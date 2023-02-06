If a trip to Round Top, Texas (population: 90) isn’t on your design calendar this year, you’ll want to make some room (yes, really). Since its humble beginnings as an Oktoberfest-meets-antique show event in 1968, the triannual Round Top Antiques Fair has become a bonafide design destination for the industry’s top names from Alessandra Branca to Ken Fulk, and features 12 miles of one-of-a-kind finds from around the world.

