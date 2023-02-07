ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

westernmassnews.com

Southampton crews working to repair water main break on College Highway

SOUTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, a water main break caused College Highway to close. According to Southampton Fire Department, College Highway is closed between East St. and High St. The Water Department is currently on-scene. The water main is shut off on College Highway at this time. Copyright...
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Route 83 in Somers Reopens After Structure Fire

Part of Route 83 in Somers has reopened after firefighters put out a blaze in the area Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the road was closed between Route 190 and Four Bridges Road, but has since reopened. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is...
SOMERS, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on River Street in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a West Springfield factory Thursday monring. Officials said they were called to Hayden Corporation on River Street around 8:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a fire near some mechanical equipment. “Crews on scene were faced with...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
ENFIELD, CT
WNYT

Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor

People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
LEE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Roam Finds New Home in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Artist and gallery owner Xtina Parks is excited about the future of her new neighborhood. And she is just as excited about preserving its past. "What is important to me is history and things that are important to New England," Parks said this week. "I'm originally from Springfield and have always loved architecture — historic buildings, buildings that are older.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday afternoon news update

In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: lawmakers react to closure of four local nursing homes

(WGGB/WSHM) - This week, many families across western Mass. have received a phone call, notifying them that the nursing home where their loved one lives is closing. The State Department of Public Health confirmed they were notified of the intended closure of four long-term care facilities in June:. The Chapin...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Route 2A in Montville reopens following closure for crash

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An overturned vehicle closed a portion of Route 2A in Montville on Wednesday morning. The road reopened during the 6:30 a.m. half hour. According to the state Department of Transportation, the road was closed in both directions at one point. The rollover was first reported around...
MONTVILLE, CT
NECN

Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.

Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday night news update

In this update, a Springfield teacher is under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, Massachusetts State Police found a body this morning of a man they say fled a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday morning, and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has announced his run for mayor of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials locate dog ejected from vehicle in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have found a dog who was ejected from a vehicle in crash along I-291 westbound in Springfield on Tuesday. The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that Nyla, a white pitbull, was ejected and then ran from the area and was last seen heading towards Dwight Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

