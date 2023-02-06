ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

RadarOnline

No Joke: CNN’s Ruthless Boss Chris Licht Mulling Axing Embattled Primetime Line-Up For Comedy Show—In Talks With Jon Stewart

CNN boss Chris Licht is reportedly contemplating whether to axe the struggling network’s current primetime lineup in favor of a comedic news-focused talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development would mark Licht’s latest shakeup at the embattled news network since taking over as chairman and CEO in May 2022 following Jeff Zucker’s fall from grace months earlier.Also surprising are reports indicating Licht and other CNN executives are eyeing American comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart to host the potential new program that would air from 9-11 PM every weeknight.Licht first hinted at his desire to poach Stewart during an interview with...
soapoperanetwork.com

RUMOR REPORT: ‘The Rachael Ray Show’ to Conclude After 17 Seasons

Page Six reports that after 17 seasons in syndication, “The Rachael Ray Show” is on the “chopping block” and will likely conclude its run this season. Citing TV insiders, the publication’s sources say of the Rachael Ray hosted talker, “Her show is ending. This will be the last season.” Another source notes they wouldn’t be surprised if this were the show’s last season because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.”
Popculture

Amy Robach's Stepson Shares Cryptic Message After Her ABC Exit

Amy Robach's stepson is ready to put her love affair with T.J. Holmes behind him, or at least that's what his social media post hints to. The son of Robach's estranged husband seemingly reacted to Robach being outed by ABC after an investigation into her romance with Holmes led to both of their exits. The 26-year-old posted a GIF of Jimmy Fallon to his Instagram Story on Saturday, Jan. 28. In the clip, Fallon gestures with his hands while a caption reads, "Let's just move on!"
talentrecap.com

Comedian Josh Blue Says He Was Robbed in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has shared another early release performance from next week’s new episode, featuring Season 16 finalist Josh Blue. The comedian joked that he was robbed of a win, but now he’s back for another chance to be declared the best. Josh Blue Performs in...
Variety

‘The Tonight Show’ Welcomes Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band Back to Late-Night

Viewers tuning into “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday got a rare treat when television bandleader Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band — legendary for their longtime affiliation with David Letterman — replaced The Roots for one-night-only as the NBC late-night talk show’s house band.  With Questlove, Black Thought and the Roots off to Los Angeles to curate and play alongside LL Cool J, De La Soul, Ice-T, Missy Elliot and others for the 2023 Grammy Awards’ 50th year anniversary tribute to hip-hop, NBC and Fallon announced Shaffer’s return to late-night on Jan. 30.  “Paul Shaffer is one of...
The Independent

James Corden: CBS has decided on The Late Late Show replacement, reports claim

The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to an end this year – and its replacement has reportedly been decided.In April 2022, the British comic actor announced that he would be stepping down from hosting the US late night show in 2023 after eight years.Rather than replacing Corden with a new presenter (the previous host was Craig Ferguson), it has now been reported that a different show will take the time slot.According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Late Late Show will be replaced with a reboot of panel show @midnight. The Emmy-winning comedy game show originally aired...
RadarOnline

Forbidden Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Looking For New Gigs At NewsNation After Being Dumped By ABC Over 'GMA' Affair

Ousted Good Morning America cheaters Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are chasing jobs at NewsNation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Well-connected spies say the fledging cable network seems to be welcoming the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.Insiders dished the disgraced anchors Amy and T.J. — who got dumped by ABC over their forbidden affair — negotiated a big payout at the network while quietly speaking with NewsNation about having a safe place to land. "Amy, in particular, is very close to NewsNation president Michael Corn," a GMA insider said, noting the network boss is sympathetic to Amy and T.J.'s situation due to his...

