There has been no proof surrounding recent rumors that Disney is trying to buy the Harry Potter franchise. While there were certainly attempts by the company to bring the series to their own parks, it is incredibly unlikely that Warner Brothers would want to give up one of their most popular franchises when layoffs and other financial issues have plagued the company. But why would Disney want to deal with the ongoing controversies caused by J.K. Rowling when they have the perfect magical media to lean into already?

3 DAYS AGO