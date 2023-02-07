Read full article on original website
2/9 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 9th.
Graves County girls capture 2nd straight state bowling championship
PADUCAH, KY -- On Wednesday afternoon, the Graves County girls bowling team captured their second straight KHSAA state bowling championship. The Lady Eagles defeated Boyle County 3-2 in the championship game, a game where they trailed 2-0 at one point. Graves County's Abigail Hamilton finished state runner up in the...
VIDEO – Jack Reddick on Lyons Sizzling Start
The Lyon County Lyons picked up their 6th straight win Tuesday night by rolling past Madisonville in impressive fashion. The Lyons blitzed the Maroons out of the gate and never looked back. A big part of the start was the play of junior Jack Reddick, who spoke with YSE after the game.
Golconda, February 11 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Obituaries Feb. 9, 2023
Fred Cornelius, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Born April 4, 1938, in Mercer County, Kentucky, he was the son of James H. and Sarah Susan (Lively) Cornelius. He was a retired English professor at Murray State University, and a member of...
Marshall County 5-year-old finds calling on the court
BENTON, Ky. - Sawyer Donohoo is in his first year as head coach at Marshall County. But while he’s busy calling the plays, his son, Parker, is calling the game. Parker is just five years old, and has become obsessed with becoming a referee. “Because it’s really my favorite...
West Kentucky Community and Technical College honors first Black graduate
PADUCAH — Some of Paducah's Black history is now permanently on display at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Wednesday, the school renamed its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion after Curlee Brown Jr. He's the first Black student to graduate from the school, back when it was known...
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky. The women, Jennifer Robinson and Jessalyn...
A look at the local impacts of the teacher shortage crisis
PADUCAH — According to the U.S. Department of Education, 47 states report a teacher shortage. That includes Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. It's an ongoing national problem local districts continue to deal with too. In Kentucky alone, there are 11,000 teacher openings. Lawmakers on both of the aisle are...
Weakley County Schools launches Strong Future Educators program
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — The nationwide shortage of teachers has left many schools hustling to fill empty classrooms and meet students' needs. One local district is taking matters into its own hands. The Weakley County, Tennessee, Strong Future Educators program is a new strategy to recruit and train aspiring...
Downed power lines cleared, KY 295 North reopened
LYON COUNTY, KY — A utility crew is working at the scene of downed power lines on KY 295 near the six mile marker, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. This is about two miles north of the U.S. 62 intersection and about four miles south of the Lyon-Crittenden County line, a release from the cabinet clarifies.
Graves County is needing your help
On December 10, 2021, Mayfield and Graves County were dealt a devastating blow when a large section of Graves County was struck by an EF-4 tornado. We can still look around our town and our county and see the signs of destruction from trees that were turned into splinters to houses and buildings that were reduced to piles of rubble. However, we are not able to look around Mayfield and Graves County and see evidence of our greatest loss from the tornado. We, as a community, lost 24 precious individuals in the December 10, 2021 tornado. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, spouses, friends and co-workers were all lost that night among the destruction that plagued our county.
Semi brings down power poles on KY 307 in Hickman County
A semi ran off the roadway and crashed along KY 307 in northeastern Hickman County Thursday morning in the Beulah area between KY 1748 and the Hickman-Carlisle county line. The crash brought down several power poles and a transformer with power lines blocking the roadway. Work to clear the truck...
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital faces shortage of hospice volunteers
PADUCAH — When we're nearing the end of our lives or if we're facing serious illness, we can only hope the health care workers we need are there. In hospice care, volunteers are a big part of that effort. Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital's hospice program is facing a shortage of them.
Program fosters future teachers
Weakley County Schools launches Strong Future Educators program. A local school district is taking matters into their own hands to combat the teacher shortage. The Weakley County Strong Future Educators program is a new strategy to recruit and train aspiring teachers within the district's current student body.
15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Isaac D. Morrow was reported missing Thursday, and investigators believe he is most likely in the areas of Brookport or Metropolis in Illinois. Police say Morrow is 5 feet, 10 inches...
