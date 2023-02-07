Read full article on original website
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
NOVA Wild Zoo Reopens in Reston with a Fun, Light Show to CelebrateUplift LoudounReston, VA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
This Cavs-Hornets Trade Sends Jaden McDaniels To Cleveland
An NBA roster is like a puzzle. All of the pieces need to fit. Some teams have nearly got the entire picture. You can look at their roster and identify that one player type they need in order to be a complete group. If that player is a superstar, we’ve...
NBA
Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
NBA
Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in 4-team deal
The Warriors dealt James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as a part of a four-team trade that also involves the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. In the deal, the Hawks picked up Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II will go from Detroit to Portland. Pistons receive:. James Wiseman. Warriors...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBA
Suns land Darius Bazley in trade with Thunder
The Phoenix Suns have made another trade a day after reportedly landing Kevin Durant. In the trade, Phoenix is picking up Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran big man Dario Saric. Suns receive:. Thunder receive:. 2029 second-round pick. Cash considerations. Bazley’s role decreased with the Thunder this...
NBA
Wolves' Garza and Ignite's Henderson named captains for NBA G League Next Up Game
NEW YORK — Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza and NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson have been named team captains for the NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET and air live on NBA TV from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023.
NBA
Cavs at Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland looks to win a fifth consecutive game when playing against the New Orleans Pelicans in NOLA tonight. The Cavs topped the Pels on MLK Day in Cleveland. New Orleans has won three in a row after dropping 10 in a row. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHESPN, Bally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100,...
NBA
Film Study: How Kyrie Irving fits with Dallas
Less than 48 hours after he reportedly asked for a trade, the Brooklyn Nets found a new home for Kyrie Irving, sending him and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and some future Draft picks. In Brooklyn, Irving was half of one of the best...
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah Jazz
Timberwolves send D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers in three-team deal. Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has acquired guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz. The Wolves additionally acquired Utah’s 2025 and 2026 second round picks as well as a 2024 second round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in the deal. In connection with the trade, the Timberwolves have waived guard Bryn Forbes.
NBA
Kyrie Irving: I was 'really disrespected' by Brooklyn Nets
LOS ANGELES – Two days after the Brooklyn Nets traded him to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving gushed about his current situation before lamenting the circumstances that led to it. “I know I’m going to be at a place where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated,” Irving said following...
NBA
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks
It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights basketball game
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
NBA
Recap: Porzingis' 36-point night fuels Wizards' dominant win over Hornets
The Wizards walked into Capital One Arena on Wednesday evening aiming to snap out of a three-game slide. Thanks to a brilliant second half and a superstar performance from Kristaps Porzingis (36 points), the Wizards came away with a dominant 118-104 win over the Hornets. BACKCOURT FACILITATORS. After missing the...
NBA
Kings Complete Trade With Brooklyn Nets
The Sacramento Kings have acquired forward Kessler Edwards and cash considerations in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau. In a related move, Sacramento waived Deonte Burton. Edwards was selected by the Nets with the 44th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He appeared in 14 games for...
NBA
Lakers Acquire D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt
The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired via trade guard D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. In the trade, the Lakers sent guard Russell Westbrook, forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, center Damian Jones and a protected first-round pick to Utah and a future second-round pick to Minnesota.
NBA
Wizards sign Quenton Jackson to two-way contract
WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed Capital City Go-Go guard Quenton Jackson to a two-way contract. Jackson, a 6-5, 173-pound rookie from Texas A&M, has appeared in 32 games this season for the Go-Go, averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on .489 shooting from the field. Jackson has scored 20-or-more points in five games this season, including a season-high 24 on two occasions. Four of Jackson’s five 20-point outings have come during the Go-Go’s last 17 regular season contests, where he has averaged 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on .506 shooting from the field.
NBA
Five things to know about Pelicans guard/forward Josh Richardson
In a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, the Pelicans acquired guard-forward Josh Richardson. Here are five things to know about the newest Pelicans addition:. 1. A native of Edmond, Okla., which is a suburb of Oklahoma City, the 29-year-old played college hoops in the SEC at the University of Tennessee. Richardson played four years at Tennessee, adding to the list of Pelicans roster members who spent three or four seasons in the NCAA, such as CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado. Richardson is one of four current Pelicans representing the SEC, a group that also includes Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. (both Alabama) along with veteran wing Garrett Temple (LSU).
Multiple Of Cavs Trade Targets Already Off The Table Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to a long list of small forwards and guards ahead of the NBA Trade deadline. There's no secret that the team is looking for an upgrade at the wing in order to make a strong playoff push this season. However, their options are beginning...
