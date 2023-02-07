Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Doesn’t Believe He Cheated On Chyna With Stephanie McMahon
WWE is famous for its wild storylines and provocative content. It’s not uncommon for characters to participate in romantic programs as part of a storyline or character development. In professional wrestling, such scripted romantic moments can often turn into real-life flings with far fetching consequences. Triple H and Stephanie...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Says Sarah Logan’s Son Keeps Getting Involved In Match Preparation
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Last year was the most significant year for her career, as Morgan went on to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She also now gets to work with her best friend, Sarah Logan. That being said, it seems Logan’s son keeps getting involved in their match preparation.
ringsidenews.com
Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin During WWE NXT
Toxic Attraction once took the NXT women’s division by storm, but the faction splintered off in a big way. Mandy Rose was released from the company, and now Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin have gone their own ways as well. WWE NXT Vengeance Day featured a triple threat match...
ringsidenews.com
JBL’s WWE Status After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Didn’t Approve Of Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ RAW Promo
This past Monday on WWE RAW featured a sensational promo segment between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. Heyman confronted Rhodes and made The American Nightmare’s WrestleMania 39 main event match with Roman Reigns deeply personal. Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Once Screamed At WWE Superstar For Dropping Their Phone Backstage
Vince McMahon’s unhinged reputation proceeds him whatever he goes. Nobody wants to work for someone with an explosive personality, especially when they’re a perfectionist with dominant, controlling tendencies. Naturally, this led to several occasions when Vince McMahon blew up backstage for any number of reasons. WWE introduced a...
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
AEW is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestling companies in the world right now. In fact, due to the company having so many pro wrestlers from various promotions, seeing ex-WWE Stars in the company is nothing new either. In fact, it seems Sin Cara was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week as well.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Have Already Planted Seeds For Cody Rhodes’ Heel Turn
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after a run in AEW, and he received one of the best pops during WrestleMania 38. Then he was injured, and eventually received another babyface reaction during the Royal Rumble in the Alamodome. It seems that WWE could have planted the seeds for Cody Rhodes’ turn to the dark side.
ringsidenews.com
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Taking A Break From WWE Television
Alexa Bliss had a moment at the Royal Rumble where Uncle Howdy appeared after her match with Bianca Belair. A character change could be coming for the former Women’s Champion, and only time will tell how far this story goes on the road to WrestleMania. Now, we have a bit more word on this situation.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Squashes Idea That WWE Warned Her About Premium Content Before Releasing Her
Mandy Rose was NXT’s top performer and Women’s Champion, with a title reign surpassing 400 days. Things came crumbling down for Rose after she lost her title to Roxanne Perez back in December last year. The reason for her firing was seen as absurd, and many fans called out the company’s double-standard. It also seems that they didn’t warn her before making such a big decision to let her go.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Knew AAA’s Plan To Have WWE Talent Beat FTR
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler established themselves as one of the greatest tag teams in the last decade. Their time in professional wrestling has been nothing short of legendary. Following a very grueling schedule in 2022, FTR decided it was time for them to take some time off from pro wrestling. They lost the AAA Tag Titles last year and it seems this was something that Tony Khan knew in advance.
ringsidenews.com
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At AEW Dynamite This Week
Thunder Rosa, a highly acclaimed and skilled female in-ring performer, was faced with the unfortunate circumstance of having to take a break due to injury. Despite her exceptional abilities, her injury has temporarily prevented her from showcasing her talent. That being said, she was still backstage at Dynamite this week.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Sends Defiant Message About His Identity Ahead Of WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn has been part of the WWE family for almost a decade now and has consistently improved himself at every turn. Zayn has also managed to turn every single gimmick into pure gold, including his latest one concerning The Bloodline. In fact, he sent a defiant message about his identity ahead of SmackDown this week.
ringsidenews.com
Top WWE Star Knew About Pat McAfee’s Royal Rumble Surprise Appearance
Pat McAfee’s resurgence back to WWE at last week’s Royal Rumble event was a treat for the audience in attendance at the Alamodome. The dynamic former WWE commentator joined the booth alongside Corey Graves and his former broadcast partner Michael Cole, who had no idea about McAfee’s return along with everybody else. However, it appears that one top star found about Pat returning that night.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown This Week Is Guaranteed To Sell Out
WWE has undergone many changes ever since Triple H took over as the Head of Creative. Therefore, the company tries to ensure that each episode of its shows turns out to be solid. In fact, it seems this week’s Smackdown is guaranteed to sell out. The hottest story coming...
ringsidenews.com
Jerry Lawler Experienced Paralysis Before Suffering Stroke
Jerry Lawler is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, and a beloved member of the pro wrestling world. The King concerned us all when news broke that he suffered a stroke. An additional report confirmed that he underwent surgery and is now recovering. Dutch Mantell tweeted out an update for...
ringsidenews.com
Paul Wight Hopes To Be Back In The Ring Soon
Paul Wight started off his career as The Giant in WCW, before making a name for himself as The Big Show in WWE. He spent two decades in WWE and took part in numerous storylines before parting ways with the company. He’s now part of the AEW family and hasn’t competed much since joining the company. That being said, Wight hopes to be back in the ring soon.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Didn’t Try To Keep Lita’s Return A Secret
WWE Hall Of Famer Lita is one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling. She has helped shape the path and led the way for the overall development of women’s wrestling. Lita also enjoyed her last WWE run for a good reason. Lita also returned this past week on RAW and it seems WWE didn’t try to hide her backstage.
ringsidenews.com
Jerry Lawler Expected To Make Recovery After Suffering A Stroke
Jerry “The King” Lawler, a WWE Hall of Famer, was a staple of WWE television for many years and held a special place in the hearts of fans as the iconic voice of a generation. Although he is no longer a regular member of the WWE commentary team, he still makes occasional appearances. He also worried fans after suffering a stroke recently, but it seems Lawler is expected to make a recovery.
Comments / 0