ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Tulip Valley Farms honors the four victims in Moscow murders

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Tulip Valley Farms in Skagit Valley Washington where Ethan Chapin worked in the tulip fields in 2021 is helping to memorialize Ethan, Xana, Kaylee, and Maddie, the four University of Idaho students that lost their lives in November 2022. Tulip Valley Farms is selling two...
MOSCOW, ID
kmyu.tv

Bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing steps to clean Utah's air

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for steps to clean up the state's air. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, members of the bipartisan Clean Air Caucus outlined several dozen bills and proposals that aim to tackle the problem. That...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy