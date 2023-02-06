Read full article on original website
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Francis M. Buckenmeyer
Francis M. Buckenmeyer, 92 of Alexander, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023 at LeRoy Village Green. He was born April 30, 1930 in Alexander to the late Charles and Margaret (Gilhooly) Buckenmeyer. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan (Hanley) Buckenmeyer, daughter Meg Buckenmeyer, son-in-law Bill Franz, all nine of his siblings, Elizabeth Buckenmeyer, Charles (Vie) Buckenmeyer, Mary (Larry) Falkowski, Catherine (Paul) Raines, George Buckenmeyer, Dorothy (Eddie) Moynihan, Lucy (Jim) Moag, Margie Hofmann, Bernie Buckenmeyer.
Mrs. Colleen C. Smith
- Colleen C. Smith, 63 of Buffalo, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family under the care of Hospice Buffalo. Colleen was born Thursday, July 9th, 1959 in Buffalo, a daughter of the late James Little, Sr. and Audrey Ashburn Little. A graduate...
Lucia M. Costantino
Lucia M. Costantino, 89, of Batavia, passed away on February 6, 2023 at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence. Lucia was born January 6, 1934 in Oakfield, a daughter of the late Dominic and Ida (Comino) Moretti. Lucia was a member of Ascension Parish and a former deputy clerk...
Mr. Henry M. Hough
– Henry M. Hough, age 82, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of HomeCare & Hospice. He was born on January 22, 1941, in Batavia, a son of the late Elmer and Gladys Wright Hough. A longtime...
Mr. John L. Russo
Batavia - John L. Russo, 87 of Batavia passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia, New York. He was born Wednesday, July 3rd, 1935 in Batavia, a son of the late Joseph Russo and Rose Battaglia Russo. John attended the...
Diane M. Cintorino
Diane Cintorino (Renz) entered into rest peacefully with her loved ones by her side at home on Saturday, February 4th, 2023. Diane was born to the late William Renz Sr. and Josephine Renz (Giambrone) on April 4th, 1959 in Batavia, NY. Diane was the youngest of 3 children and is...
Unexpected visit ends in manhunt, K-9, and arrest in city neighborhood
During a break from Tuesday’s budget workshop, city leaders discussed various topics, including one City Councilman’s unusual visit last Friday. While working at his kitchen table, two women had appeared on his doorstep, and, moments later, went around to his garage door, apparently shivering from the sub-zero windy temperature and begging to come inside. Their vehicle had broken down, and they needed a place to stay while they awaited a ride.
Youth group takes a trip to GO Art! and Peru
A creamy casserole resembling layered lasagna with a Peruvian twist, and a sweet finale of cinnamon-dusted milk custard, wedged between a tour of an arts facility and hands-on exercises of creative works. Not too shabby of a school day for a group of 13 students visiting GO Art! Wednesday in Batavia.
Pedestrian struck on Pearl Street Road, Batavia
A pedestrian has reportedly been stuck in the area of 2719 Pearl Street Road, Batavia,. East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 6:36 p.m.: The patient is a child. She is apparently speaking with a first responder and provided her name.
How about a little arroz con pollo with your basket raffle? Peruvian dinner fundraiser March 25
The Peruvian Outreach Project is a nonprofit organization that assists orphaned children in Peru with donations of clothing, essential supplies, special celebrations for Christmas, and educational opportunities for young women at an outreach-leased residence so that they can pursue the field of nursing and have hope for the future. The residence, known as the Hogar Hermelinda Home for Young Women, is full, with six young women who are studying nursing and volunteering at the Aldea Orphanage.
Le Roy man in 'shots fired' case accepts plea deal
Sentencing has been set for 2 p.m. April 3 in Genesee County Court for a repeat violent felony offender who accepted a plea agreement this afternoon with a sentence agreement of no fewer than seven years and a maximum of 10 years. Arthur J. Brown, 45, of Le Roy, pled...
Batavia Downs sets another record handle on Monday
It was just last week that Batavia Downs set its own handle bar higher after seeing $340,602 pass through betting portals both at the track and at simulcast outlets. That total became the highest on record since Western Regional Off Track Betting reopened the Downs in 2002. However, on Monday...
Brown accepts plea offer, to be sentenced on April 3
Sentencing has been set for 2 p.m. April 3 in Genesee County Court for a repeat violent felony offender who accepted a plea agreement this afternoon of no fewer than seven years and a maximum of 10 years. Arthur J. Brown, 45, of Le Roy, pled guilty to three felony charges, paving the way for County Court Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini to sign off on the prison term parameters agreed to by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Robinson and defense attorney Joseph A. Lobosco of Rochester.
Law and Order: Motorist pursues driver on foot after hit-and-run leading to arrest
Taylor M. Peyman, 31, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, failure to yield the right of way and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. A hit-and-run accident was reported on Jackson Street, Batavia, on Jan.28 at an unspecified time. Peyman allegedly struck another vehicle head-on and then drove away. The other motorist involved in the accident pursued Peyman on foot and gave his location to police when he parked in a parking lot on East Main Street.
Law and Order: Teen accused of stealing from employer in Pembroke
Tyrone Monroe Jr., 19, of Main Street, Attica, is charged with grand larceny 4th and five counts of falsifying business records 1st. Monroe is accused of stealing money and falsifying business records to try and conceal the crime while employed at Flying-J in Pembroke. He was arrested on Jan. 31 and issued an appearance ticket.
Out with the old, in with the new can apply to one's energy too: chakras workshop Feb. 16
If talk of chakras — seven focal points within the body — seems like new-fangled healing talk, Susan Koehler has another viewpoint to offer. If you’ve ever walked on a carpet barefoot and felt a little spark, that’s proof that you’ve got electrical energy within you.
Grand Jury Report: Batavia man accused of possessing forged registration
Frank P. Falleti is indicted on one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a Class D Felony, and one count of falsifying a business record in the first degree, a Class E felony. Falleti is accused of possessing on Aug. 9 a forged NYS registration document with the intent to defraud, deceive or injure another person. He is accused of knowingly not entering a 2019 Mazda into the NYS online registry, Verify, with intent to defraud that included the intent to commit another crime or aid or conceal another crime.
County ADA offers seven-to-eight-year sentencing deal to LeRoyan facing numerous felony charges
A “global” plea agreement that would satisfy several felony charges against a Le Roy man is on the table following a lengthy session Monday morning in Genesee County Court.
City budget talks wrap up with no amendments, tax cap override on the horizon
During Police Chief Shawn Heubusch’s review of his department’s budget Tuesday evening, he was asked how often the shared heavy-duty MRAP vehicle is used. The city and county share the maintenance costs of this six-figure vehicle; it is often purchased and deployed for military use. The acronym stands for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected.
