41st Annual ABBC Awards Banquet this Saturday at Shiner KC Hall
The Shiner Business Men’s Club will be hosting their 41st annual Area Big Buck Contest Awards Banquet this Saturday, February 11 at the Shiner KC Hall. Doors open at 3 p.m. with social hour from 3-5. There will be door prizes throughout the day, for registered contest hunters present.
Lavaca County Retired School Personnel to meet Feb. 14
Hallettsville High School Ag students will present a program on current research topics in agriculture at the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel meeting on Tuesday, February 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling, Hallettsville. Come support our youth and learn about new findings in agriculture.
CattleWomen meeting to discuss incorporating essential oils into cooking
Navidad Valley CattleWomen (NVCW) will hold their next monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 15 at Sengelmann Hall (531 N Main St.) in Schulenburg. The meeting will be held upstairs and will begin at 6 p.m. Membership will enjoy a Dutch treat meal as they conduct business. NVCW is a non-profit...
