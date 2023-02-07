ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee

A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans latest hire looks to be a hot commodity around the NFL

The Tennessee Titans have hired Green Bay Packers personnel/football administration executive Chad Brinker to be the team’s new Assistant General Manager. Brinker will assist Ran Carthon in Tennessee’s new collaboration-heavy front office in 2023 following the Titans’ mid-season firing of former GM Jon Robinson. Like Carthon, Brinker is a former NFL running back. He signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2003 before beginning his corporate business career.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why the Titans should avoid trading for the number one pick

With the Chicago Bears, a team that does not have a need at quarterback, holding the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, speculation and potential trade packages are beginning to take over the NFL rumor mill. The Tennessee Titans are the latest team to have rumored interest in trading for Chicago’s top pick.
NASHVILLE, TN

