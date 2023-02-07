Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Local students compete at Poetry Out Loud regional competition
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - The national program, Poetry Out Loud, gives students a chance to expand their experience of the arts. "As a poet myself, it's a way to speak to others using a language of the arts and I think we need a lot more of that," said Ron Lybarger, English teacher at Eisenhower High School.
WCIA
Urbana School District hosting job fair
We’re learning about the staffing needs at Urbana School District, knowledge on job openings, and human resources related topics. Nathon Jones joins us. I specialize in educating job hires with on-boarding processes, additional pay stipends, state reporting and communicating between the human resources department and district staff. We are...
videtteonline.com
Night In A Car raises over $150,000 for homeless community in Bloomington-Normal
The highly anticipated 2023 Night In A Car event took place Saturday night through Sunday morning, concluding another year of support for the Bloomington-Normal homeless community. The event, hosted by Home Sweet Home Ministries, generated a sizeable turnout to bring together students, service groups and local residents eager to participate.
WAND TV
UIS to offer more than 50 accelerated courses starting March 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –The University of Illinois Springfield is adding over 50 additional accelerated courses for it's students, beginning in March. The courses will be available in a variety of formats, including online and on-campus, for prospective and current students. All classes will begin Monday, March 20, and will...
Families, staff urge Urbana School Board to reopen Wiley Elementary after asbestos removal
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans to close an Urbana elementary school next year stirred emotions in the board room Tuesday night. The administration says it needs to remove asbestos in the building, and families say they need to know whether Wiley Elementary will reopen after. Student placement was one of the biggest points of contention. […]
WAND TV
Mahomet to build new tennis facility
MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Mahomet is moving forward with its new tennis facility. On January 24, the village received sealed bids for the construction of a 6-court tennis facility that will be located at Middletown Park. The village expects to make a decision on the bids later in February.
Decatur approves homeowner roof replacement ARPA program, more at City Council meeting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others. Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist […]
smilepolitely.com
Urbana is accepting applications for Youth Services Grants
The City of Urbana has $300,000 available for area organizations that serve kids from low-income families. If your organization fulfills a need for kids in early childhood through age 22, in one of these four areas, you are eligible to apply:. Health (Healthcare, mental health resources, trauma support) Wellness (Recreation,...
Crisis Nursery reduces overnight care services
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crisis Nursery in Urbana is reducing its overnight care services in February, the childcare facility announced on Monday. In a press release, Executive Director Stephanie Record said the change is necessary due to a staffing shortage. However, the crisis line will remain available 24/7 and she said families who need help […]
WAND TV
Effingham Community School cancels classes due to District computer network issues
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- The Effingham Community School Unit District has canceled classes and all after school activities for February 10. According to the Effingham Community School Facebook page, the District has been experiencing issues with the District's computer network. The District has begun efforts to secure its network and is...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Park District holding hiring fair Friday
February 8, 2023 – The Decatur Park District is hoping to fill a number of positions during their hiring fair this Friday. The Park District is looking for both part-time and summer positions. According to Executive Director Clay Gerhard, they are hoping to fill around 500-600 positions. Many of those positions could be hired on the spot.
WAND TV
Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
nowdecatur.com
Macon County awarded funds to expand emergency food and shelter programs
February 7, 2023 – Macon County has been awarded federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The source of funding is a federal appropriation from Congress to the EFS National Board Program....
WAND TV
Students shaken after shooting occurs 2 blocks from Millikin University
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man is dead after a shooting just blocks from Millikin University. Serron Pettis was getting ready for class Thursday morning, when he heard gunshots fired. "The first shots we heard were a little after 10. I have a buddy who goes to class...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington VFW now serving ramen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
WAND TV
State Sen. Doris Turner introduces bill to mandate EMS bodyworn cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — State Senator Doris Turner has introduced a bill that would mandate body cams and dashboard cams for EMS workers. SB1306 would require "all EMS personnel to be equipped by their employers with body cameras that record the interactions of those personnel with patients, emergency responders, and members of the public during service calls."
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal still searching for missing woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
