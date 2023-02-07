Jessica Biel is serious about her workouts but she almost cracked when her husband Justin Timberlake attempted to distract her. In the actress' latest workout video, she's in the zone during an intense leg workout when Timberlake stands across the room from her and starts busting some moves. "Justin, stop," Jessica says as she laughs in the video shot by her trainer Ben Bruno. The former *NSYNC member says, "What? What? It's not distracting." Jessica shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "In the gym with @benbrunotraining… and some other guy who won't stop distracting me!!"

1 DAY AGO