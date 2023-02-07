Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans unveil safety legislation for recreational marijuana use
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming. But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation. One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that […]
Study finds medical marijuana leads to lower insurance premiums
States with medical marijuana programs have lower insurance premiums than those that don't, according to a new University of Iowa study examining insurance premiums.What they did: Cameron Ellis, a professor at the University of Iowa's College of Business, examined vehicle crash data between 2014 and 2019 by ZIP code. In states with medical marijuana, insurance premiums dropped an average of $22 annually per driver.The drops were most pronounced in ZIP codes near dispensaries and in areas with high rates of drunk driving prior to marijuana legalization.How it works: In states with medical marijuana, people started switching from drinking alcohol to...
fergusnow.com
Mn Senate Ag Committee Approves Legal Cannabis Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Senate Agriculture Committee is the latest panel to approve a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis in the state. Andrew Johnmeyer of Green Machine Farm in Goodhue County spoke in support of the measure. He praised the bill’s, ” explicit preference for small,...
Comments / 0