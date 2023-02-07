Read full article on original website
Prep boys wrestling: Preston beats both district rivals in competitive duals
It was the perfect tune-up for Preston's boys wrestling program heading into next Wednesday's 4A Fifth District Championships. Not only did the Indians find themselves in three very competitive duals, they outpointed both of their district rivals, despite giving up more forfeit points both times out.
Prep girls basketball: Riverhawks capture at least share of region title
MILLVILLE – It’s not completely finished, but the Riverhawks did wrap up at least a share of the Region 11 girls basketball title. The only team that can catch Ridgeline suffered its second loss to the undefeated Riverhawks Thursday night. Sky View led early in the game and was tied at the midway point of the opening quarter, but then Ridgeline took control.
Lady Pirates get big win at district tourney
The third seeded Lady Pirates opened the 2A District 5 basketball tournament on the road against second seed Malad on Feb. 2 and traveled to number one seed Soda Springs on Feb. 4. On Monday, Feb. 6 the Pirates hosted an elimination game against fourth seeded Bear Lake (score unavailable at press time) who eliminated Malad.
Boys basketball beats Green Canyon, falls to Sky View
The Bear River hoopsters picked up a precious road win in region play to close out January, but suffered a double-digit loss at home last week. The Bears headed to North Logan on Jan. 26 and came away with a convincing 54-41 win over Green Canyon. The Bears took a 24-12 lead into halftime.
Preston drops first game of district tournament
The Lady Indians opened the 4A District 5 tournament at Century on Jan. 31 and in their best showing against a district opponent to date lost 28-39. They traveled to Century again on Feb. 7 for an elimination match (score unavailable at press time) where the winner moves on to face Pocatello for the Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Preston boys lose nailbiter on Senior Night
The Indians finish out the regular season with a road game against Century tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Against Pocatello on Feb. 3 the Indians honored seniors Kaden Larsen, Wil Hamblin, Kade Lords, Tate Hess and Cam Hobbs and their parents before the game. Cheer, Phi-Dels and Pep band seniors were also honored.
PhiDels bring home sixth district title in a row
The Preston PhiDels took their sixth consecutive 4A District 5 title on January 27th at Snake River High School. It was a clean sweep with first place finishes in all four of their routines. They are headed to the 4A State Tournament on February 11th at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa, Idaho. There they will compete in Kick, Military, Hip Hop, Dance.
USU men’s basketball: After dismal first half, the Aggies had a chance
While Aggie guard Steven Ashworth tried to take the blame for Utah State losing to No. 25 San Diego State late Wednesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, plenty of plays can be scrutinized in what ended up being a two-point game. After leading by 16 points at halftime,...
USU men’s basketball: Aggies come up short against No. 25 Aztecs
It came down to the final two-tenths of a second late Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. No. 25 San Diego State was able to deflect an inbound pass by Utah State and escaped with a 63-61 victory.
50th Anniversary - Quinn and Pam Corbridge
On February 9th, 2023, Quinn and Pam Corbridge will celebrate their golden anniversary. The couple met in grade school while waiting at the bus stop in Preston, ID and have been best of friends ever since. They were married in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple in 1973 and have built a beautiful life together.
90th Birthday - William "Bill" S. Palmer
Bill Palmer is turning 90 on February 10th. Come celebrate with us on Saturday, February 18 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Dayton, Idaho Church.
Police search for Portneuf Wellness Complex vandals
The Portneuf Wellness Complex will have to cover the cost of someone's inconsiderate fun.
Company plans 4,700 acres of solar development in Bear Lake County
If you’ve ever been driving through Idaho Falls or Utah and thought, “Why can’t we get some of these windmills and big solar arrays in Bear Lake?”...you’re in luck. Aurora Solar, a San Francisco-based company, has announced plans to turn 4,700 acres of agricultural land in Bear Lake County into a solar energy facility.
Corinne Comments: Water board outlines future projects; don't miss family night at Century
Well, it finally wore itself out. The cold was too much to keep up with when the wind became a hurricane. I had to get a new furnace. But, there are several great little floor heaters that work really well in a pinch. Plus, old fashioned fire places aren’t too bad either.
New collectibles store opens in downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — Xtreme Collectibles in downtown Pocatello is the place to fulfill any collector’s needs. Kevin Wallin, owner of the store, said he supplies all sorts of collectible items, including baseball cards, Pokémon cards, autographs and comic books. “I also have some other stuff,” he said. “We have Mickey Mouse watches and other Disney watches.” ...
Douglas Mirl Mason
Douglas Mirl Mason, third son of Dr. Reese B. Mason and M. Christine Blossom Mason, of Tremonton, Utah passed away on Saturday, 21 January 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was diagnosed with cancer last November. He was raised in Tremonton and attended McKinley Elementary School, Bear River Junior High, and...
Jet opens us up for cold today
With the jet stream on top of Idaho, we let cold air in with a ridge of high pressure to drop morning temps below zero and wind chills make it even colder. Wind chills will be at -5 today in Idaho Falls ,. With no cloudiness, bright sunshine will require...
Major winter storm presents challenges, but helps with drought
Last week’s major snowstorm wreaked havoc on commuters, forced local schools to revert to virtual learning for a day and open late the next, and had plowing crews around Box Elder County working overtime to keep roads clear — but also provided much-needed moisture, a blessing for local farmers and the overall water supply.
Section of Quinn Road closed indefinitely
A section of Quinn Road is closed indefinitely as crews work on a sewer line.
Weston approves lot splits, bevy of business licenses
The coldest Weston City Council meeting of 2023 was rather short. The first issues on the agenda were building lots and more building lots. First Cory and Stephanie Newton’s building permit was approved and then Taci Balls’ building permit was also approved. Both parties were subdividing the land to turn them into individual building lots.
