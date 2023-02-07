Read full article on original website
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago. Among the states with the highest foreclosure filings? Michigan. Michigan ranks third in the nation behind Delaware and Illinois. John Kallabat, bankruptcy...
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
DETROIT (WXYZ) — An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man in his 60s was working on the plumbing in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night. Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says he believes the plumber stepped in standing water and was electrocuted by a live wire.
Tv20detroit.com
Police believe drivers were intentionally hit by chunks of ice in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — Police are warning drivers to beware of falling ice hitting cars. According to police, drivers are being targeted while driving and these scary close calls are costing them up to $3,500. Police say at least five people reported chunks of ice falling on their...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan home spray painted with satanic references raises concerns
BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ)— A house in Brownstown Township, Michigan, is causing a stir after police say it was vandalized by the owner. People living in the neighborhood say they are tired of looking at the satanic symbols. Neighbors say aside from the satanic symbols, the owner also spray-painted...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroiters debate spending surplus money on the People Mover
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “It’s about 1 pm, we are jumping on the People Mover to get a sense of what it's like and see if anyone else is riding it too,” explained WXYZ’s Brian Abel. The People Mover views of Detroit are unmatched, but it...
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigating after multiple Michigan schools receive spoof threat call
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after multiple schools across the state received swatting calls. Swatting refers to the practice of making a prank call to law enforcement in order to get a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan could lose $95M in road funding by 2030 due to increase in EV drivers
(WXYZ) — Funding for Michigan roads is in jeopardy. That’s according to a new study looking at how the switch to electric vehicles could impact Michigan roads. The gas tax is what helps fund road repairs, but with more people switching to EVs, that means fewer people filling up at the pump and less money is going towards the gas tax. If nothing changes, it could put Michigan into a multi-million dollar deficit.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan high schools targeted in swatting calls, forces schools into lockdown
(WXYZ) — In one day, at least 10 schools across the state were forced into lockdown over a school threat. Officials believe the number of threats was not a coincidence. "The first thing is I want to know if it’s real or not. I mean you know? What’s a prank and what’s real," parent Sharon Veasley said.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Recreation Passport fees to increase starting March 1
(WXYZ) — Heads-up, Michigan drivers: prices for Recreation Passports are about to increase. The increase for residents, according to the state, is set to go into effect on March 1. The Recreation Passport gives drivers access to state parks, recreation areas, campgrounds and more throughout the year. The state...
Tv20detroit.com
3 men charged in connection to string of car thefts across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Three people in Troy were caught on camera going from car to car at an apartment complex. The suspects were seen going "up and down the street, checking every car," according to Troy resident Natalie Davis. She says her black jeep was locked and safe, but she posted a video of the incident on the Next Door app. She quickly realized this problem far outreached her street.
Tv20detroit.com
Norovirus closes Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday
LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — A serious spike in norovirus cases nationwide appears to have hit metro Detroit. The disease, described by the CDC as being very contagious, has unfortunately shut down Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday. The school sent a letter to parents saying teachers and...
Tv20detroit.com
Hazel Park teacher charged for allegedly writing bomb threat, placing it in classroom
HAZEL PARK, MI (WXYZ) — A Hazel Park teacher is now facing charges after allegedly writing a note found at Hazel Park Junior High School that sent the entire school into lockdown. The note, according to police said the school would be blown up the next day. The incident...
Tv20detroit.com
Teacher charged after bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teacher is facing a serious charge after police say he sent Hazel Park Junior High School into lockdown last week. Nearly 10 K-9 units were brought in to sweep the building. Originally, it was believed he saw a bomb threat on a piece...
Tv20detroit.com
'Everybody loved Shep.' Inside the Highland Park barber shop nearing 80 years in business
(WXYZ) — As we continue our Black History Month coverage throughout the month of February, we're shining a light on the people and places that make metro Detroit special. In Highland Park, there is a small business that has been a constant since the 1940s: Shep's Barber Shop. “It’s...
Tv20detroit.com
Deputy whose hug was caught on camera aims to inspire kindness
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A moment caught on camera in Macomb County, Michigan is reminding people that they are not alone. It happened after a call came in about a driver who had pulled over on the side of the road. The caller wanted to make sure the driver was OK.
Tv20detroit.com
Bodycam video captures dramatic police rescue of suspect in fiery crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "He's on fire. He's on fire," yelled one of the Wyandotte police officers who raced to save a man trapped inside a burning vehicle. The heart-racing rescue is seen on video from multiple body cameras worn by multiple officers trying to save the driver, 28-year-old Karar Nasser Al-Bedairi.
Tv20detroit.com
Free lunch, breakfast for all school kids part of Whitmer's proposed budget
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — As part of a record budget with a record investment in education, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing that Michigan becomes the fourth state in the country to provide free breakfast and lunch at school, which would apply to all 1.4 million Michigan schoolchildren. “I think...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan's infrastructure is improving but funding is running out
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Infrastructure is something everyone wants and needs. Yet, securing funding for it is always elusive. In 2018, Michigan received a D grade for the state of its infrastructure. Thanks to new funding streams, improvement have been made and the next report is likely to show marginal improvements. However, leaders say more needs to be done and more money needs to be dedicated to infrastructure both above and below the ground.
Tv20detroit.com
Mother of 5 leaves home days before Christmas after squatter removal service threatens prosecution
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Providers of squatter removal services offer landlords and property management companies an alternative way to deal with unsavory situations and illegal squatters. However, local community leaders are sounding the alarm, saying squatter removal services are becoming more popular, and may also provide a fast, easy way to avoid the normal eviction court process.
Tv20detroit.com
National Pizza Day is Thursday; here are the best spots to get Detroit-style
(WXYZ) — Detroit has some of the best pizza in the country. We know it, and everyone else knows it. Feb. 9 marks National Pizza Day, and you can celebrate by getting Detroit-style pizza. Also, did you know that Thursday, June 23, the country celebrates the delicious square pizza...
