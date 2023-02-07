ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball faces tough task against Illinois

The Rutgers men’s basketball team will travel to Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, to take on Illinois this Saturday. The Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are looking to get their first win ever at the State Farm Center. Last season, Rutgers split the season series against the Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5). In the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball falls short against Indiana

For the first time since March 2019, the Rutgers men’s basketball team fell to Indiana. The Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) fought hard but ultimately lost by a score of 66-60. Rutgers played without junior forward Mawot Mag after it was announced yesterday that Mag suffered an ACL injury. The ACL injury means Mag will be out for the remainder of the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football players sign with universities

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Police in Maplewood called for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies after a large-scale fight broke out at a high school basketball game between Columbia High School and Irvington High School. Police said that after the game, as hundreds of spectators were exiting the gym, multiple fights broke out. Related: Police investigating shooting at Delaware high school basketball game Officers working security at the game called for backup, resulting in officers from multiple jurisdictions responding the call. Police were able to disperse the crowd so that the visiting team could safely leave the school. Several students were The post Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Targum

Next semester's U. apartment meal plan policy explained

Starting in the upcoming Fall 2023 semester, Rutgers—New Brunswick students living in any of the on-campus University apartments will have an optional meal plan automatically added to their term bill, according to a statement from the University to The Daily Targum. The change applies to undergraduate students living in...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
PIX11

New indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn will serve as a community hub with programs for children and adults of all ages. Roller Wave House BK is opening at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It officially opens on Saturday. Harry Martin is the founder and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years

TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts

During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
NEWARK, NJ

