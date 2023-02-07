States with medical marijuana programs have lower insurance premiums than those that don't, according to a new University of Iowa study examining insurance premiums.What they did: Cameron Ellis, a professor at the University of Iowa's College of Business, examined vehicle crash data between 2014 and 2019 by ZIP code. In states with medical marijuana, insurance premiums dropped an average of $22 annually per driver.The drops were most pronounced in ZIP codes near dispensaries and in areas with high rates of drunk driving prior to marijuana legalization.How it works: In states with medical marijuana, people started switching from drinking alcohol to...

3 DAYS AGO