Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
Proposal to give Utah tenants more notice of rent increases fails in House committee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposal to require Utah landlords to give their tenants a 90-day notice of rent increases was rejected by a House committee Thursday morning. House Bill 316, sponsored by Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion (D-Cottonwood Heights), failed to move forward in a 2 to 11 party-line vote by the House Business and Labor Committee.
Tulip Valley Farms honors the four victims in Moscow murders
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Tulip Valley Farms in Skagit Valley Washington where Ethan Chapin worked in the tulip fields in 2021 is helping to memorialize Ethan, Xana, Kaylee, and Maddie, the four University of Idaho students that lost their lives in November 2022. Tulip Valley Farms is selling two...
Bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing steps to clean Utah's air
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for steps to clean up the state's air. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, members of the bipartisan Clean Air Caucus outlined several dozen bills and proposals that aim to tackle the problem. That...
Bill providing improved mental healthcare for first responders passed by both houses
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two years after the death of Dr. Scott Jolley, an emergency department physician, the Utah State Legislature passed a bill in his memory. “Scott’s Bill” H.B. 78 passed through both houses with unanimous votes. The bill backed by Rep. Steve Eliason (R- Sandy) first introduced in the 2022 session.
For cheapest home loan, you'll soon need a higher credit score, says Utah expert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — You will soon need a higher credit score if you want the cheapest home loan. Al Bingham, a veteran Utah home loan officer and credit score expert, said he expects credit score requirements for mortgages to change as soon as May. "Which means if...
