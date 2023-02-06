Frank P. Falleti is indicted on one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a Class D Felony, and one count of falsifying a business record in the first degree, a Class E felony. Falleti is accused of possessing on Aug. 9 a forged NYS registration document with the intent to defraud, deceive or injure another person. He is accused of knowingly not entering a 2019 Mazda into the NYS online registry, Verify, with intent to defraud that included the intent to commit another crime or aid or conceal another crime.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO