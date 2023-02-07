Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
atozsports.com
Vols OC Joey Halzle makes strong statement that every single Tennessee player needs to hear
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since his recent promotion to offensive coordinator. Halzle’s media session (defensive coordinator Tim Banks and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln also spoke to reporters) felt like the unofficial start of Tennessee’s 2023 season.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols have another budding superstar on the roster that’s poised to dominate the SEC
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman became a college football superstar in 2021 after catching 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2022, it was Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt that dominated the college football conversation thanks to his 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
atozsports.com
Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee
A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
atozsports.com
Watch: Reporter tried to get former Vols OC Alex Golesh to throw shade at the state of Tennessee but he didn’t fall for it
A reporter tried to get former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to say something bad about the Volunteer State, but he wouldn’t fall for it. Golesh, who is now the head coach at USF, spoke recently about the Bulls’ 2023 signing class. A reporter asked Golesh if...
atozsports.com
Titans latest hire looks to be a hot commodity around the NFL
The Tennessee Titans have hired Green Bay Packers personnel/football administration executive Chad Brinker to be the team’s new Assistant General Manager. Brinker will assist Ran Carthon in Tennessee’s new collaboration-heavy front office in 2023 following the Titans’ mid-season firing of former GM Jon Robinson. Like Carthon, Brinker is a former NFL running back. He signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2003 before beginning his corporate business career.
Why Titans interest doesn't guarantee football championships move to Nissan Stadium
Thank you for reading The Bootleg, The Tennessean's high school sports newsletter. I'm Tom Kreager, high school sports editor. Well, the Titans are interested in hosting the TSSAA's nine football state championship games. That means the games are moving to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, right?. Not hardly. At least that's...
Falcons’ Charles London leaves for Titans’ post
PHOENIX — Former Falcons quarterback coach Charles London has left the team to become the passing-game coordinator/quart...
atozsports.com
Why the Titans should avoid trading for the number one pick
With the Chicago Bears, a team that does not have a need at quarterback, holding the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, speculation and potential trade packages are beginning to take over the NFL rumor mill. The Tennessee Titans are the latest team to have rumored interest in trading for Chicago’s top pick.
