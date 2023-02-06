Read full article on original website
Klimitchek honored as TCCB high school teacher of the year
Having taught her entire career at Sacred Heart Catholic School, science teacher Geralyn Klimitchek was recently honored as High School Teacher of the Year by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops. The TCCB recognition comes in high regard as Klimitchek was selected from all Catholic High School teachers in the...
Why Designers Are Flocking to This Tiny Texas Town for Antiques Shopping
If a trip to Round Top, Texas (population: 90) isn’t on your design calendar this year, you’ll want to make some room (yes, really). Since its humble beginnings as an Oktoberfest-meets-antique show event in 1968, the triannual Round Top Antiques Fair has become a bonafide design destination for the industry’s top names from Alessandra Branca to Ken Fulk, and features 12 miles of one-of-a-kind finds from around the world.
Victoria police investigate assault at Christ's Kitchen
VICTORIA, Texas - At approximately 1:35 p.m., on Friday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Avenue, in response to an assault. Through further investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred between two subjects following an argument. The victim received minor injuries, and the offender was not located.
Shiner Catholic School receives donation from KJZT Family Life State office
KJZT Family Life State office in Austin asked each local Society to nominate up to four different Catholic Schools to give them a donation. KJZT Society #2 nominated Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville, Shiner Catholic School in Shiner, St. Joseph Catholic School in Yoakum and St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Schulenburg.
Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
41st Annual ABBC Awards Banquet this Saturday at Shiner KC Hall
The Shiner Business Men’s Club will be hosting their 41st annual Area Big Buck Contest Awards Banquet this Saturday, February 11 at the Shiner KC Hall. Doors open at 3 p.m. with social hour from 3-5. There will be door prizes throughout the day, for registered contest hunters present.
Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond
VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
One injured in 2-car collision near Detar Hospital Navarro
VICTORIA, Texas - Two cars collided at the intersection of East Guadalupe St. and North East St. this evening around 5 p.m. As the cars crashed, a maroon GMC crashed into a silver Dodge causing the Dodge to roll over.
Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
Lavaca County Retired School Personnel to meet Feb. 14
Hallettsville High School Ag students will present a program on current research topics in agriculture at the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel meeting on Tuesday, February 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling, Hallettsville. Come support our youth and learn about new findings in agriculture.
Dive crews recover man's body from inside submerged car after he drove into Guadalupe River
SAN ANTONIO — A search for a missing driver has ended in Seguin after officials pulled his body from the submerged SUV hours after police say he drove off the highway and into the Guadalupe River. Seguin Police were called around 2 a.m. Thursday about a driver on I-10...
'Make sure doors are locked,' officials say, as they search for man who escaped ICE custody at processing center
KARNES COUNTY, Texas — The Karnes County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man who escaped from ICE's custody at the immigration processing center. It happened just after midnight on Thursday. Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively looking for him. Authorities say Alejandro...
Former Seguinite’s capital murder trial underway in Lubbock
(Seguin) — The sentencing phase, in the capital murder trial for a Seguin native, is now underway in Lubbock. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that Hollis “Reid” Daniels entered a guilty plea on Monday as his trial was set to begin in a Lubbock courtroom. The plea immediately pushed the trial into the sentencing phase, with testimony starting on Tuesday.
Suspect hits San Marcos police vehicle during chase
A suspect involved in an officer-involved crash during a police chase in San Marcos Tuesday was still at large after it neared Austin, according to a City of San Marcos spokesperson.
