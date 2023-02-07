Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive. She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say she has a...
WECT
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole sto a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash. The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
WECT
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
foxwilmington.com
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) – Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine,...
8 years in prison for NC man who robbed Carrabba’s restaurant, forced workers into closet, feds say
Prosecutors say Riley pulled a gun on an employee leaving the restaurant, forced his way inside and demanded the workers open the safe and empty the cash drawers.
WECT
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tyler Doyle was last seen Jan. 26 off the coast of North Myrtle Beach when his boat started taking on water. In the weeks following Doyle’s disappearance, thousands have taken to social media to find out what happened. Several groups have formed on Facebook...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher. 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning. Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water...
wpde.com
Chinese balloon clean up equipment stolen, search underway for vehicle: Police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Myrtle Beach are looking for a vehicle and driver who they believe may have stolen equipment that was meant for the U.S. Navy in their effort to clean up debris from the Chinese balloon. Police said on Thursday while supplies...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
YAHOO!
New Hanover Sheriff's Office responds to Burger King armed robbery
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said it responded to an armed robbery at a Wilmington fast-food restaurant Tuesday. According to a news release, it responded shortly before 7 p.m. at the Burger King in Ogden on the 7200 block of Market Street. The suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then left in an unknown direction.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seeking information after Burger King armed robbery
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement is looking for information related to a robbery Tuesday night. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at the Burger King in Ogden along Market Street just before 7:00 p.m. Officials say the suspect showed a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department swears in new officers at ceremony
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) held its swearing-in and promotional ceremony for their new officers on Tuesday. Officers new to the WPD and brand new to their new positions stood proudly as the agency held the ceremony at the Port City Community Church, arriving in their brand new police cars and wearing their newly earned badges.
WECT
SUV, ambulance collide near Medical Center Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St. at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. The two vehicles were stopped in the middle of the intersection, with damage to the front end of both the Pender County ambulance and the SUV.
Horry County man facing 2020 assault, 2022 attempted murder charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is facing an assault charge from 2020 and an attempted murder charge from 2022, according to incident reports obtained by News13. Malik Alan Crawford, of Loris, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, along the 200 block of Green Sea Road, the report reads. Crawford allegedly shot […]
WMBF
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for leading police on a chase through the Grand Strand that reached 135 mph on Tuesday is in custody. Just after midnight on Tuesday, officers in North Myrtle Beach responded to a vehicle “that had been traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street” and crashed into a lifeguard stand at Main Street and Ocean Blvd. and fled.
WECT
Wilmington FD responds to N 21st St. house fire, resident displaced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has released details surrounding a Feb. 3 house fire that took place on N 21st St. According to their announcement, crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic when they arrived at the scene. WFD was able to quickly confine and extinguish...
WECT
Person removed from vehicle, hospitalized after car wreck on U.S. 421
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department was called to a car wreck that injured one on U.S. 421 on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to the WFD, a patient was removed by crews and transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The North Carolina Department...
WECT
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
foxwilmington.com
Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and agencies to carry out training exercise near US 17
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) – Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and several other agencies will conduct a live training exercise on a building near US 17 on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only one lane between Beacon Woods Drive and Dragstrip Road will be open...
