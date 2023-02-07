Read full article on original website
3 big A's storylines to follow this spring
OAKLAND -- The A’s hope to take a big step forward as they enter the second year of a rebuild, and that process begins next week with the start of Spring Training. Looking to find established Major League contributors who can help the club improve now, the A’s added several free agents, including slugging first baseman Jesús Aguilar, infielders Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz, reliever Trevor May and starting pitchers Drew Rucinski and Shintaro Fujinami.
Who makes the cut for Rockies' 2023 Opening Day roster?
DENVER -- Here is an early projection of the Rockies’ 2023 Opening Day roster before any Spring Training surprises or injuries occur. So let the competition begin. Díaz was one of several Rockies to struggle last season after signing a new contract. Serven debuted in the middle of last season.
3 big questions facing Dodgers this spring
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Super Bowl is this Sunday, which means baseball season is finally right around the corner. Come next week, all eyes will be...
3 Astros storylines to watch this spring
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Considering the Astros return most of their key players from their 2022 World Series championship club -- they lost American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander in free agency and signed free-agent first baseman José Abreu -- there won’t be many position battles when camp opens next week in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Which signing will work out best? We polled execs
This year's free-agent market produced some eye-popping deals, the sum of which exceeded $3.8 billion. We know which deal featured the most guaranteed money (Aaron Judge, $360 million), the most years (Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, 11 years) and the highest average annual value (Justin Verlander, $43.3 million), but which one is the best in terms of value, according to the game's decision makers?
Projecting Blue Jays' Opening Day roster
Spring Training will be more about preparation than competition for these Blue Jays. Gone are the widespread roster battles and young players vying for spots. Instead, this roster is nearly set on Day 1, stocked with veterans and newcomers as Toronto looks to get over the postseason hump. As the...
Here are the top prospects at the World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic puts the game’s best on display, but fans with a keen eye will be able to pick out a strong group of future stars on the field. In the most recent edition of the tournament, in 2017, Team Canada featured a pair of exciting up-and-comers in the Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill -- then the 36th-best prospect in baseball -- and No. 4 Padres prospect Josh Naylor. Six years later, O’Neill, now a two-time Gold Glove winner, and Naylor’s younger brother and current Guardians teammate, Bo Naylor, highlight Canada's lineup.
These Top 100 prospects' stocks could soar with 1 tool upgrade
Our new 2023 Top 100 Prospects list came out a couple of weeks ago, so now the Pipeline Inbox is overflowing with questions about when we'll present our organization Top 30s. The plan is to unveil them a division at a time, beginning on Feb. 27. And to answer another popular inquiry, that will be the first time that players signed as part of the 2023 international class will be eligible for our rankings.
The nastiest pitch on every team in 2023
There are so many nasty pitchers in Major League Baseball today. Every pitching staff is full of pitchers with great stuff. So let's highlight some of the pitches across the league that we're most looking forward to seeing when the season starts. Here's one nasty pitch to watch on every...
Yanks hope to find answers at SS, LF in camp
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The trucks have been unloaded at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., awaiting the arrival of Yankees pitchers and catchers this coming week.
Pair of Major Leaguers, KBO MVP highlight Korea roster
The past two World Baseball Classic tournaments have not gone Korea's way. One of the world's baseball powerhouses, Korea finished third and second in the first two tournaments, respectively, but it failed to escape the first round in 2013 and '17. Korea's 2-1 loss to Israel in 2017 -- perhaps the biggest upset in WBC history -- was particularly jarring.
Bichette, Blue Jays reach 3-year deal to avoid arbitration (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with shortstop Bo Bichette, avoiding arbitration in 2023 and covering his three years of arbitration eligibility, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The contract, which has not yet been made official by the club, doesn’t tie...
Predicting Dodgers' 2023 Opening Day roster
LOS ANGELES -- Given the roster turnover, the Dodgers have a handful of key roster decisions to make this spring, making it one of the most interesting camps in quite some time. • What to know about Dodgers Spring Training. While the Dodgers will have six weeks to sort through...
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced
It’s nearly here. After a six-year wait, the World Baseball Classic has returned, and it’s bigger than ever. That’s not hyperbole, either: The tournament field has been expanded to 20 teams, with three first-time participants in Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Nicaragua hoping for a Cinderella run. But they’ll need to get past Japan (looking for its third title), the USA (hoping for a repeat), the Dominican Republic (the pre-tournament favorite) and Puerto Rico (trying to win it all following back-to-back second-place finishes).
3 questions the Cubs must answer this spring
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The big question facing the Cubs this season is whether their flurry of offseason moves will help the club turn the corner on a two-year rebuild and vault the North Siders back into contention. That answer will reveal itself over the course of the 2023 season. In the meantime, here are three questions the Cubs will be looking to answer this spring.
3 takeaways from Padres' non-roster invites
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ spring roster is set. On Wednesday, San Diego announced its full list of non-roster invites to Spring Training, a group of 30 players who will join the players already on the team’s 40-man roster in Peoria, Ariz. Here's the list in full:. Right-handers...
Cubs announce 2023 Minor League coaching staffs
The Chicago Cubs on Friday announced their Minor League managers and coaching staffs for the 2023 season. A detailed list of each club’s managers and coaching staffs are included on the following page. The Cubs minor league clubs include Triple-A Iowa, Double-A Tennessee, High-A South Bend, Low-A Myrtle Beach, the Arizona Complex League Mesa Cubs and the Dominican Summer League Cubs.
Padres sign Darvish to 6-year, $108M extension through '28
SAN DIEGO -- Yu Darvish just might end up finishing his brilliant career as a San Diego Padre. The veteran right-hander signed a six-year extension, the club announced on Thursday, committing to a deal that runs through the 2028 season, when Darvish will turn 42. The contract is worth $108 million, sources told MLB.com.
Angels raising their floor to return to October
For each of the last eight seasons, Mike Trout’s season has ended in the same way: At home, maybe watching the Eagles, or following the weather. Doing anything, really, except for appearing in the Major League Baseball postseason. For the last five of those years, teammate Shohei Ohtani’s season...
Pederson, Kremer headline Team Israel's Classic roster
Team Israel qualified for the World Baseball Classic for the first time in 2016 and headed to South Korea with little fanfare or expectations. A team considered underdogs by many then became the Cinderella Story of the early rounds of the 2017 Classic, sweeping through the first round by beating the host Koreans, as well as Chinese Taipei and the Netherlands. Israel beat Cuba in the opening game of the second round in Tokyo before running out of fairy dust and losing two straight to end its run.
