Justin Timberlake Distracts Jessica Biel From Her Workout With A Dance
Jessica Biel is serious about her workouts but she almost cracked when her husband Justin Timberlake attempted to distract her. In the actress' latest workout video, she's in the zone during an intense leg workout when Timberlake stands across the room from her and starts busting some moves. "Justin, stop," Jessica says as she laughs in the video shot by her trainer Ben Bruno. The former *NSYNC member says, "What? What? It's not distracting." Jessica shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "In the gym with @benbrunotraining… and some other guy who won't stop distracting me!!"
Michael Bolton & Kelly Clarkson Do 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You'!
Kelly Clarkson made duet history again on her talk show. The “Since U Been Gone” singer asked her guest Michael Bolton if there was anyone he still wanted to collaborate with, and the crooner pointed right at her. Clarkson got super shy and giggly, accusing her staff of...
Eagle-Eyed Fans Decode Chat Between Harry Styles & Taylor Swift At Grammys
"There's really nothing that they can't accomplish." Taylor Swift said it herself about her fans at the Grammys — and she's right. Fans might have just uncovered what she and Harry Styles were talking about during the award show on Sunday (February 5). As we all know already, unless...
