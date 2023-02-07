ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAND TV

Local students compete at Poetry Out Loud regional competition

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - The national program, Poetry Out Loud, gives students a chance to expand their experience of the arts. "As a poet myself, it's a way to speak to others using a language of the arts and I think we need a lot more of that," said Ron Lybarger, English teacher at Eisenhower High School.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Urbana School District hosting job fair

We’re learning about the staffing needs at Urbana School District, knowledge on job openings, and human resources related topics. Nathon Jones joins us. I specialize in educating job hires with on-boarding processes, additional pay stipends, state reporting and communicating between the human resources department and district staff. We are...
URBANA, IL
videtteonline.com

Night In A Car raises over $150,000 for homeless community in Bloomington-Normal

The highly anticipated 2023 Night In A Car event took place Saturday night through Sunday morning, concluding another year of support for the Bloomington-Normal homeless community. The event, hosted by Home Sweet Home Ministries, generated a sizeable turnout to bring together students, service groups and local residents eager to participate.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

UIS to offer more than 50 accelerated courses starting March 20

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –The University of Illinois Springfield is adding over 50 additional accelerated courses for it's students, beginning in March. The courses will be available in a variety of formats, including online and on-campus, for prospective and current students. All classes will begin Monday, March 20, and will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Mahomet to build new tennis facility

MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Mahomet is moving forward with its new tennis facility. On January 24, the village received sealed bids for the construction of a 6-court tennis facility that will be located at Middletown Park. The village expects to make a decision on the bids later in February.
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Decatur approves homeowner roof replacement ARPA program, more at City Council meeting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others. Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist […]
DECATUR, IL
smilepolitely.com

Urbana is accepting applications for Youth Services Grants

The City of Urbana has $300,000 available for area organizations that serve kids from low-income families. If your organization fulfills a need for kids in early childhood through age 22, in one of these four areas, you are eligible to apply:. Health (Healthcare, mental health resources, trauma support) Wellness (Recreation,...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crisis Nursery reduces overnight care services

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crisis Nursery in Urbana is reducing its overnight care services in February, the childcare facility announced on Monday. In a press release, Executive Director Stephanie Record said the change is necessary due to a staffing shortage. However, the crisis line will remain available 24/7 and she said families who need help […]
URBANA, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Park District holding hiring fair Friday

February 8, 2023 – The Decatur Park District is hoping to fill a number of positions during their hiring fair this Friday. The Park District is looking for both part-time and summer positions. According to Executive Director Clay Gerhard, they are hoping to fill around 500-600 positions. Many of those positions could be hired on the spot.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
ARGENTA, IL
nowdecatur.com

Macon County awarded funds to expand emergency food and shelter programs

February 7, 2023 – Macon County has been awarded federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The source of funding is a federal appropriation from Congress to the EFS National Board Program....
MACON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington VFW now serving ramen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

State Sen. Doris Turner introduces bill to mandate EMS bodyworn cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — State Senator Doris Turner has introduced a bill that would mandate body cams and dashboard cams for EMS workers. SB1306 would require "all EMS personnel to be equipped by their employers with body cameras that record the interactions of those personnel with patients, emergency responders, and members of the public during service calls."
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal still searching for missing woman

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
NORMAL, IL
wmay.com

Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child

Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy