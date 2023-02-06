Hallettsville High School Ag students will present a program on current research topics in agriculture at the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel meeting on Tuesday, February 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling, Hallettsville. Come support our youth and learn about new findings in agriculture.

LAVACA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO