto the road. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office reported the road was blocked near the 3 mile marker on Jefferson Hill between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill after about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the road.
KFVS12
Power outages reported in the Heartland 6:45 a.m. 2/9
A tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Located at 535 Main Street, it's scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau PD discusses staffing, crime prevention at city council special meeting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department answered questions from council members on Thursday afternoon, February 9. In a special council meeting they discussed the challenges facing the city’s police department. Council asked about the departments staffing, community outreach, crime prevention programs and department pay compared...
