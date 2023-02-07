Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball faces tough task against Illinois
The Rutgers men’s basketball team will travel to Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, to take on Illinois this Saturday. The Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are looking to get their first win ever at the State Farm Center. Last season, Rutgers split the season series against the Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5). In the...
Daily Targum
No. 23 Rutgers wrestling ends season with 2 difficult matches vs. No. 1 Penn State, No. 10 Nebraska
After defeating Maryland 28-7 at College Park, Maryland, the Rutgers wrestling team will finish out its dual schedule with Penn State at home and Nebraska on the road. The Scarlet Knights (10-5, 2-4) will have to win both of these matches in order to finish with a .500 record in Big Ten play.
Daily Targum
Coquese Washington, Kai Carter speak ahead of Rutgers women's basketball's matchup against Purdue
The Rutgers women’s basketball team will head into a matchup tomorrow night against Purdue with high hopes. Last Sunday, the Scarlet Knights (10-14, 4-8) defeated Wisconsin 73-67 in front of a home crowd with more than 5,000 fans in attendance — the team earned its fourth conference victory of the season and its second in three games.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball falls short against Indiana
For the first time since March 2019, the Rutgers men’s basketball team fell to Indiana. The Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) fought hard but ultimately lost by a score of 66-60. Rutgers played without junior forward Mawot Mag after it was announced yesterday that Mag suffered an ACL injury. The ACL injury means Mag will be out for the remainder of the season.
Daily Targum
EDITORIAL: Potential Jersey Mike's Arena renovations present scary prospect for Rutgers community
In 2021, the University announced a 20-year $28 million dollar deal with Jersey Mike’s Subs, which featured the implementation of numerous changes to Rutgers Athletics. The most visible change is the new name of the Rutgers Athletics Center (RAC) on the Livingston campus to Jersey Mike's Arena. Many students...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football players sign with universities
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Police in Maplewood called for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies after a large-scale fight broke out at a high school basketball game between Columbia High School and Irvington High School. Police said that after the game, as hundreds of spectators were exiting the gym, multiple fights broke out. Related: Police investigating shooting at Delaware high school basketball game Officers working security at the game called for backup, resulting in officers from multiple jurisdictions responding the call. Police were able to disperse the crowd so that the visiting team could safely leave the school. Several students were The post Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot
MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
Daily Targum
Next semester's U. apartment meal plan policy explained
Starting in the upcoming Fall 2023 semester, Rutgers—New Brunswick students living in any of the on-campus University apartments will have an optional meal plan automatically added to their term bill, according to a statement from the University to The Daily Targum. The change applies to undergraduate students living in...
New indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn will serve as a community hub with programs for children and adults of all ages. Roller Wave House BK is opening at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It officially opens on Saturday. Harry Martin is the founder and […]
DeLucia’s in Raritan, NJ Gets Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s Highest Rating Ever
I think over time, we've all become a little obsessed with Dave Portnoy and his pizza reviews. Whether you love or hate the Barstool Sports president, you have to admit his taste in pizza is immaculate. I don't think I've personally seen a review that I didn't agree with when...
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $541K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $540,754 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Feb. 7. The winning numbers were: 03, 08, 17, 28 and 33 and the XTRA number was: 05. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. The...
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years
TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
2 missing women were ‘inseparable.’ So why is one still not found? | Calavia-Robertson
When I spoke with Tamika Owens, the mother of missing woman Destiny Owens, Wednesday morning and told her that her daughter’s girlfriend, Imani Glover had been found the day before, she was beside herself. The two have been missing for more than a month. She hadn’t heard the news...
jerseydigs.com
Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts
During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
