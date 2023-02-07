Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Southampton crews working to repair water main break on College Highway
SOUTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, a water main break caused College Highway to close. According to Southampton Fire Department, College Highway is closed between East St. and High St. The Water Department is currently on-scene. The water main is shut off on College Highway at this time. Copyright...
NBC Connecticut
Route 83 in Somers Reopens After Structure Fire
Part of Route 83 in Somers has reopened after firefighters put out a blaze in the area Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the road was closed between Route 190 and Four Bridges Road, but has since reopened. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on River Street in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a West Springfield factory Thursday monring. Officials said they were called to Hayden Corporation on River Street around 8:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a fire near some mechanical equipment. “Crews on scene were faced with...
westernmassnews.com
Northampton business still dealing with burst pipe issues following cold weather
NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, a local business in Northampton is dealing with the aftermath of an arctic blast that hit New England last week. One local business in Northampton expressed they are still working on cleanup from the freezing temperatures. Karen Foster is the executive director of the...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Crews respond to car accident at intersection of Main and Cabot Streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to the intersection of Main and Cabot Streets Tuesday for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews received the call around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officials said that they located a vehicle on its side. The...
Post Office Road in Enfield closed due to a motor vehicle accident
Post Office Road in Enfield is closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
WNYT
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
iBerkshires.com
Roam Finds New Home in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Artist and gallery owner Xtina Parks is excited about the future of her new neighborhood. And she is just as excited about preserving its past. "What is important to me is history and things that are important to New England," Parks said this week. "I'm originally from Springfield and have always loved architecture — historic buildings, buildings that are older.
westernmassnews.com
Thursday afternoon news update
In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Springfield man arrested for bank robberies in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Hadley added to list of closures
An additional 150 locations of Bed Bath & Beyond have been added to stores set to close, including one location in Hadley.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: lawmakers react to closure of four local nursing homes
(WGGB/WSHM) - This week, many families across western Mass. have received a phone call, notifying them that the nursing home where their loved one lives is closing. The State Department of Public Health confirmed they were notified of the intended closure of four long-term care facilities in June:. The Chapin...
Eyewitness News
Route 2A in Montville reopens following closure for crash
MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An overturned vehicle closed a portion of Route 2A in Montville on Wednesday morning. The road reopened during the 6:30 a.m. half hour. According to the state Department of Transportation, the road was closed in both directions at one point. The rollover was first reported around...
NECN
Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield officials holds meeting on the effectiveness of metal detectors in city schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield school safety subcommittee holds a meeting Wednesday night with one item on their agenda: an update on metal detectors in the district. The update will come less than a week after an assault at JFK Middle School which involved boy being sent to the hospital and a female student arrested.
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday night news update
In this update, a Springfield teacher is under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, Massachusetts State Police found a body this morning of a man they say fled a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday morning, and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has announced his run for mayor of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Officials locate dog ejected from vehicle in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have found a dog who was ejected from a vehicle in crash along I-291 westbound in Springfield on Tuesday. The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that Nyla, a white pitbull, was ejected and then ran from the area and was last seen heading towards Dwight Street.
Comments / 0