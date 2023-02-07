Read full article on original website
XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Tells Court Who Allegedly Killed Rapper
XXXTENTACION‘s murder trial is currently underway, and the latest developments in the courtroom include one of the four murder suspects describing in detail what happened, as well as accusing one of his alleged three cohorts of witness intimidation. Wednesday (February 8) was day three of the trial, and co-defendant...
Drake To Face Deposition In XXXTENTACION Murder Trial
Drake has received a court order in the XXXTENTACION murder trial, forcing the OVO artist to either sit for a deposition or appear in court. Rolling Stone obtained the order on Thursday (February 9), which comes from the defense attorney for one of the three suspects on trial, Dedrick Williams. Mauricio Padilla has presented Drake as a possible alternative theory to X’s murder, citing their beef before the Florida rapper’s death.
Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district
A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
New Footage Shows XXXTENTACION Withdrawing $50K On Day Of His Murder
The XXXTENTACION murder trial is currently under way, and new footage of some of the late artist’s last moments has surfaced after being shown in the courtroom. A short video clip shows X withdrawing $50,000 from the bank in seemingly high spirits on June 18, 2018 – the same day he would ultimately be killed. The teller retrieved the money and X put it in his Louis Vuitton bag, which is the same bag he was robbed of when he was shot and killed later that day while leaving Riva Motorsports.
XXXTENTACION's Killers Took Photos Flexing Rapper's Stolen Cash After Murder
XXXTENTACION’s killers were seen in photos flexing massive amounts of cash following the Florida rapper’s June 2018 murder. Defendant Robert Allen — who pleaded guilty last year and is now a witness for the state — testified during X’s ongoing murder trial on Wednesday (February 8) that he received just $5,000 of the $50,000 that was stolen from the “SAD!” rapper during his murder.
D.C. Rapper No Savage Faces Up To 33 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Mall Shooting
D.C. rapper No Savage has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to a June 2022 shooting at the Tysons Corner Center mall in Virginia. Savage (real name Noah Settles) now faces up to 33 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on June 23. Following his felony conviction on Thursday (February 9), Savage pleaded guilty to three counts of maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Young Thug: Jury Selection In RICO Trial Expected To Last For ‘Several Months’
Young Thug‘s YSL RICO trial is off to a slow start with the jury selection process still ongoing and it’s looking like it could take several months before finding the official 12 jurors to hear the case. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s Jozsef Papp on Wednesday (February 8),...
XXXTENTACION's Uncle Details Rapper's Murder During Emotional Testimony
XXXTENTACION’s step-uncle broke down as he described his nephew’s death during the opening day of the rapper’s murder trial. Leonard Kerr — who was with X (real name Jahseh Onfroy) when he was shot and killed by armed robbers outside a motorsports dealerships in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18, 2018 — delivered emotional testimony inside a Fort Lauderdale, Florida courtroom on Tuesday (February 7).
