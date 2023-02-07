ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau

If you are 21 years or older in Missouri, there is not a law against distracted driving, and lawmakers are looking to change that. Du Quoin holds special school board meeting about head football coach. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A special school board meeting in Du Quoin has the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction began at the site of LifeHouse Cape Girardeau. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. The group will serve homeless pregnant women of southeast Missouri over the 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 2/9/23

If you are 21 years or older in Missouri, there is not a law against distracted driving, and lawmakers are looking to change that. Du Quoin holds special school board meeting about head football coach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A special school board meeting in Du Quoin has the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Veterans Airport in Marion recommends Contour Air service

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Air could be soon flying out of another Heartland airport. This time in Marion, Illinois. Officials at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois say the board voted unanimously to recommend Contour take over services. Contour already serves airports in Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Contour is...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Metzger sisters impacting Jackson girls wrestling

Former Advance Basketball star Michael Hood has signed a professional basketball contract. Coach Dayna Powell’s team had three swimmers tie for MVP honors. The industry reports a 10 percent spike last year in the sale of edibles. SIU professor speaks on Turkey earthquake. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. He...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo

Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

‘Godmother of Soul’ Patti LaBelle coming to Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Godmother of Soul” is coming to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in May. The event center announced on its Facebook page Friday, February 10 that tickets to see Patti LaBelle will go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online here.
MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis

Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Wind causes power outages in the Heartland

Police in Cape Girardeau sat down with city leaders this afternoon to lay out the challenges facing that department. A Cape Girardeau man will do 9 years in federal prison on gun charges. Mark Brand, 33, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Woman charged in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man sentenced to prison on gun charges

A large tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau on Rand Street last night during a heavy storm. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also released its year-to-year crime report this week. Cape Girardeau City Council police update. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Police in Cape Girardeau sat down with...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Legal Weed Week: K-9s and your vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the questions we’ve been asked most often as we looked into your rights and Missouri’s Amendment 3 - what about police K-9s? Finding illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau often falls to one of the department’s four K-9 teams.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

New details about standoff in Sikeston

He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. MSHP investigates...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

U.S. 51 reopened at south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard Co. after crushed vehicles rolled off truck

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 reopened at the south edge of Wickliffe after crushed vehicles rolled off a truck onto the road. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office reported the road was blocked near the 3 mile marker on Jefferson Hill between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill after about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the road.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Power outages reported in the Heartland 6:45 a.m. 2/9

A tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. Semi crashes in western Kentucky block highway, interstate. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A semi crash and downed power lines are blocking KY 307 in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy