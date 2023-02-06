Taylor M. Peyman, 31, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, failure to yield the right of way and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. A hit-and-run accident was reported on Jackson Street, Batavia, on Jan.28 at an unspecified time. Peyman allegedly struck another vehicle head-on and then drove away. The other motorist involved in the accident pursued Peyman on foot and gave his location to police when he parked in a parking lot on East Main Street.

