Clayton News Daily
Elias Pettersson leads Canucks to comeback win over Isles
Elias Pettersson scored the tying and go-ahead goals in a span of fewer than four minutes in the third period Thursday night for the visiting Vancouver Canucks, who overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the New York Islanders 6-5 in Elmont, N.Y. Pettersson scored a power-play goal 4:38 into the...
Clayton News Daily
Jack Eichel ends drought as Golden Knights blow out Wild
Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and Reilly Smith scored on a penalty shot to help lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Eichel's goal was his first since Jan. 12 against Florida, snapping a...
Clayton News Daily
In first meeting since Cup Final, Lightning shut out Avalanche
Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy crafted his first shutout of the season, Brandon Hagel produced three points and the Lightning blanked the visiting Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. In the first meeting between the clubs since last June's Stanley Cup Final, Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots to extend his franchise-record...
Clayton News Daily
Vladimir Tarasenko set for Rangers debut vs. Kraken
For portions of the season, Patrick Kane was the marquee name linked to the New York Rangers in their search to boost an offense that ranked around the middle of the NHL pack. Instead of turning to the Chicago Blackhawks and getting Kane, the Rangers turned to another Midwestern city and acquired Vladimir Tarasenko and his expiring contract from the St. Louis Blues.
Clayton News Daily
Pair of Panthers score twice in victory over Sharks
Sam Reinhart scored twice, Eric Staal added two empty-net goals and the Florida Panthers beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night in Sunrise. Reinhart has 19 goals this season and six in his past eight games. Eetu Luostarinen led the Panthers in assists with two, and Florida killed off a late double-minor penalty.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton News Daily
Filip Zadina returns, scores winner as Wings edge Flames
Filip Zadina scored his first goal of the season after missing over three months as the host Detroit Red Wings edged the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday. Zadina was sidelined since early November by a foot injury before going on a rehab assignment last week. Dylan Larkin scored the other goal for Detroit, while Ville Husso made 35 saves.
Clayton News Daily
Red Wings ride momentum into two-game set vs. Canucks
Filip Zadina gave the Detroit Red Wings an offensive boost on Thursday. The Red Wings will look for more production from Zadina on Saturday afternoon when they open a home-and-home set against the visiting Vancouver Canucks. The teams will reconvene in Vancouver on Monday night. Playing in his first NHL...
Clayton News Daily
Magic beat West-leading Nuggets with balanced effort
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Cole Anthony and Bol Bol scored 17 apiece and the host Orlando Magic beat the Denver Nuggets 115-104 on Thursday night. Moritz Wagner scored 12 points, Paolo Banchero had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Suggs also scored 11 points and Franz Wagner added 10 points for Orlando. The Magic won for the third time in four games.
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Bucks win ninth straight as Lakers rest LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks matched their longest winning streak of the season with a ninth consecutive victory, beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 on Thursday. Khris Middleton scored 22 points off the Milwaukee bench, and Jrue Holiday...
Clayton News Daily
Spencer Dinwiddie stars in return to Brooklyn, Nets beat Bulls
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and made his return to Brooklyn a successful one as the Nets pulled away down the stretch for a 116-105 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls Thursday night in New York. After being acquired along with Dorian Finney-Smith...
