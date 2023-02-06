Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Exploring Downtown Las Vegas2foodtrippersLas Vegas, NV
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announce huge change to Live talk show after fan backlash
AFTER receiving backlash from fans, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have announced a change to their Live talk show. Ryan and Kelly said they will once again have a live studio audience, but only for a limited time. On Thursday, the Live co-hosts talked with Variety about hosting their Academy...
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos confirms ‘that’s a wrap’ after taking break from morning show
GMA star George Stephanopoulos has told fans “that’s a wrap” after his new documentary premiered at a film festival. It comes as the morning show host and political guru was absent from the New York studios on Friday. Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, appeared at the...
No Joke: CNN’s Ruthless Boss Chris Licht Mulling Axing Embattled Primetime Line-Up For Comedy Show—In Talks With Jon Stewart
CNN boss Chris Licht is reportedly contemplating whether to axe the struggling network’s current primetime lineup in favor of a comedic news-focused talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development would mark Licht’s latest shakeup at the embattled news network since taking over as chairman and CEO in May 2022 following Jeff Zucker’s fall from grace months earlier.Also surprising are reports indicating Licht and other CNN executives are eyeing American comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart to host the potential new program that would air from 9-11 PM every weeknight.Licht first hinted at his desire to poach Stewart during an interview with...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Michael Strahan Poses for Rare Photo With Girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
The TV personality and former NFL player was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 23.
Prevention
Watch Howie Mandel Run off the Stage ‘Terrified’ After ‘Stab’ During ‘AGT: All Stars’ Act
Howie Mandel has seen plenty of auditions throughout his time judging America's Got Talent. But nothing could have prepared him for what can only be described as a terrifying audition on America's Got Talent: All-Stars. During a recent episode of the NBC series, Asia's Got Talent season 2 winner and...
soapoperanetwork.com
RUMOR REPORT: ‘The Rachael Ray Show’ to Conclude After 17 Seasons
Page Six reports that after 17 seasons in syndication, “The Rachael Ray Show” is on the “chopping block” and will likely conclude its run this season. Citing TV insiders, the publication’s sources say of the Rachael Ray hosted talker, “Her show is ending. This will be the last season.” Another source notes they wouldn’t be surprised if this were the show’s last season because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.”
Popculture
Amy Robach's Stepson Shares Cryptic Message After Her ABC Exit
Amy Robach's stepson is ready to put her love affair with T.J. Holmes behind him, or at least that's what his social media post hints to. The son of Robach's estranged husband seemingly reacted to Robach being outed by ABC after an investigation into her romance with Holmes led to both of their exits. The 26-year-old posted a GIF of Jimmy Fallon to his Instagram Story on Saturday, Jan. 28. In the clip, Fallon gestures with his hands while a caption reads, "Let's just move on!"
talentrecap.com
Comedian Josh Blue Says He Was Robbed in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has shared another early release performance from next week’s new episode, featuring Season 16 finalist Josh Blue. The comedian joked that he was robbed of a win, but now he’s back for another chance to be declared the best. Josh Blue Performs in...
GMA’s Robin Roberts congratulates co-host for major ‘promotion’ live on air and Ginger Zee chimes in
ROBIN Roberts has congratulated her co-host for getting a big promotion while on live TV. The Good Morning America star has made her opinions known regarding the scandalous affair between TJ Holmes and Amy Robach in recent weeks. But that hasn't stopped Robin, 62, from showing support for her other...
GMA fans concerned as injured host Lara Spencer returns in shocking footwear & has trouble navigating set in new video
GMA fans have been left feeling even more concerned about Lara Spencer after spotting the injured host’s unusual footwear on Thursday. On top of the TV personality’s shocking attire, Lara has only added to fan worries by revealing how she’s getting around set in a new behind-the-scenes video.
‘The Tonight Show’ Welcomes Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band Back to Late-Night
Viewers tuning into “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday got a rare treat when television bandleader Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band — legendary for their longtime affiliation with David Letterman — replaced The Roots for one-night-only as the NBC late-night talk show’s house band. With Questlove, Black Thought and the Roots off to Los Angeles to curate and play alongside LL Cool J, De La Soul, Ice-T, Missy Elliot and others for the 2023 Grammy Awards’ 50th year anniversary tribute to hip-hop, NBC and Fallon announced Shaffer’s return to late-night on Jan. 30. “Paul Shaffer is one of...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
James Corden: CBS has decided on The Late Late Show replacement, reports claim
The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to an end this year – and its replacement has reportedly been decided.In April 2022, the British comic actor announced that he would be stepping down from hosting the US late night show in 2023 after eight years.Rather than replacing Corden with a new presenter (the previous host was Craig Ferguson), it has now been reported that a different show will take the time slot.According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Late Late Show will be replaced with a reboot of panel show @midnight. The Emmy-winning comedy game show originally aired...
Forbidden Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Looking For New Gigs At NewsNation After Being Dumped By ABC Over 'GMA' Affair
Ousted Good Morning America cheaters Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are chasing jobs at NewsNation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Well-connected spies say the fledging cable network seems to be welcoming the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.Insiders dished the disgraced anchors Amy and T.J. — who got dumped by ABC over their forbidden affair — negotiated a big payout at the network while quietly speaking with NewsNation about having a safe place to land. "Amy, in particular, is very close to NewsNation president Michael Corn," a GMA insider said, noting the network boss is sympathetic to Amy and T.J.'s situation due to his...
T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Pack On The PDA Hours After 'GMA' Exit
Alexa, play “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” by Jay-Z and Beyoncé…. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have officially made their departure from Good Morning America, but it seems like they’re both handling the news quite well. In photos obtained by Page Six, the couple was spotted...
Jimmy Kimmel Set To Interview Mike Lindell -- With 1 Absolutely Bizarre Condition
The MyPillow Guy will return to the show -- and he's given Kimmel a wild counter-condition of his own.
@midnight Reboot to Replace The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS
As James Corden prepares to exit The Late Late Show later this year, CBS has found his replacement, and it’s not just a new host: It’s a reboot of @midnight, the game show originally hosted by Chris Hardwick that aired on Comedy Central. According to Deadline, Stephen Colbert...
