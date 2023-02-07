ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago. Among the states with the highest foreclosure filings? Michigan. Michigan ranks third in the nation behind Delaware and Illinois. John Kallabat, bankruptcy...
MICHIGAN STATE
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man in his 60s was working on the plumbing in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night. Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says he believes the plumber stepped in standing water and was electrocuted by a live wire.
DETROIT, MI
Detroiters debate spending surplus money on the People Mover

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “It’s about 1 pm, we are jumping on the People Mover to get a sense of what it's like and see if anyone else is riding it too,” explained WXYZ’s Brian Abel. The People Mover views of Detroit are unmatched, but it...
DETROIT, MI
Police investigating after multiple Michigan schools receive spoof threat call

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after multiple schools across the state received swatting calls. Swatting refers to the practice of making a prank call to law enforcement in order to get a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan could lose $95M in road funding by 2030 due to increase in EV drivers

(WXYZ) — Funding for Michigan roads is in jeopardy. That’s according to a new study looking at how the switch to electric vehicles could impact Michigan roads. The gas tax is what helps fund road repairs, but with more people switching to EVs, that means fewer people filling up at the pump and less money is going towards the gas tax. If nothing changes, it could put Michigan into a multi-million dollar deficit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Recreation Passport fees to increase starting March 1

(WXYZ) — Heads-up, Michigan drivers: prices for Recreation Passports are about to increase. The increase for residents, according to the state, is set to go into effect on March 1. The Recreation Passport gives drivers access to state parks, recreation areas, campgrounds and more throughout the year. The state...
MICHIGAN STATE
3 men charged in connection to string of car thefts across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Three people in Troy were caught on camera going from car to car at an apartment complex. The suspects were seen going "up and down the street, checking every car," according to Troy resident Natalie Davis. She says her black jeep was locked and safe, but she posted a video of the incident on the Next Door app. She quickly realized this problem far outreached her street.
TROY, MI
Norovirus closes Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — A serious spike in norovirus cases nationwide appears to have hit metro Detroit. The disease, described by the CDC as being very contagious, has unfortunately shut down Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday. The school sent a letter to parents saying teachers and...
LIVONIA, MI
Bodycam video captures dramatic police rescue of suspect in fiery crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "He's on fire. He's on fire," yelled one of the Wyandotte police officers who raced to save a man trapped inside a burning vehicle. The heart-racing rescue is seen on video from multiple body cameras worn by multiple officers trying to save the driver, 28-year-old Karar Nasser Al-Bedairi.
WYANDOTTE, MI
Michigan's infrastructure is improving but funding is running out

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Infrastructure is something everyone wants and needs. Yet, securing funding for it is always elusive. In 2018, Michigan received a D grade for the state of its infrastructure. Thanks to new funding streams, improvement have been made and the next report is likely to show marginal improvements. However, leaders say more needs to be done and more money needs to be dedicated to infrastructure both above and below the ground.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mother of 5 leaves home days before Christmas after squatter removal service threatens prosecution

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Providers of squatter removal services offer landlords and property management companies an alternative way to deal with unsavory situations and illegal squatters. However, local community leaders are sounding the alarm, saying squatter removal services are becoming more popular, and may also provide a fast, easy way to avoid the normal eviction court process.
DETROIT, MI

