Medical community praises Brereton in confirmation hearing, lawmakers ask questions
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Legislators quizzed health department director Charlie Brereton this week about the troubled state hospital in Warm Springs and one asked about his tepid interactions with the legislative branch — but not before Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and members of the Montana medical community sang his praises.
Ban on transgender medical care for youth advances
A bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors cleared an initial vote in the Montana Senate Tuesday after an hour of intense debate and occasional rule maneuvering between lawmakers, the highest profile clash yet this session on the issue that has generated national debate in recent years. Twenty-eight...
Democratic lawmaker plans to introduce bill to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates
A Helena Democrat plans to introduce a bill to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates to benchmarks set in a state-funded provider rate study. Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, plans to introduce the legislation later this week. According to the draft bill, the legislation would require that Medicaid reimbursement rates match the benchmarks...
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
John Fetterman's Wife Provides Update on His Condition in Hospital
The senator had been hospitalized on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded at a Democratic Senate retreat.
List of Republicans Who Have Suggested Cutting Medicare, Social Security
Biden claimed "some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset" during his State of the Union address.
Desperate Dems turn to vote dealing
The grand staircase in the Montana Capitol in Helena (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Faced with an historic Republican supermajority in the Legislature, it’s no surprise Democrats are having a difficult time trying to get their priorities included in bills. They’re having an even more difficult, if not impossible, time trying to derail Republican-sponsored bills. But last week a Senate Democrat apparently turned to the despicable practice of vote trading on a particularly egregious bill — and it didn’t go well.
Mental Health Concerns Increasingly Addressed at Primary Care Visits
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- From 2006 to 2018, there was an increase in the proportion of visits to outpatient primary care physicians that addressed mental health, according to a study published in the February issue of Health Affairs. Lisa S. Rotenstein, M.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital...
Want Fentanyl Vapes? Keep Banning Flavors.
Across the country, government officials have warned the public about fentanyl-tainted electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. While there have been a handful of such incidents, regulators should resist the urge to restrict access to products that are legally on the market. Further limits or bans will only result in more negative impacts caused by consumers obtaining illicit vapor products.
Medicaid in Montana: Preventative health, mental health on the rise, rural hospitals remain open
The cover of the Montana Healthcare Foundation's 2023 report, "Medicaid in Montana." (Cover courtesy of the Montana Healthcare Foundation). It’s hard to find a state that has made Medicaid expansion more successful than Montana, two new reports released Thursday suggest. Headwaters Foundation and the Montana Healthcare Foundation updated two...
Health Highlights: Feb. 8, 2023
Big changes are coming to health care after pandemic emergencies expire. People will soon have to pay part or all the cost of COVID tests, treatments and vaccines, and as many as 15 million people will likely lose their Medicaid coverage. Americans are getting more comfortable talking over mental health...
