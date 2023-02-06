The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to an end this year – and its replacement has reportedly been decided.In April 2022, the British comic actor announced that he would be stepping down from hosting the US late night show in 2023 after eight years.Rather than replacing Corden with a new presenter (the previous host was Craig Ferguson), it has now been reported that a different show will take the time slot.According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Late Late Show will be replaced with a reboot of panel show @midnight. The Emmy-winning comedy game show originally aired...

1 DAY AGO