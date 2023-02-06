Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Batavian
Emma Jean Allyn
Bergen - Emma Jean Allyn , 89 of Bergen passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. Jean was born Wednesday, July 12th, 1933, in Lizemores, West Virginia a daughter of the late Vernon and Agnes Nichols. Jean was raised in Lizemores, WV...
The Batavian
Mr. John L. Russo
Batavia - John L. Russo, 87 of Batavia passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia, New York. He was born Wednesday, July 3rd, 1935 in Batavia, a son of the late Joseph Russo and Rose Battaglia Russo. John attended the...
The Batavian
Mr. Henry M. Hough
– Henry M. Hough, age 82, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of HomeCare & Hospice. He was born on January 22, 1941, in Batavia, a son of the late Elmer and Gladys Wright Hough. A longtime...
The Batavian
Lucia M. Costantino
Lucia M. Costantino, 89, of Batavia, passed away on February 6, 2023 at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence. Lucia was born January 6, 1934 in Oakfield, a daughter of the late Dominic and Ida (Comino) Moretti. Lucia was a member of Ascension Parish and a former deputy clerk...
The Batavian
Shane D. O'Brien
Shane D. O’Brien, 48 of Alden, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Williamsville Suburban Center for Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing. He was born August 2, 1974 in Warsaw to Michelle (Mosicki) O’Brien of Warsaw and Robert O’Brien of Henrietta. Despite being a quadriplegic life continued...
The Batavian
Batavia Downs sets another record handle on Monday
It was just last week that Batavia Downs set its own handle bar higher after seeing $340,602 pass through betting portals both at the track and at simulcast outlets. That total became the highest on record since Western Regional Off Track Betting reopened the Downs in 2002. However, on Monday...
Unexpected visit ends in manhunt, K-9, and arrest in city neighborhood
During a break from Tuesday’s budget workshop, city leaders discussed various topics, including one City Councilman’s unusual visit last Friday. While working at his kitchen table, two women had appeared on his doorstep, and, moments later, went around to his garage door, apparently shivering from the sub-zero windy temperature and begging to come inside. Their vehicle had broken down, and they needed a place to stay while they awaited a ride.
Batavia picks up big win over Greece Athena 96-91
Greece Athena, a top-seeded Section V Class A team, was upset by Class B Batavia on Wednesday, 96-91. It was only the third loss of the year for the Trojans and the Blue Devils improved to 14-4. Scoring for Batavia:
Brown accepts plea offer, to be sentenced on April 3
Sentencing has been set for 2 p.m. April 3 in Genesee County Court for a repeat violent felony offender who accepted a plea agreement this afternoon of no fewer than seven years and a maximum of 10 years. Arthur J. Brown, 45, of Le Roy, pled guilty to three felony charges, paving the way for County Court Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini to sign off on the prison term parameters agreed to by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Robinson and defense attorney Joseph A. Lobosco of Rochester.
The Batavian
Pedestrian struck on Pearl Street Road, Batavia
A pedestrian has reportedly been stuck in the area of 2719 Pearl Street Road, Batavia,. East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 6:36 p.m.: The patient is a child. She is apparently speaking with a first responder and provided her name.
The Batavian
Le Roy man in 'shots fired' case accepts plea deal
Sentencing has been set for 2 p.m. April 3 in Genesee County Court for a repeat violent felony offender who accepted a plea agreement this afternoon with a sentence agreement of no fewer than seven years and a maximum of 10 years. Arthur J. Brown, 45, of Le Roy, pled...
Law and Order: Motorist pursues driver on foot after hit-and-run leading to arrest
Taylor M. Peyman, 31, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, failure to yield the right of way and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. A hit-and-run accident was reported on Jackson Street, Batavia, on Jan.28 at an unspecified time. Peyman allegedly struck another vehicle head-on and then drove away. The other motorist involved in the accident pursued Peyman on foot and gave his location to police when he parked in a parking lot on East Main Street.
Out with the old, in with the new can apply to one's energy too: chakras workshop Feb. 16
If talk of chakras — seven focal points within the body — seems like new-fangled healing talk, Susan Koehler has another viewpoint to offer. If you’ve ever walked on a carpet barefoot and felt a little spark, that’s proof that you’ve got electrical energy within you.
Hornets pick up another win against Alexander, 75-53
Oakfield-Alabama is 16-2 on the season after beating Alexander on Tuesday in Boys Basketball, 75-53. Scoring for the Hornets: Kyle Porter, 33 points, 4 rebounds Noah Currier, 10 points Aiden Warner, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals Brayden Smith, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals Colton Yasses, 5 rebounds, 2 steals For Alexander:
Grand Jury Report: Batavia man accused of possessing forged registration
Frank P. Falleti is indicted on one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a Class D Felony, and one count of falsifying a business record in the first degree, a Class E felony. Falleti is accused of possessing on Aug. 9 a forged NYS registration document with the intent to defraud, deceive or injure another person. He is accused of knowingly not entering a 2019 Mazda into the NYS online registry, Verify, with intent to defraud that included the intent to commit another crime or aid or conceal another crime.
Comments / 0