oregonobserver.com
Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
A town of Bristol woman is out $3,500 after she was victimized by a telephone scammer claiming to be a Sun Prairie Police Officer. According to a Feb. 9 county news release, the thief claimed the victim had been subpoenaed and she needed to pay him, or she would be charged with a crime. The woman initially paid the scammer over $7,000 through the two different money transfer apps.
WISN
Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
Janesville Police warn of man impersonating a police officer
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a driver in a black Hummer with flashing blue and red lights attempted to pull a woman over, but officials say he was not a legitimate police officer. According to police, the woman was driving on Center Avenue near Rockport Road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the vehicle […]
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
wgtd.org
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar fight in Janesville Wednesday night. According to Janesville Police, Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39, got into an argument with a bartender in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street around 11 p.m. Police said the argument escalated into a […]
fox47.com
Teen charged in Beloit homicide pleads guilty to Labor Day weekend homicide
MADISON, Wis. -- A Beloit teen accused of killing another teen over Labor Day weekend in 2021 accepted a plea Wednesday, just over two months before his case was set to go to trial. Dante Wilson, 17, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree intentional homicide as part of the...
Sheriff’s office warns Lake County residents about increase in vehicle burglaries, thefts
The sheriff’s office is warning Lake County residents about an increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries to vehicles in the northeastern Illinois area. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning on social media Wednesday. Most of the thefts occur during the overnight hours. Thieves move up and...
Janesville man sentenced to prison after posting video taunting police
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Alfonso Randall, 40, has been sentenced to spend 3 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in which he threatened law enforcement. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Janesville Police were conducting a traffic stop on February 20th, 2021. Police […]
Woman charged with fleeing from police, possessing drugs and ghost gun in Waukegan
A Zion woman was arrested after she allegedly fled from police and was found with a “ghost gun” and drugs in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Chasity A. Davis, 29, of Zion, was charged with fleeing attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 15-200 ecstasy pills and […]
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
Police suspect cover-up after bar patron lost control of ATV and died
Authorities in Lake County say criminal charges are possible after friends of an ATV operator apparently tried to cover up an accident that left the man with fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
Police: Suburban man leaves bar and dies in ATV crash, acquaintances hide evidence
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An ATV was hidden from police following a suspected drunken deadly crash early Tuesday morning in the northern suburbs. At around 1 a.m., Lake County deputies responded to the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue, in unincorporated Spring Grove, on the report of a person down.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
CBS 58
Drug Overdose Alert issued in Racine County after 9 suspected overdoses seen in 1 week
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine County Public Health Division and City of Racine Public Health Department have issued a Drug Overdose Alert to raise community awareness after a recent increase in suspected overdoses. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, nine suspected opioid drug overdoses were...
New WI license plates delayed; Lawmaker concerned about impacts on violent crime
After meeting with the State Transportation Secretary, Sen. Van Wanggaard says new higher-quality license plates won’t be implemented for another month and a half.
CBS 58
Former MPD leader reacts to fatal shooting of officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Law enforcement agencies across the state are showing their support for the Milwaukee Police Department after the fatal shooting of Officer Peter Jerving. As those tributes continue to pour in, a former leader of the Milwaukee police force is sharing reaction. Retired MPD Assistant Chief of...
