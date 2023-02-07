Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Reported 2017 charge makes George Santos’ scandal even worse
It’s tempting to think Rep. George Santos’ multifaceted scandal couldn’t possibly get worse. The New York Republican, one month into his congressional career, is already a disgraced laughingstock, and observers would be forgiven for thinking he’s reached the bottom of a humiliating well. But those assumptions...
Former police detective gets consecutive life sentences for murder and attempted murder over fatal shooting in ‘love triangle gone wrong’
A former Birmingham Police Department detective will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole over a love triangle that left the other woman dead. Alfreda Janapril Fluker, 43, was convicted in November 2020 of one count of murder in the first degree over the...
Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan
A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
MSNBC
Melber: Pence could have evidence people inside government were allegedly involved in Jan. 6 plot
Donald Trump's former vice president Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, a source familiar with the matter tells NBC News. Smith is overseeing the dual probes involving Pence's former boss, regarding the classified documents Trump took with him to Mar-a-Lago and the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. MSNBC's Ari Melber joins Joy Reid with his analysis of this breaking news.Feb. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Khashoggi's wife asks U.S., U.N. for help to recover devices from Turkey
The widow of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, is sending letters to the U.S. government and the U.N. asking for help to get her husband’s electronic devices back from the Turkish government. She believes his devices, such as his laptop, tablet and two cell phones, will “reveal previously undisclosed details about my husband’s murder that are critical to knowing the full truth.” NBC’s Dan De Luce reports. Feb. 8, 2023.
MSNBC
Mark Pomerantz: I had a 'moral obligation' to speak out about NY DA case on Trump
Former New York prosecutor and author of "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account" Mark Pomerantz discusses with Nicolle Wallace his work with the Manhattan District Attorney's office and why he thinks Trump should have been charged for financial crimes.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Andrew Tate’s violent, misogynistic teachings are seeping into classrooms
Last week, Education Week became the latest publication to warn readers of an uptick in violent misogyny being expressed by teenage boys. Over the past several months, teachers in the U.K., Canada, U.S. and elsewhere have reported impacts like a “huge increase in rape jokes” among boys, as well as comments that casually praise men as better than women and refusals to do assignments handed out by a woman because “women should only be housewives.” One teacher reported hearing a student in the playground introduce his girlfriend to a group, and “as soon as she was out of earshot he was asked by several friends if they could ‘have a go’ with her.”
Comments / 0