Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

SALT LAKE CITY — Five people were arrested in Salt Lake City Tuesday for drug possession. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers retrieved 10.9 grams of methamphetamine, 139 fentanyl tablets, 14.7 grams of heroin, four grams of cocaine and $100 in cash.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 men who fired at man who saw them slashing tires sent to prison

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for firing a gun multiple times at a witness. On March 3, police were called to the LeBanke Apartments, 3185 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake, about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. A man told police he saw two men and a woman slashing three of his four tires, then went inside to call police and the people drove off. But they soon came back and two men began to shoot toward him, hitting multiple cars, according to charging documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man found dead at Park City apartment complex

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was found dead at an apartment complex in Park City Tuesday morning. Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told KSL the body was found at Slopeside Village at Park City. Sotelo said the cause of death or how long...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box

This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party

WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kmyu.tv

Plane removed from January crash site near Weber, Rich counties

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A small plane was recovered from a crash site on the border of Weber and Rich counties. "The recovery team did an outstanding job airlifting the plane and prepping it to be towed off the mountain," Weber County officials said. A multi-county search and rescue...
WEBER COUNTY, UT

