wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ faces international turmoil at the box office as ‘Quantumania’ threatens to dethrone ‘No Way Home’
The first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are now in, following Marvel‘s latest movie hosting its splashy red carpet premiere on Monday night, and thankfully they indicate that the incoming flick is set to round out the trilogy with as much aplomb as anticipated. On the other hand, Marvel’s last film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is continuing it streak of bad luck since it arrived on Disney Plus last week as it heads back into theaters…
wegotthiscovered.com
Ballsy ‘Quantumania’ fans already predicting Kang is coming for the crown of an undisputed DC icon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t even out yet and fans are already comparing its leading villain Kang the Conquer (Jonathan Majors) to one of the biggest and baddest live-action DC villains ever to grace the silver screen. You know who we’re talking about – it’s Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.
wegotthiscovered.com
Former ‘Star Trek 4’ director reveals the tortured sequel is still alive in some form
Everything was going so well for the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek film franchise. Though Beyond and Into Darkness didn’t quite reach the heights of their critically acclaimed 2009 predecessor, they were certainly no slouches either, and proved that this era of revisiting beloved IPs doesn’t always have to be the exhausting plight it’s made out to be.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ unveils heart-wrenching new Chadwick Boseman footage as ‘Ant-Man 4’ is already making mistakes
You have to hand it to Marvel fans, they’re getting more efficient all the time. Ant-Man 4 — the surprise sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that’s already being talked about — is still just a whisper on the wind, but it’s immediately inspiring backlash from certain quarters of the community. That’s got to be a record, right? Elsewhere, some new Black Panther behind-the-scenes footage is resulting in a totally different emotion from Wakanda Forever followers still missing Chadwick Boseman…
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ promo has Marvel fans convinced it’s the next ‘No Way Home’
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially arriving next week, and following Monday’s red carpet premiere resulting in a wave of hugely positive first reactions, the hype has never been higher for the incoming threequel. And speaking of threequels, the latest promo to arrive for the movie is unveiling even more fresh footage that’s getting fans so excited they are going to so far as to compare it to the golden child of the MCU’s post-Endgame era — Spider-Man: No Way Home.
wegotthiscovered.com
Patrick Stewart opens a can of speculative worms after admitting he’s ‘on standby’ for ‘Deadpool 3’
If you’ve ever been in, or are attached to a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s important to know that saying anything on the internet that involves your place in Kevin Feige’s imagination is akin to tiptoeing through a family of sleeping howler monkeys and somehow managing to step on all of their tails at once.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ben Affleck found out in real-time his sad night at the Grammys had become an instant meme
Having come in for his fair share of criticism during his lengthy stint near the top of the industry ladder, Ben Affleck is self-aware enough to know that there’s always some form of backlash or furor lurking around the corner. Ever since he rocketed out of obscurity and into...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel finally clears up a big Namor question you might’ve been wondering after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
After the film itself at last arrived on streaming a week ago, Disney Plus has now unleashed the latest episode of making-of series Marvel Studios Assembled, which dives behind the scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The hour-long special is a must-watch for any fans of the superhero sequel spectacular, especially the many Namor obsessives out there as the documentary finally clarifies what some might’ve been wondering about the Sub-Mariner.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney doesn’t need to buy ‘Harry Potter’ because it has a ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ replacement already
There has been no proof surrounding recent rumors that Disney is trying to buy the Harry Potter franchise. While there were certainly attempts by the company to bring the series to their own parks, it is incredibly unlikely that Warner Brothers would want to give up one of their most popular franchises when layoffs and other financial issues have plagued the company. But why would Disney want to deal with the ongoing controversies caused by J.K. Rowling when they have the perfect magical media to lean into already?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director teases the buildup to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
We’re nearly a week away until Jonathan Majors shatters any concept of the word “safety,” when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally makes its bow in theaters. As we gear up for our formal introduction to Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, it would be wise for us to also be prepared to say goodbye to a member of Ant-Man’s family, or even Ant-Man himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
A film banned from cinemas thanks to memes rises to the top of Netflix
Ah, 2022. The year Will Smith torched his airtight reputation in a matter of seconds by slapping Chris Rock, Taylor Swift created her own multiverse of madness, and groups of teens wearing suits were banned from cinemas for causing a ruckus during screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Well,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson is locked, loaded, and rocking leather in first ‘Fast X’ images
One of the many hallmarks of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise – besides stretching the laws of physics, gravity, and logic ever closer to breaking point – is roping in a bevvy of big names to join an already massive roster. Fast X is going to be no different, with the first images from the upcoming sequel revealing newbies Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere
The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel debuting the one villain bigger than Kang is raising hopes of seeing him in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
A new clip from Marvel’s upcoming Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series has given fans a taste of Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder and now fans are eager to see his character appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. In an interview with GMA, Fishburne discussed his role and involvement with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King expresses his love for a deeply controversial movie which has torn the industry asunder
Stephen King enjoys updating his followers on his movie and television viewings, often treating Twitter like his own Letterboxd account. His latest suggestion is particularly compelling, with him recommending a film that has gone right to the heart of the movie industry and its awards season. The King of Horror...
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically panned Vin Diesel comic book movie rises from the grave in Netflix’s top ten
Sony is possibly the most consistent studio out there for failing to kickstart cinematic universes. Authors of its own destruction with flops like Morbius, one of its many failures has suddenly seen a pulse return to its withering corpse thanks to Netflix. Despite the immensely marketable charisma vacuum of Vin...
wegotthiscovered.com
A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection
Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kang can conquer all he likes in ‘Quantumania,’ but Marvel may have already made a crucial error with the Multiverse Saga’s big bad
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is just days away from dropping in theaters and all the hectic marketing around the film has been striving to paint Kang the Conqueror — the new villain it will be ushering in — as the ultimate big bad, touting him as a terror MCU fans have never experienced before. While it all looks fancy and massive, there is also the lingering possibility that the MCU has already burned whatever chances there were of establishing Kang as a formidable foe and might have instead cemented his status as a middling villain at best.
wegotthiscovered.com
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
wegotthiscovered.com
How much did Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint make from ‘Harry Potter?’
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were only kids when they signed on to the first Harry Potter movie in 2001, but when all was said and done – after Harry, Ron, and Hermione vanquished Lord Voldemort and saved the Wizarding World from collapsing into chaos – the three of them had become fully fledged adults right before our eyes and created permanent ties to one of the most famous film franchises in movie history.
