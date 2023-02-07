ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive. She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say she has a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YAHOO!

New Hanover Sheriff's Office responds to Burger King armed robbery

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said it responded to an armed robbery at a Wilmington fast-food restaurant Tuesday. According to a news release, it responded shortly before 7 p.m. at the Burger King in Ogden on the 7200 block of Market Street. The suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then left in an unknown direction.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department swears in new officers at ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) held its swearing-in and promotional ceremony for their new officers on Tuesday. Officers new to the WPD and brand new to their new positions stood proudly as the agency held the ceremony at the Port City Community Church, arriving in their brand new police cars and wearing their newly earned badges.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

SUV, ambulance collide near Medical Center Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St. at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. The two vehicles were stopped in the middle of the intersection, with damage to the front end of both the Pender County ambulance and the SUV.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for leading police on a chase through the Grand Strand that reached 135 mph on Tuesday is in custody. Just after midnight on Tuesday, officers in North Myrtle Beach responded to a vehicle “that had been traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street” and crashed into a lifeguard stand at Main Street and Ocean Blvd. and fled.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Wilmington FD responds to N 21st St. house fire, resident displaced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has released details surrounding a Feb. 3 house fire that took place on N 21st St. According to their announcement, crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic when they arrived at the scene. WFD was able to quickly confine and extinguish...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
KURE BEACH, NC

